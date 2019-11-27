Is Euronet Worldwide's (NASDAQ:EEFT) 169% Share Price Increase Well Justified?

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. For instance, the price of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) stock is up an impressive 169% over the last five years. And in the last month, the share price has gained 1.6%. We note that Euronet Worldwide reported its financial results recently; luckily, you can catch up on the latest revenue and profit numbers in our company report.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, Euronet Worldwide achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 29% per year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 22% over the same period. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:EEFT Past and Future Earnings, November 27th 2019 More

We know that Euronet Worldwide has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? This free report showing analyst revenue forecasts should help you figure out if the EPS growth can be sustained.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Euronet Worldwide shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 39% over one year. That's better than the annualised return of 22% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

