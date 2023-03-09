Euronet Worldwide's (NASDAQ:EEFT) investors will be pleased with their 27% return over the last three years

Low-cost index funds make it easy to achieve average market returns. But in any diversified portfolio of stocks, you'll see some that fall short of the average. For example, the Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) share price return of 27% over three years lags the market return in the same period. Disappointingly, the share price is down 5.2% in the last year.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over the last three years, Euronet Worldwide failed to grow earnings per share, which fell 11% (annualized).

Thus, it seems unlikely that the market is focussed on EPS growth at the moment. Given this situation, it makes sense to look at other metrics too.

It could be that the revenue growth of 9.2% per year is viewed as evidence that Euronet Worldwide is growing. If the company is being managed for the long term good, today's shareholders might be right to hold on.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

Euronet Worldwide is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Euronet Worldwide will earn in the future (free analyst consensus estimates)

A Different Perspective

Although it hurts that Euronet Worldwide returned a loss of 5.2% in the last twelve months, the broader market was actually worse, returning a loss of 6.2%. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 4%, each year, over five years. In the best case scenario the last year is just a temporary blip on the journey to a brighter future. Before spending more time on Euronet Worldwide it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

