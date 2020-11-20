CONTACT - Media:



CONTACT - Investor Relations: Amsterdam +31 20 721 4133 Brussels +32 2 620 15 50 +33 1 70 48 24 27 Dublin (interim) +31 20 721 4133 Lisbon +351 210 600 614 Oslo +47 22 34 17 40



Paris +33 1 70 48 24 45





EURONEXT EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING RESULTS

Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Oslo and Paris – 20 November 2020 – Euronext, the leading pan-European market infrastructure, announced that today, during an extraordinary general meeting, its shareholders voted in favour of all items on the agenda, including the contemplated acquisition of the Borsa Italiana Group1, with approval from more than 99.99% of the votes cast.

Following the approval by London Stock Exchange Group’s (LSEG) shareholders on 3 November 2020, and the approval of the transaction by the German Federal Cartel Office on 11 November 2020, today’s approval by Euronext’s shareholders satisfies one of the major conditions for the completion of the contemplated acquisition of the Borsa Italiana Group.

The transaction is conditional upon the divestment of the Borsa Italiana Group or a material part thereof, being a condition of the European Commission’s clearance decision for LSEG’s proposed acquisition of Refinitiv. It also requires regulatory approvals in Italy, the United Kingdom, the United States, Belgium and France, a declaration of non-objection from Euronext’s College of Regulators, and approval of Euronext as a suitable purchaser by the European Commission. Euronext expects to complete the transaction in the first half of 2021.

Stéphane Boujnah, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Managing Board of Euronext, said:

“We are delighted by the strong show of support from our shareholders today for the contemplated acquisition of the Borsa Italiana Group. This transaction significantly enhances Euronext’s scale, diversifies its business mix into new asset classes, and strengthens its post-trade activities. With today’s approval by our shareholders, following the approval by LSEG shareholders on 3 November 2020, we have now satisfied one of the major conditions for the transaction, which we expect to complete during the first half of 2021. We look forward to welcoming CDP Equity and Intesa Sanpaolo soon as new reference shareholders of Euronext.”

Story continues

Further information on the contemplated acquisition of the Borsa Italiana Group are available on:

https://www.euronext.com/en/investor-relations/financial-calendar/acquisition-borsa-italiana-group











The items on the agenda were as follows:

1. Approval of the acquisition of the entire issued share capital of London Stock Exchange Group Holdings Italia S.p.A. (“The Proposed Combination”) pursuant to section 2:107a of the Dutch Civil Code;

2. Designation of the Managing Board as the corporate body authorized to issue shares and/or to grant rights to subscribe for shares and exclude or limit related pre-emptive rights in connection with the Proposed Combination (Private Placement);

3. Designation of the Managing Board as the corporate body authorized to issue shares and/or to grant rights to subscribe for shares and exclude or limit related pre-emptive rights in connection with the Proposed Combination (Rights Offer).

All documents related to the extraordinary general meeting are available on:

https://www.euronext.com/en/investor-relations/financial-calendar/extraordinary-general-meeting-20112020







Contacts





Investor Relations:

Aurélie Cohen / Clément Kubiak +33 1 70 48 24 27; ir@euronext.com

Media:

Aurélie Cohen +33 1 70 48 24 45; mediateam@euronext.com







About Euronext





Euronext is the leading pan-European market infrastructure, connecting local economies to global capital markets, to accelerate innovation and sustainable growth. It operates regulated exchanges in Belgium, France, Ireland, The Netherlands, Norway and Portugal. With close to 1,500 listed issuers worth €3.8 trillion in market capitalisation as of end September 2020, it has an unmatched blue chip franchise and a strong diverse domestic and international client base. Euronext operates regulated and transparent equity and derivatives markets and is the largest centre for debt and funds listings in the world. Its total product offering includes Equities, FX, Exchange Traded Funds, Warrants & Certificates, Bonds, Derivatives, Commodities and Indices. Euronext also leverages its expertise in running markets by providing technology and managed services to third parties. In addition to its main regulated market, it also operates Euronext GrowthTM and Euronext AccessTM, simplifying access to listing for SMEs. Euronext provides custody and settlement services through central securities depositories in Denmark, Norway and Portugal.





For the latest news, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Disclaimer





This press release is for information purposes only: it is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities and is provided “as is”, without representation or warranty of any kind. While all reasonable care has been taken to ensure the accuracy of the content, Euronext does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness. Euronext will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided. No information set out or referred to in this publication may be regarded as creating any right or obligation. The creation of rights and obligations in respect of financial products that are traded on the exchanges operated by Euronext’s subsidiaries shall depend solely on the applicable rules of the market operator. All proprietary rights and interest in or connected with this publication shall vest in Euronext. This press release speaks only as of this date. Euronext refers to Euronext N.V. and its affiliates. Information regarding trademarks and intellectual property rights of Euronext is available at:

www.euronext.com/terms-use .

© 2020, Euronext N.V. - All rights reserved.

The Euronext Group processes your personal data in order to provide you with information about Euronext (the "Purpose"). With regard to the processing of these personal data, Euronext will comply with its obligations under the Regulation (EU) 2016/679 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 27 April 2016 (General Data Protection Regulation, “GDPR”), and any applicable national laws, rules and regulations implementing the GDPR as provided in its privacy statement available at: https://www.euronext.com/privacy-policy .

In accordance with the applicable legislation you have rights as regard to the processing of your personal data:

for more information on your rights, please refer to: www.euronext.com/data_subjects_rights_request_information ,

for any request regarding the processing of your data or if you want to unsubscribe from this press release, please use our data subject request form at https://connect2.euronext.com/form/data-subjects-rights-request or email our Data Protection Officer at dpo@euronext.com .









1 London Stock Exchange Group Holdings Italia S.p.A. and its consolidated subsidiaries







Attachment



