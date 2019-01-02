Is Euronext N.V. (EPA:ENX) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors?

Dividends play an important role in compounding returns in the long run and end up forming a sizeable part of investment returns. In the last few years Euronext N.V. (EPA:ENX) has paid a dividend to shareholders. Today it yields 3.4%. Let’s dig deeper into whether Euronext should have a place in your portfolio.

5 questions to ask before buying a dividend stock

When assessing a stock as a potential addition to my dividend Portfolio, I look at these five areas:

Does it pay an annual yield higher than 75% of dividend payers?

Has it consistently paid a stable dividend without missing a payment or drastically cutting payout?

Has dividend per share amount increased over the past?

Is is able to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Will the company be able to keep paying dividend based on the future earnings growth?

How well does Euronext fit our criteria?

The current trailing twelve-month payout ratio for the stock is 45%, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. Going forward, analysts expect ENX’s payout to remain around the same level at 49% of its earnings. Assuming a constant share price, this equates to a dividend yield of 3.6%. Moreover, EPS is forecasted to fall to €3.5 in the upcoming year.

When thinking about whether a dividend is sustainable, another factor to consider is the cash flow. Cash flow is important because companies with strong cash flow can usually sustain higher payout ratios.

Reliablity is an important factor for dividend stocks, particularly for income investors who want a strong track record of payment and a positive outlook for future payout. The reality is that it is too early to consider Euronext as a dividend investment. It has only been consistently paying dividends for 4 years, however, standard practice for reliable payers is to look for a 10-year minimum track record.

Compared to its peers, Euronext generates a yield of 3.4%, which is on the low-side for Capital Markets stocks.

Next Steps:

Taking all the above into account, Euronext is a complicated pick for dividend investors given that there are a couple of positive things about it as well as negative. But if you are not exclusively a dividend investor, the stock could still be an interesting investment opportunity. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I urge potential investors to try and get a good understanding of the underlying business and its fundamentals before deciding on an investment. There are three relevant aspects you should further examine:

