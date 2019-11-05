Euronext N.V.'s (EPA:ENX) Earnings Dropped -19%, How Did It Fare Against The Industry?

Improvement in profitability and outperformance against the industry can be important characteristics in a stock for some investors. Below, I will assess Euronext N.V.'s (ENXTPA:ENX) track record on a high level, to give you some insight into how the company has been performing against its historical trend and its industry peers.

Check out our latest analysis for Euronext

Commentary On ENX's Past Performance

ENX's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2019) of €210m has declined by -19% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 17%, indicating the rate at which ENX is growing has slowed down. Why is this? Well, let’s take a look at what’s going on with margins and whether the entire industry is facing the same headwind.

ENXTPA:ENX Income Statement, November 5th 2019 More

In terms of returns from investment, Euronext has invested its equity funds well leading to a 25% return on equity (ROE), above the sensible minimum of 20%. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 9.1% exceeds the FR Capital Markets industry of 1.6%, indicating Euronext has used its assets more efficiently. However, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Euronext’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 49% to 16%. This correlates with an increase in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio rising from 94% to 132% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. Companies that are profitable, but have capricious earnings, can have many factors influencing its business. You should continue to research Euronext to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for ENX’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for ENX’s outlook. Financial Health: Are ENX’s operations financially sustainable? Balance sheets can be hard to analyze, which is why we’ve done it for you. Check out our financial health checks here. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 June 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.