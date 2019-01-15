Europcar Mobility Group SA (EPA:EUCAR) Might Not Be A Great Investment

Today we are going to look at Europcar Mobility Group SA (EPA:EUCAR) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Europcar Mobility Group:

0.12 = €288m ÷ (€6.9b – €3.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, Europcar Mobility Group has an ROCE of 12%.

Does Europcar Mobility Group Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, Europcar Mobility Group’s ROCE appears to be around the 12% average of the Transportation industry. Regardless of where Europcar Mobility Group sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.





It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Europcar Mobility Group.

Do Europcar Mobility Group’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Europcar Mobility Group has total assets of €6.9b and current liabilities of €3.9b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 57% of its total assets. Europcar Mobility Group’s current liabilities are fairly high, which increases its ROCE significantly.

The Bottom Line On Europcar Mobility Group’s ROCE

The ROCE would not look as appealing if the company had fewer current liabilities.