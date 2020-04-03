Europe 2020: Data Centre Power & Cooling Industry Insights - Traditional Cooling Solutions Will Dominate for the Foreseeable Future

DUBLIN, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Power and Cooling in the European Data Centre Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The growth of the Internet and smart mobile devices, cloud computing, and Internet of Things (IoT) across Europe has led to increased data creation, which needs to be stored and processed.

Driven by local data protection norms in Europe, data centre operators and cloud and colocation providers have led a frantic pace in construction of data centres of all sizes across Europe as companies seek to take advantage of the data revolution. As data centre processing needs increase with increased usage of advanced electronics, the power and cooling requirements associated with data centres also increase.

As companies seek unique ways to store and process data, propagation of latest technology such as 5G, modular and edge data centres in Europe will increase dramatically, leading to the adoption of innovative power and advanced cooling systems, which can cater to the needs of the modern data centre.



Falling UPS prices and increased demand from hyperscale and colocation facilities in Europe are expected to keep the data centre UPS market growth steady till 2025.

Companies are expected to move towards smaller and modular UPS systems as they move their power requirements closer to server and rack level and also as they move their data centres closer to customers. Hybrid UPS systems combined with battery storage will lead to higher innovation as installers seek higher power efficiency at lower cost. Increasing processing power results in increasing heat generation by the data centre electronic equipment.

As artificial intelligence-based electronics and machine learning programmes are installed across European data centres, the demand for efficient and low-cost cooling solutions will rise and the movement towards liquid cooling solutions is expected to take place.

As companies seek a balance between efficiency and cost, the data centre cooling market is expected to witness high CAGR of nearly 7%. Traditional cooling solutions will dominate the market for the foreseeable future due to companies focusing on maximum usage of free cooling in Europe to cool their data centres.

Western Europe is key region for data centre UPS and cooling solutions with the UK, Ireland, Germany, and Benelux being key data centre markets. The Nordics is expected to be a hotspot for data centre activity throughout the next decade as companies shift to the region in search of free cooling. Increasing regulation on storage of data will lead to more localised large-scale data centre installations across Europe, which aids in the growth of the data centre UPS and cooling market. Competition is expected to be high as Western and Asian participants vie for the UPS market while the cooling solutions market is expected to be dominated by Western participants.



The market trends have been analysed for the study period between 2016 and 2025, with the base year being 2019. The study covers Europe, with analysis of key regions such as the UK, Germany, France, Benelux, Nordics, Ireland, Italy, Spain, and CEE regions. The study assesses latest trends across Europe and discusses the various technologies on offer. Some of the companies that have been considered in this study are Vertiv, Schneider, Eaton, Huawei, Stulz, Riello, and Piller.



Key Issues Addressed