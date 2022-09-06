Can Europe’s $375 Billion in Relief Keep People Warm Enough?

Can Europe’s $375 Billion in Relief Keep People Warm Enough?
Todd Gillespie
·7 min read

(Bloomberg) -- European households will benefit from at least 376 billion euros ($375 billion) in government aid to stem whopping energy bills this winter, yet there’s a risk the smorgasbord of spending won’t bring enough relief.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The divergent solutions to Russia’s squeeze on natural gas supplies may end up being only temporary fixes since wholesale prices are set to remain far above historical norms. In August, the average price offered to domestic customers in the largest European countries was 67% higher than a year ago for electricity and 114% higher for gas, according to consultancy VaasaETT.

“If you can’t control the wholesale price, the only thing left you can do is basically hand out money,” said Philip Lewis, chief executive officer of Finland-based VaasaETT. “The only thing consumers can really do is save energy.”

This winter will be grim across the continent. The UK, which already has the highest electricity costs in Europe, is set to see winter bills rocket by about 178%. The Netherlands, with the highest gas tariffs, also is seeing triple-figure increases.

The total bill for European governments is nearing 400 billion euros, based on fresh announcements and data from think-tank Bruegel. It’s likely to keep growing if European Union market interventions draw a windfall for governments. Here’s a breakdown:

UK

Most households will see prices almost triple from last winter starting Oct. 1 after regulator Ofgem raised the limit on how much suppliers can charge per unit of power. Providers are privately owned, and about 30 poorly hedged companies went bust when wholesale prices soared above previous Ofgem caps. The government is paying £400 ($461) toward household bills and promises more support for the poorest, but the pressure is on new Prime Minister Liz Truss to do even more.

Germany

Households in the epicenter of Europe’s crisis saw August bills jump by an average 185% compared with a year earlier, according to consumer website Check24. The government is offering 95 billion euros in relief after tripling its package on Sept. 4. The measures include:

  • A vow to cap and redistribute profits by energy companies

  • Higher payments to families, the elderly and the unemployed

  • Actions to curb the pace of price increases

France

The government is freezing and capping power price rises for homes, which primarily use electricity, and not gas, for heating.

  • Regulated gas prices offered by Engie SA were frozen in October 2021, funded by state subsidies. Prices would have at least doubled otherwise, the energy regulator said

  • A 4% cap was imposed in February on the increase in the annual regulated power price for households and small businesses by state-controlled Electricite de France SA. About three-fifths of French citizens are supplied by Engie and EDF

Italy

The typical household faces a stunning 91% jump in power prices and a 71% jump in gas bills in the year ending October, compared with the year before, the energy authority said. There’s no limit on bills from suppliers, dozens of whom have gone bust in recent months. Energy costs are the main issue in elections coming Sept. 25.

  • Mario Draghi’s government imposed a ban until April on changes in contract conditions for some customers

Netherlands

The government is said to be working on a plan to generate as much as 16 billion euros to ease the burden on citizens. There’s no cap on household bills, about 90% of customers are on variable contracts and supply companies are private.

The standard one-year contract by Essent NV and Vattenfall AB soared to 5,000 euros in August from 2,000 euros last year, according to Dutch newspaper NRC. The government plan being developed would:

  • Increase the minimum wage by 10%

  • Reduce energy taxes

  • Target subsidies toward lower-income households

  • Impose a windfall tax on companies extracting fossil fuels

Sweden

Europe’s biggest power exporter suffers from a severe shortage in the south, where most consumption is. Cable bottlenecks mean that the cheap electricity produced by hydro and wind parks in the north aren’t benefiting enough people.

  • With an election looming this month, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson pledged $6 billion in aid to those hardest hit by surging costs. That’s about triple the amount distributed last winter

  • There is no price cap, and the government is emphasizing that the easiest way to save money is to consume less energy

  • Sweden extended as much as 250 billion kronor ($23 billion) in credit guarantees to utilities

Denmark

There’s no cap on the power price, but municipal governments tend to own most of the supply companies or have majority stakes. A household using natural gas for heating is set to pay about 38,000 kroner ($5,075) this winter -- 70% more than last year, according to Danske Bank.

  • Denmark started giving 6,000 kroner to low-income citizens reliant on natural gas, but the program is marred by accusations of ineptitude and may become a theme in upcoming elections

Spain and Portugal

A major wholesale market intervention in Spain and Portugal helped lower power prices by capping the gas cost that’s incorporated into the calculation. As a result, prices charged by suppliers, which are private companies, have stayed relatively flat compared with last year, with increases of just 1%-2% in Portugal.

  • Spain lowered taxes on energy bills

  • Portugal reduced the fuel tax and allowed small businesses to switch to regulated, cheaper gas tariffs. It also plans to lower VAT to 6% from 13% for a certain amount of electricity use.

Poland

Household prices are regulated, and almost all suppliers are state-controlled. Companies send proposals for tariff increases to the industry watchdog, which decides the upper limit for the following year. The 2023 amount should be known by mid-December. The regulator warned that bills may shoot up 180% unless the government acts, but premier Mateusz Morawiecki downplayed that estimate.

  • The government approved 3,000 zloty ($629) per household to cushion the impact from more expensive coal, which is prevalent in home heating

  • A windfall tax is being considered

Greece

The government started subsidizing bills in September 2021. This month, Greece will cover 94% of the increase for most households, with the poorest receiving almost 100% support. Those subsidies amount to 1.9 billion euros, compared with about 1.1 billion euros last month.

  • So far, Greece is spending the equivalent of 3.7% of its economic output to shield households and businesses, the highest proportion of any EU country, according to Brussels-based Bruegel

Ireland

State-owned Electric Ireland raised prices at least four times in a year in a country where there’s no cap on consumer bills. Ireland is exempt from EU targets on consumption because it gets three-quarters of its gas from the UK, but the country still encourages people to “Reduce Your Use.”

  • Government support includes energy cost credits and a VAT reduction on bills to 9% from 13.5%

  • Country is considering a windfall tax on energy companies and offering to help homeowners with insulation costs

Austria

The government is focusing on relieving consumers rather than intervening in markets. It cut checks topping 1,000 euros in June and is adding another 500-euro “climate bonus” in the third quarter. Households and companies will receive at least 6 billion euros this year and the next in benefits, with an added 22 billion euros of help through 2026 in the form of lower taxes.

  • The government will cap power prices for households up to 80% of last year’s average consumption

  • State-owned Verbund AG has been lobbying to decouple European power prices from the gas market

Czech Republic

There’s no cap on energy bills, and some fixed contracts rocketed by as much as 650% from a year earlier for consumers signing in August. The government is considering a windfall tax on producers and zeroing in on taking full control of power plants of the largest utility, CEZ AS, which it already owns three-quarters of.

(Updates with further announcement from Portugal.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Porsche IPO only off the table if severe geopolitical problems arise, CFO says

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Porsche will only backtrack on its stock market debut in the event of severe geopolitical problems that would make the importance of a listing fade in comparison, the sportscar brand's chief financial officer said on Tuesday. "You never know what will happen regarding geopolitical issues, but if a potential IPO would be stopped now, we are talking about severe problems," Lutz Meschke said on a media call. Speaking in the wake of Volkswagen's decision on Monday to trigger the IPO after months of deliberation, dual chief executive Oliver Blume said the listing could break the ice for capital markets starved of potential investments.

  • European States Extend Credit to Struggling Firms: Energy Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Switzerland and Finland joined Germany in offering credit facilities to energy companies as the worsening supply crunch and surging prices threaten to create financial havoc in Europe.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigan

  • If You Have This Blood Type, Your Stroke Risk Jumps 16 Percent, New Study Says

    Ischemic stroke occurs when a blood clot blocks the flow of blood through a narrow artery to the brain. This triggers a major medical emergency as the brain quickly becomes deprived of necessary oxygen and nutrients. While there are many factors which can contribute to your stroke risk, researchers have recently found that one somewhat unexpected factor—your blood type—could make you 16 percent more likely to experience a stroke before the age of 60. Read on to learn whether you're at heightened

  • China Is Taking More Visible Measures to Slow Currency’s Descent

    (Bloomberg) -- China set a stronger-than-expected exchange-rate fixing for a 10th straight day and said it will allow banks to hold less foreign currencies in reserve, its most substantial moves yet to stabilize a weakening yuan.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsNA

  • Tycoon Bets on Renewables in Biggest 2022 Philippine IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Philippine billionaire Enrique Razon made his fortune operating ports and running casinos. His next target is the country’s nascent renewables industry.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyThe nation’s s

  • Consumers Feel Worse Now Than They Did During Covid Lockdowns

    Sentiment has fallen to levels typically associated with worse financial and economic conditions than today’s.

  • European Stocks, US Futures Rise; Pound Rebounds: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks gained as investors assessed responses by leaders to the region’s growing energy crisis ahead of the European Central Bank’s policy meeting later this week. US equity futures climbed.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsNASA’s Artemis Ro

  • Pound rises on Liz Truss’ £130bn plan to freeze energy bills - live updates

    JP Morgan plans to move work from Germany to London as blackout fears grow The FTSE 100 rises 0.4pc Jeremy Warner: How the European elite are struggling to see through the fog of war Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Europe’s Commodity Firms Are Buckling Under the Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s energy crisis is getting worse, piling pressure on the commodities industries that provide building blocks for the continent’s economy.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashCalifornia Ratchets Up Grid Emergency as Blackouts LoomNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyPower- and gas-intensive sector

  • EU races to shield industry as Russia gas stoppage shakes markets

    LONDON/OSLO (Reuters) -European gas prices surged, stocks slid and the euro sank on Monday after Russia halted gas flows via a major pipeline, sending another shock wave through economies in the region still struggling to recover from the pandemic. European Union governments are pushing through multi-billion euro packages to prevent utilities buckling under a liquidity squeeze and to protect households from soaring energy bills. Prices could rise further after Russia's state-controlled Gazprom said it would stop pumping gas via Nord Stream 1.

  • Europe Energy Prices Jump as Moscow Tightens Screw on Gas Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy prices surged in Europe after Russia halted its biggest natural gas pipeline to the continent indefinitely, plunging the region deeper into a crisis that could push major economies into recession and force rationing.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyCalifor

  • It took ‘a whole year to find the person I’m hiring’: Small biz owner

    Small business owner Nesha Pai says it took her a year to find a solid bookkeeper for her accounting business based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

  • Analysis-Big rate hike won't save euro as energy shock deepens

    The hit to the euro zone economy and its currency from a deepening energy crisis is so severe that more aggressive monetary tightening from the European Central Bank will do little to stop the euro's slide. The euro on Monday fell below $0.99 for the first time since late 2002 after Russia halted the supply of natural gas through the main pipeline to Europe, sending energy prices soaring and heightening fears about a supply crunch. The weakening currency will be front and centre for the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday since a weak euro - down 13% in 2022 -- could make already record-high inflation worse through more expensive imports.

  • Jervois Global (ASX:JRV) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

    To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'll want to...

  • Vango Mining Limited (ASX:VAN) insiders placed bullish bets worth AU$2.8m in the last 12 months

    Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in Vango Mining Limited ( ASX:VAN ) over the past 12...

  • UK shoppers, feeling the inflation hit, cut back on non-essentials

    British shoppers are cutting back on purchases of clothes and other non-essential items as they try to cover their sky-rocketing utility bills and higher food prices, surveys showed on Tuesday. With the country's next prime minister Liz Truss promising help to tackle the cost-of-living crisis, the British Retail Consortium said the value of total sales at its members – mostly large chains and major supermarkets – rose by 1.0% last month compared to August 2021, weaker than July's 2.3% increase. "Worryingly, August data revealed a significant fall in clothing sales, the category which has been the most robust performer this year which could signal the start of shoppers pulling back from non-essential spending," Don Williams, a retail partner at KPMG which co-produces the data, said.

  • Exiles Put Crypto, Fed Funds at Center of Myanmar Finance Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Myanmar exiles ousted in a 2021 coup are pressing the Federal Reserve to endorse their bid to use $1 billion in funds frozen by the US to back a digital currency and a plan to establish a new central bank. Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsNASA’s Art

  • Trump claims the FBI searched 16-year-old Barron's room in Mar-a-Lago. Former prosecutor says that's unlikely, unless he stored government docs there.

    Trump told a Pennsylvania rally that the FBI did "a deep and ugly search" of his son Barron's bedroom in Mar-a-Lago.

  • Former Trump officials suggest he might have taken classified documents as 'leverage' for future political aspirations

    Former White House communications director Stephanie Grisham said Trump also probably also felt he was "cool" and thought he "owns" the documents.

  • Trump called on lawmakers to institute the 'death penalty for drug dealers' despite the fact that he pardoned people convicted of selling drugs

    Despite calling for the death penalty, Trump pardoned several drug dealers, saying they were model inmates who improved themselves while in prison.