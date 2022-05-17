Europe accused of `double-standard' on Ukrainian refugees

EDITH M. LEDERER
·3 min read

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The quick acceptance of Ukrainians fleeing Russia's aggression puts a spotlight on Europe's “double standard” for migrants, standing against its nonwelcome for people fleeing violence in Africa, the Mideast and elsewhere, the head of the world's largest humanitarian network said Monday.

Francesco Rocca, president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, said he doesn't think “there is any difference" between someone fleeing eastern Ukraine's Donbas region and someone escaping the Boko Haram extremist group in Nigeria.

“Those who are fleeing violence, those who are seeking protection, should be treated equally,” said Rocca, whose organization operates in more than 192 countries with almost 15 million volunteers.

Speaking at a news conference, he said there is “a moral imperative” to help people escaping violence and upheavals, and “the political, public and humanitarian response to the Ukraine crisis has shown what is possible when humanity and dignity comes first, when there is global solidarity.”

“We hoped that the Ukrainian crisis would have been a turning point in the European migration policies,” Rocca said. “But unfortunately, this was not the case.”

He said the 27-member European Union still has different approaches to migration at its eastern border from Ukraine and its southern border on the Mediterranean.

The war, which Russia insists on calling a “special military operation,” has prompted one of the worst humanitarian crises in Europe since World War II.

Since Russia invaded on Feb. 24, more than 6 million people have fled Ukraine, with Poland absorbing more than 3.3 million and over 900,000 going to Romania, 605,000 to Hungary, 463,000 to Moldova and 421,000 to Slovakia, according to the U.N. refugee agency.

By contrast, Rocca said, migrants, refugees and asylum seekers trying to get to Europe are still dying, facing abuse and struggling to access essential services.

Over 48,000 migrants have died or disappeared since 2014 while traveling at sea, and the deadliest route is that taken by migrants across the central Mediterranean to Europe, with at least 19,000 such deaths, he said.

Those who arrive, mainly in Italy, Greece and Spain, are often put in camps and face long waits for their asylum claims to be heard.

“In Europe there is a big heart and soul, because the community in Europe were able to open their arms, receiving millions in a few days of Ukrainians,” Rocca said. “So, they lie about the threat that is coming from the Mediterranean Sea, when it comes about a few thousands of people.”

He said that “ethnicity and nationality should not be a deciding factor to saving life.”

“There is a double standard,” Rocca said. “This is evident. It is in our eyes, and we cannot deny it when it comes about seeking protection.”

Rocca was at U.N. headquarters for the first review of the July 2018 global compact to promote safe and orderly migration and reduce human smuggling and trafficking. It was the first global document to tackle the migration issue and was signed by more than 190 nations. U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration boycotted the negotiations.

While progress has been made on the compact, mainly when it comes to Ukrainians, Rocca said there is still “a long road” to realize the compact’s vision and commitments. He said many migrants' lives have been lost due to the failure of governments to change their policies to ensure safe and dignified migration.

“Governments have the right to set migration policies and to manage their borders,” he said. “They are obliged to do so in a way that prevents suffering and death.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Belarus engaging in activities on the border aimed at defending itself against Ukrainians and NATO - media

    Valentyna Romanenko - Monday, 16 May 2022, 22:00 Belarusian military personnel intensified their activities on the border between Belarus and Ukraine: these actions are aimed at "protection from Ukrainians and NATO troops," according to the leadership of the Belarusian Armed Forces.

  • Iraq balks at greater Chinese control of its oilfields

    Iraq's oil ministry thwarted three prospective deals last year that would have handed Chinese firms more control over its oilfields and led to an exodus of international oil majors that Baghdad wants to invest in its creaking economy. Since the start of 2021, plans by Russia's Lukoil and U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil to sell stakes in major fields to Chinese state-backed firms have hit the buffers after interventions from Iraq's oil ministry, according to Iraqi oil officials and industry executives. Selling a stake to a state-run Chinese company was also one of several options being considered by Britain's BP, but officials persuaded it to stay in Iraq for now, people familiar with the matter said.

  • Moscow says G7 attempts to isolate Russia make global food crisis worse

    G7 foreign ministers promised on Saturday to reinforce Russia's economic and political isolation, continue supplying weapons to Ukraine and work to ease food shortages stemming from Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of its neighbour. "Attempts to divert Russia economically, financially and logistically from long-standing channels of international cooperation are only exacerbating economic and food crises," the foreign ministry said in a statement on its website. "It should be noted that it was the unilateral actions of Western countries, primarily from the Group of Seven, that exacerbated the problem of breaking the logistics and financial chains of food supplies to world markets."

  • Ukrainian troops evacuate from Mariupol, ceding control to Russia

    Ukraine's military said on Tuesday it was working to evacuate all remaining troops from their last stronghold in the besieged port of Mariupol, ceding control of the city to Russia after months of bombardment. The evacuation likely marked the end of the longest and bloodiest battle of the Ukraine war and a significant defeat for Ukraine. Mariupol is now in ruins after a Russian siege that Ukraine says killed tens of thousands of people in the city.

  • Oil prices open lower as EU struggles to seal Russia import ban

    Oil prices opened lower in early Asian trade on Tuesday after the European Union's efforts to enact a ban on Russian oil imports, a move that would tighten global supply, ran into resistance from member country Hungary. Brent crude futures fell 35 cents, or 0.3%, to $113.89 a barrel at 0004 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 52 cents, or 0.5%, to $113.68 a barrel. EU foreign ministers failed on Monday in their effort to pressure Budapest to lift its veto of a proposed oil embargo on Russia following the country's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Hundreds of Ukrainian fighters, including wounded, evacuated from Mariupol steel mill

    More than 260 Ukrainian fighters, including some who are badly wounded, were evacuated Monday from a steel plant in the ruined city of Mariupol and taken to areas under Russia's control, the Ukrainian military said.

  • Putin backs off hardline on Sweden, Finland NATO bids

    STORY: Vladimir Putin appeared to climb down on Monday from Russia's objections to Sweden and Finland joining NATO, saying Moscow had no issues with them entering the U.S.-led military alliance. PUTIN: "I want to inform you, dear colleagues, that Russia has no problem with those states, it hasn't. So, in this regard, expansion by the addition of those countries poses no direct threat for us. But the expansion of military infrastructure into this territory would certainly provoke our response. What that (response) will be - we will see what threats are created for us."The comments appeared to mark a major shift in rhetoric. Moscow for decades has cast NATO expansion as a direct threat to Russia's security, including citing it as a justification for the invasion of Ukraine itself. Russia's invasion has shaken up Europe's security architecture and forced Sweden and Finland to choose sides after staying out of NATO during the Cold War.Finland and Sweden now say they want the protection offered by NATO's treaty, under which an attack on any member is an attack on all.Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson made the announcement Monday. "Our 200-year-long standing policy of military non-alignment has served Sweden well but the issue at hand is whether military non-alignment will keep serving us well. And Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine is not only illegal and indefensible, it also undermines the European security order that Sweden builds its security on."Swedish and Finnish officials have said Putin has only himself to blame for their decisions to join NATO.But the plans might be hitting a snag. NATO member Turkey said it would not approve either bid, with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan saying Monday that Sweden and Finland should not bother sending delegations to Ankara to persuade Turkey.Sweden and Finland need each of NATO's 30 members to approve their applications.

  • Ukrainian air defence shoots down 11 Russian aerial targets, aircraft destroys Russian crossing

    Valentyna Romanenko - Monday, 16 May 2022, 00:07 On 15 May, Ukrainian Air Defences destroyed 11 Russian aerial targets; Ukrainian attack aircraft destroyed a Russian crossing over the Inhulets River.

  • Italy prevents pro-Russian hacker attacks during Eurovision contest

    Italian police thwarted hacker attacks by pro-Russian groups during the May 10 semi-final and Saturday final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, authorities said on Sunday. Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra won the contest with their entry "Stefania", riding a wave of public support to claim an emotional victory that was welcomed by the country's president Volodymyr Zelenskiy. During voting and the performances, the police cybersecurity department blocked several cyber attacks on network infrastructure by the "Killnet" hacker group and its affiliate "Legion", police said.

  • Luhansk Oblast: Russians hit a number of settlements with MLRS

    IRYNA BALACHUK - MONDAY, 16 MAY 2022, 08:35 Russian troops fired artillery and multiple rocket launchers at a number of settlements in Luhansk Oblast, and much destruction has been recorded. Defenders drove the occupiers out of Borivske near Sievierodonetsk.

  • Mexico to receive U.S. delegation to discuss Americas summit

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he will meet on Wednesday with a delegation of organizers of the U.S.-hosted Summit of the Americas, to explain why his government wants all countries in the region to take part. Speaking at a news conference, Lopez Obrador said the United States' Ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, would take part in the talks. Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said in a tweet that the Special Advisor for the Summit of the Americas, Christopher Dodd, charged with organizing the event to be held in Los Angeles next month, also will attend.

  • U.N. warns of 'catastrophic' child malnutrition due to price hikes, Ukraine war

    The cost of life-saving treatment for the most severely malnourished children is set to jump by up to 16% due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and pandemic disruptions, according to the United Nations' children's agency. The raw ingredients of the ready-to-eat-therapeutic food have leapt in price amid the global food crisis sparked by the war and pandemic, UNICEF said. UNICEF did not specify how much increased spending would be needed to maintain the program.

  • Ukrainian forces are squeezing Russians from around Kharkiv, says veteran

    In an interview with NV Radio, veteran of the Russia-Ukraine war and manager of the Come Back Alive charity Andriy Rymaruk spoke about Ukrainian troops liberating settlements in Kharkiv Oblast from Russian occupation.

  • Activists taken to Crimea manage to be rescued thanks to corruption of Russian security forces - Dzhemilev

    DENYS KARLOVSKYI - SUNDAY, 15 MAY 2022, 22:10 The leader of the Crimean Tatar people and people's deputy Mustafa Dzhemiliev said that it has been possible to help Ukrainian activists who are being forcibly removed to occupied Crimea return to Ukraine thanks to the corruption of Russian security forces.

  • Convoy of Up to 1,000 Cars Leaves Ukrainian City of Mariupol

    Gleb Garanich/ReutersSurvivors who finally escaped the bombed out port city of Mariupol in a massive caravan of up to 1,000 cars and vans Sunday morning have told stories of utter horror. Many who arrived in the Ukraine-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia on Sunday say they left at night, taking “secret detours” to avoid Russian checkpoints and fearing every moment of the journey. They told of blinding fear living under constant bombardment and of hastily buried family members they left behind, and

  • Reversing Trump, Biden acts to deploy US troops to Somalia

    President Joe Biden signed an order Monday to redeploy hundreds of U.S. troops to Somalia to counter the Islamic extremist rebel group al-Shabab, an effort that American military leaders said had been hampered by President Donald Trump's late-term decision to withdraw forces from the country. U.S. troops will be repositioned from elsewhere in Africa to train and provide other support to Somali forces in their fight against al-Shabab, which is considered the largest and wealthiest affiliate of the al-Qaida extremist organization.

  • US agrees to ease Trump-era sanctions on Cuba

    Under the new rules more travel will be permitted to the island and visa processing will speed-up.

  • “Next Year, Mariupol!”: Ukraine President Delights In Eurovision Victory, Pledges To Host 2023 Contest

    Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has greeted his country’s victory at the Eurovision Song Contest with delight. The highly-favoured Kalush Orchestra won the competition on Saturday, with a record number of 439 people’s votes from across Europe clinching their success on an emotional evening in Turin, Italy. Zelensky said afterwards: “Our courage impresses the world, our […]

  • 68,200 home insurance policies to be canceled as hurricane season begins

    Florida’s property insurance crisis is about to hit home for tens of thousands of policyholders. More than 68,000 policies of troubled Sunrise-based FedNat Insurance Company and its sister companies Maison and Monarch National will be canceled by the end of June, according to terms of a consent order filed Friday by the state Office of Insurance Regulation. The order follows the downgrade of ...

  • US Agencies Warn of Attempts by North Koreans to Get IT Jobs While Concealing Nationality

    In many cases, these workers say they are U.S.-based and/or non North Korean teleworkers, and they often take on virtual currency projects, the agencies said.