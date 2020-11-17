Europe Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Market Report 2020: Market is Projected to Reach $574.44 Million by 2027, from $315.32 Million in 2019

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Diagnostic Tool; Application; End User; Service; and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe Radiology Information Systems (RIS) market is projected to reach from US$ 315.32 million in 2019 to US$ 574.44 million by 2027. This represents a CAGR of 8.0% from 2020 to 2027.



The growth of the Europe Radiology Information Systems (RIS) market is primarily attributed to advancements in diagnostic imaging solutions coupled with rising number of diagnostic procedures, and increasing partnerships and collaborations are driving the adoption of radiology information systems.



The healthcare industry has always been a leader in innovation. The constant mutating of diseases and viruses makes it difficult to stay ahead of the curve. However, with the help of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms, it continues to advance, creating new treatments and helping people live longer and healthier. Medical imaging is a vital part of medical care and treatment across the globe. Rising awareness regarding early diagnosis of diseases has led to an increase in the total number of diagnostic tests procedures performed around the world.



For instance, as per NHS England report, in 2018, ~42.7 million imaging tests were performed in England, an increase of 1.4% than the previous year. X-ray was the most performed method with 22.9 million procedures, followed by diagnostic ultrasonography (9.51 million), CT Scan (5.15 million), and magnetic resonance imaging (3.46 million).



In 2019, the Integrated RIS segment held a considerable share of the for Europe Radiology Information Systems (RIS) market, by the product. This segment is also predicted to dominate the market by 2027 owing to rising demand for AI based application for radiology.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Europe Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Europe Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Europe Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Disease Identification and Diagnosis

5.1.2 Increasing Investment in AI Healthcare Start ups

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Lack of skilled AI Workforce and Ambiguous Regulatory Guidelines for Medical Software

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing Potential in Emerging Economies

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 AI in Epidemic Outbreak Prediction and Response

5.5 Impact analysis



6. Europe Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Market - By Diagnostic Tool

6.1 Overview

6.2 Europe Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Market Revenue Share, by Diagnostic Tool (2019 and 2027)

6.3 Medical Imaging Tool

6.3.1 Overview

6.3.2 Medical Imaging Tools: Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.4 Automated Detection System

6.4.1 Overview

6.4.2 Automated Detection System: Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Overview

6.5.2 Others: Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



7. Europe Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Market Analysis, by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Market Revenue Share, by Application (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Eye Care

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Eye Care: Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Oncology

7.5 Radiology

7.6 Cardiovascular



8. Europe Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Market - By End-User

8.1 Overview

8.2 Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Market, by End-User, 2019 and 2027 (%)

8.3 Hospital and Clinic

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Hospital and Clinic: Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Diagnostic Laboratory

8.5 Home Care

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Home Care: Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.5.3 Doctors

8.5.4 Patients



9. Europe Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Market - By Service

9.1 Overview

9.2 Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Market, by Service, 2019 and 2027 (%)

9.3 Tele-Consultation

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Tele-Consultation: Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.4 Tele-Monitoring

9.5 Others



10. Europe Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Market - Country Analysis



11. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Europe Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Market

11.1 Europe: Impact Assessment Of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Key Facts

12.2 Business Description

12.3 Products and Services

12.4 Financial Overview

12.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6 Key Developments

General Electric Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Aidoc, Arterys Inc.

Icometrix, IDx Technologies Inc.

MaxQ AI Ltd.

Caption Health, Inc.

Zebra Medical Vision, Inc.

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

