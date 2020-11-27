Europe Bacon Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Nature, Source, Type, Distribution Channel, and Country

The Bacon market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 8,411. 5 Mn in 2019 to US$ 11,681. 3 Mn by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4. 2% from 2020 to 2027. The rising preference for convenience food products is also bolstering the growth of the food industry.

Convenient foods are food products that need less time and effort for preparation.

The demand for convenience foods such as tinned or packaged meat products, kinds of bacon, and others is increasing at a faster pace due to changes in social and economic patterns, and rapid urbanization.Additionally, the increasing buying power of the consumers, rising awareness about health foods, and changes in food habits and meal patterns further bolster the demand for convenience food.

Convenience food is rapidly gaining popularity among children, teenage, working-class people, and people living in hostels and bachelors.The significant shift of the people towards convenience foods in developed countries such as the Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Rest of Europe among others, is driving the demand for bacon market in Europe.

Bacon is extensively used by individual consumers and by foodservice providers. Bacon offers food service providers, restaurants, and other consumers a simple and easy way to offer a great variety of food options. Therefore, the increasing demand for bacon for the preparation of various recipe is projected to drive market growth. The rise in consumption of animal-derived products is among the other factors expected to positively influence the demand for bacon.

The conventional segment led the bacon market based on nature type in 2019.Conventional bacon is a type of salt-cured pork.

It is prepared from various cuts of meats, mainly from a pig’s belly or from the back cuts that have less fat as compared to the belly of pigs.It has a rich, crispy, and salty taste with melt-in-your-mouth texture.

Bacon is a versatile red meat and receives a smoky flavor from the natural smoke that is obtained by smoldering wood chips or by spraying the bacon with a liquid smoke extract.Bacon is made along with salt used as a curing agent, and nitrite added as an additive.

It belongs to a category of cured and processed pork bellies that end up in strips or circular pattern. They are available in different varieties such as middle bacon or rashes in the form of a thin strip cut from the belly pork with a thin round piece of loin at one end, and streaky bacon is of the same cut but without the round loin end. Bacon is highly nutritious. A typical 100 grams of bacon contains 37 grams of high-quality animal protein, 89% of RDA for selenium, 53% of RDA for phosphorous along with vitamin B1, B2, B3, B5, B6 and B12.

Various emerging economies backed by the massive industrial presence, huge population, and increasing disposal income are the major factors driving Europe’s linear accelerator market.With the outbreak of COVID-19, the European region is likely to get affected concerning economic development.

Although Germany is the manufacturing hub and leading raw material supplier for various industries, it is one of the worst affected countries due to Russia’s COVID-19 outbreak, where all business operations are halted due to 10 week nationwide lockdown.Other leading manufacturing hubs such as Uk and France face a significant impact on the COVID-19 outbreak.

The governments imposed various initiatives such as travel bans, business shutdowns, and lockdowns across Europe, which is anticipated to affect Europe’s expected revenue generation and overall growth opportunities.

The overall Europe Bacon market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.

The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the Europe Bacon market with respects to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.

The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Europe Bacon market are Smithfield Foods, Inc., OSI Group, Karro Food Group, JBS S.A, Hormel Foods Corporation, Farmland Industries, Inc., and Applegate Farms, LLC.
