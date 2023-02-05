Europe bans Russian diesel, other oil products over Ukraine

21
DAVID McHUGH
·3 min read

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Europe imposed a ban Sunday on Russian diesel fuel and other refined oil products, slashing energy dependency on Moscow and seeking to further crimp the Kremlin's fossil fuel earnings as punishment for invading Ukraine.

The ban comes along with a price cap agreed by the Group of Seven allied democracies. The goal is allowing Russian diesel to keep flowing to countries like China and India and avoiding a sudden price rise that would hurt consumers worldwide, while reducing the profits funding Moscow's budget and war.

Diesel is key for the economy because it is used to power cars, trucks carrying goods, farm equipment and factory machinery. Diesel prices have been elevated due to recovering demand after the COVID-19 pandemic and limits on refining capacity, contributing to inflation for other goods worldwide.

The new sanctions create uncertainty about prices as the 27-nation European Union finds new supplies of diesel from the U.S., Middle East and India to replace those from Russia, which at one point delivered 10% of Europe's total diesel needs. Those are longer journeys than from Russia's ports, stretching available tankers.

Prices also could be driven up by reviving demand from China as the economy rebounds after the end of draconian COVID-19 restrictions.

The price cap of $100 per barrel for diesel, jet fuel and gasoline is to be enforced by barring insurance and shipping services from handling diesel priced over the limit. Most of those companies are located in Western countries.

It follows a $60-per-barrel cap on Russian crude that took effect in December and is supposed to work the same way. Both the diesel and oil caps could be tightened later.

“Once we have these price caps set, we can squeeze the Russian price and deny them, deny (President Vladimir) Putin money for his war without a price spike that's going to hurt Western economies and developing economies,” said Thomas O'Donnell, a global fellow with the Washington-based Wilson Center.

The diesel price cap will not bite immediately because it was set at about what Russian diesel trades for. Russia’s chief problem now will be finding new customers, not evading the price ceiling. However, the cap aims to prevent Russian gains from any sudden price spikes in refined oil products.

Analysts say there might be a price bump initially as markets sort out the changes. But they say the embargo should not cause a price spike if the cap works as intended and Russian diesel keeps flowing to other countries.

Diesel fuel at the pump has been flat since the start of December, costing 1.80 euros per liter ($7.37 per gallon) as of Jan. 30, according to the weekly oil market report issued by the European Union’s executive commission. Pump prices in Germany, the EU’s largest economy, fell 2.6 cents to 1.83 euros per liter ($7.48 per gallon) as of Jan. 31.

The ban provides for a 55-day grace period for diesel loaded on tankers before Sunday, a step aimed at avoiding ruffling markets. European Union officials say importers have had time to adjust since the ban was announced in June.

Russia earned more than $2 billion from diesel sales to Europe in December alone as importers appear to have stocked up with added purchases ahead of the ban.

Europe has already banned Russian coal and most crude oil, while Moscow has cut off most shipments of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

  • G-7, Europe reach deal for price cap on Russian diesel

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Friday that industrialized countries in the Group of Seven are imposing a price cap on refined Russian oil products such as diesel and kerosene, as part of a coalition that includes Australia and a tentative agreement from the European Union. The cap follows similar price limits put on Russian oil exports, with the goal of reducing the financial resources Russian President Vladimir Putin has to wage the nearly year-long war in Ukraine. “Today’s agreement builds on the price cap on Russian crude oil exports that we set in December and helps advance our goals of limiting Russia’s key revenue generator in funding its illegal war while promoting stable global energy markets,” Yellen said in a statement.

  • Ukraine: 5 injured in rocket attacks on 2nd-largest city

    Five people were injured in Russian rocket attacks Sunday in the center of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, officials said. Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said four people were injured when a Russian S-300 missile fell near an apartment block and another was hurt when a missile hit a higher-education building. Local media reports said the building hit was the National Academy for Urban Economy, about 700 meters from the city's central square.

  • G7's new petroleum price caps to degrade Russia's war campaign -Yellen

    Western economies agreed new price caps on Friday on Russia's exports of oil products that U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said would build on the crude oil cap set in December and further limit Russian oil revenues while keeping global energy markets supplied. The coalition imposing the measures, the Group of Seven economies, the EU and Australia, set the new price caps at $100 per barrel on products that trade at a premium to crude, principally diesel, and $45 per barrel for products that trade at a discount, such as fuel oil and naphtha. The price caps, together with a European Union ban on Russian oil product imports that also comes into force on Sunday, seek to limit Moscow's ability to fund its war in Ukraine, which began nearly a year ago.

  • Taiwan: Chinese balloon incident should not be ‘tolerated’ by international community

    Taiwan said that the suspected Chinese spy balloon that was flying over the U.S. “should not be tolerated by the civilized international community,” adding that Beijing should stop conduct that causes regional instability. “Such actions by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) government contravene international law, breach the airspace of other countries, and violate their sovereignty,”…

  • How do we save water: Stop growing alfalfa in Imperial County

    Is the California desert the right place to grow alfalfa? It needs a considerable water to sustain this crop for a year.

  • Battlefield strength swiftest way to Ukraine peace – UK Foreign Secretary

    Helping to arm Ukraine so it can defend itself against Russia is the swiftest path to achieving peace, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in an article published on Sunday. Cleverly was writing in a Maltese newspaper ahead of a visit on Tuesday to the Mediterranean island, which assumed the presidency of the U.N. Security Council at the start of February. "Like all authoritarian rulers, (Russian President Vladimir) Putin responds only to strength in his opponents," Cleverly wrote in the Times of Malta.

  • Warner, Rubio call for ‘immediate compliance’ with request for Trump, Biden classified documents

    Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner (D-Va.) and Vice Chairman Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) have sent a letter to senior Biden administration officials urging “immediate compliance” with their request to see classified documents seized at President Biden’s Delaware home and former Washington office and at former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. In the letter sent Thursday to…

  • Republicans launch group to combat ‘threat’ posed by ESG investing

    House Republicans are creating a new working group to further their pushback against environmental, social and governance investing, known as ESG. A press release from the House Financial Services Committee announcing the group said it will be aimed at combating what they described as a “threat to our capital markets.” The group will be led by…

  • 15 Countries that Export the Most Beef in the World

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 15 countries that export the most beef in the world. For more countries, head on over to 5 Countries that Export the Most Beef in the World. Beef is one of the most widely eaten meat in the world. It is typically defined as the […]

  • Is a Florida pastor accused of fraud feigning illness to avoid prison?

    A court-ordered psychiatrist ruled that Evan Edwards was incompetent to stand trial, but the doctor’s report raised more questions than answers.

  • Hong Kong’s Lee Aims to Encourage Aramco to List in City

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee is seeking to convince oil giant Saudi Aramco and its units to consider a secondary listing in the Asian financial hub as he embarks on his first official visit to the Middle East, according to the South China Morning Post. Most Read from BloombergUS Downs Chinese Balloon, Prompting Protests from BeijingTrump Offers $1 Million Bond to Appeal Clinton Suit SanctionsWhat You Need to Know About the Alleged Chinese Spy Balloon Shot Down by the USFrom

  • LAPD officer caught saying 'happy hunting' before fatal shooting gets 2-day suspension

    A Los Angeles SWAT officer who was caught on video telling "happy hunting" to other members before a fatal SWAT shooting this month received a two-day suspension following an internal investigation.

  • War in Ukraine highlights the growing strategic importance of private satellite companies – especially in times of conflict

    Satellites owned by private companies have played an unexpectedly important role in the war in Ukraine. For example, in early August 2022, images from the private satellite company Planet Labs showed that a recent attack on a Russian military base in Crimea caused more damage than Russia had suggested in public reports. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy highlighted the losses as evidence of Ukraine’s progress in the war. Soon after the war began, Ukraine requested data from private satelli

  • DeMeco Ryans says RB Dameon Pierce ‘fits the bill’ for Texans’ style of play

    Houston Texans coach DeMeco Ryans says running back Dameon Pierce embodies what the team is looking for when cultivating a physical style of play.

  • Germany's Scholz: EU wants to avoid subsidy race with U.S.

    The European Union wants to avoid a subsidy race against the United States and does not want to fare behind Mexico or Canada as a trading partner, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Friday. Scholz was speaking alongside Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Berlin ahead of an EU summit next week that will discuss funding for green industry projects to counterbalance subsidies in the United States and China.

  • U.S. shoots down Chinese spy balloon of coast of Carolinas

    The balloon was first spotted over Montana near military sites and for nearly seven days made its way toward Myrtle Beach.

  • Elections loom over Ukraine's battlefields

    In 2024, the future of the war in Ukraine may be decided elsewhere: by votes not just in the United States but in Russia, too.

  • Claire Foy says gender pay gap row had an 'amazing impact'

    British actress Claire Foy said she was "very upset" after discovering she was paid less than co-star Matt Smith on The Crown, but that subsequently it has had an "amazing impact".

  • Report: Sixers interested in acquiring Jazz big man Jarred Vanderbilt

    The Philadelphia 76ers have shown an interest in acquiring Jarred Vanderbilt from the Utah Jazz in a deal.

  • IOC will decide who competes in Olympics - Paris head

    STORY: Earlier this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the governing body to ban them from the sporting extravaganza, stating that allowing Russia to compete at the Games was tantamount to showing that "terror is somehow acceptable".Three-time Olympic champion and President of the Paris 2024 Organizing Committee Estanguet told Reuters that he was "in favor of maintaining this symbol of universality for the Games" when asked about Russian and Belarusian participation.Yet he said the decision rested with the Games' governing body.Poland said on Thursday (February 2) that it would be possible to build a coalition of some 40 countries, including the U.S., Britain and Canada, by Feb. 10 supporting the call to block Russian and Belarusian athletes from the 2024 Olympics.