Europe, Canada close their airspace to Russian airplanes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DAVID KOENIG
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ursula von der Leyen
    German politician, president of the European Commission

Europe and Canada said Sunday they would close their airspace to Russian airlines after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, raising the pressure on the United States to do the same.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the European Union would shut down its airspace for planes owned, registered or controlled by Russians, “including the private jets of oligarchs.”

Canada’s transport minister, Omar Alghabra, said his nation was closing its airspace to all Russian planes to hold the country accountable for an unprovoked attack on its neighbor.

The European Union action came after many of its member countries had said they were barring Russian planes or planned to do so by Sunday night.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo tweeted that European skies are “open for those who connect people, not for those who seek to brutally aggress.”

“There is no room in Dutch airspace for a regime that applies unnecessary and brutal violence,” Mark Harbers, the Netherlands’ minister of infrastructure and waterworks, said on Twitter.

A handful of European nations including Spain, Greece and Turkey had resisted closing their airspace before von der Leyen's announcement.

Robert Mann, an aviation consultant in New York, said the moves by the European Union and Canada would put added pressure on the U.S. to also bar Russian flights.

“It is difficult to understand why we are last to move, both operationally and financially,” he said.

As more airlines canceled flights in and out of Russia, and more countries blocked Russian airlines, the U.S. embassy in Moscow said Americans there “should consider departing Russia immediately via commercial options still available.”

Russia has responded to western aviation sanctions by banning flights from several European countries. Russian airline S7 suspended flights to Europe.

On Sunday afternoon U.S. time, a Moscow-New York flight by Russian national carrier Aeroflot turned back after passing over Norway, according to flight-tracking services. The plane had been routed to fly over Canada. Other Aeroflot flights took circuitous routes after European countries began closing their airspace.

Growing tension between Russia and western nations over Russia's invasion of Ukraine have so far had a modest impact on airlines, which are trying to recover from huge losses since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. They face jet-fuel prices that have climbed more than 50% since last summer, and are likely to rise further because of sanctions against Russian oil and natural gas.

Airlines in the U.S. and Europe are expecting to pack planes with transatlantic vacationers this summer. Helane Becker, an airline analyst for Cowen, said Friday that she continued to expect strong travel demand from the U.S. to western Europe, but travel to eastern Europe “will be curtailed until there is some resolution or some assurance it won’t spread to other countries.”

George Dimitroff, an analyst for aviation-research firm Cirium, most of the largest European airline had one or two daily flights to Moscow and St. Petersburg and won’t be affected much, although Hungarian budget carrier Wizz Air, which had a hub in Kyiv, may feel the pinch slightly more.

With European airspace closed off for now, Aeroflot, Rossiya and S7 “effectively become Russian domestic carriers,” he said. Of those, Aeroflot had the most international flights.

The global tension is already costing some airlines more money to reroute flights.

An American Airlines flight from Delhi to New York has been stopping in Bangor, Maine, to refuel because its new route, skirting to the south of Russia, is longer. It remains to be seen whether United Airlines will do the same on four routes between the U.S. and India. Those flights usually go over Russia, and two of its planes were sticking those paths on Sunday.

Ian Petchenik, a spokesman for tracking service Flightradar 24, said “dozens” of cargo flights from Anchorage, Alaska, that would ordinarily pass over eastern Russia were being rerouted. “They will take a fuel penalty,” he said.

Mann, the aviation consultant, estimated that passenger flights forced to reroute could add between $4,000 and $12,000 per hour in costs, depending on the size of the plane and the price of fuel.

“Some routings will simply become uneconomic or impractical,” he said.

Cargo carrier FedEx said Sunday it has temporarily suspended flights to Russia. The company said in a statement that it continued to provide service inside Russia and between Russia and other countries "where conditions allow.”

Last week, shortly after Russia's invasion, Delta Air Lines suspended a partnership with Aeroflot in which the airlines sold seats on each other's flights.

___

Associated Press writer Lorne Cook in Brussels contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • European Union to Ban Russia Today and Sputnik, Close Airspace as President Putin Threatens Nuclear Action

    The European Union will ban Russian media outlets Russia Today and Sputnik, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Sunday. Saying that the EU will ban “Kremlin’s media machine,” von der Leyen added that “state-owned Russia Today and Sputnik, as well as their subsidiaries, will no longer be able to spread their lies […]

  • Nordic countries prepare to shut airspace to Russian planes

    (Reuters) -Sweden, Finland and Denmark said they were preparing to close their airspace to Russian planes on Sunday, joining a string of European countries taking this measure after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The moves follow similar closures of airspace of Britain, Poland, Bulgaria, Czech Republic and Romania to Russia's aircraft. Baltic countries Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia are also closing their airspace to Russian airliners, while Germany said it was preparing to do so.

  • In 'watershed moment' the EU announces it will send weapons to Ukraine, while also shutting its airspace to Russian planes and banning state-owned media

    Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Union Commission, on Sunday called the effort a "watershed moment."

  • Germany to close airspace to Russian planes

    Germany on Saturday said it was preparing to shut its airspace to Russian planes, the latest European country to do so in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Separately, German flag carrier Lufthansa said it cancelled all flights to Russia for the coming week due to the "emerging regulatory situation." Germany's Transport Ministry announced the measure in a tweet.

  • Ukraine general vows to keep battling Russia as call goes out for foreign fighters

    Ukraine's stiff resolve in its fight againt Russia may get a boost from those who want to come and help.

  • Elon Musk pledges to send Starlink terminals to Ukraine

    With Russia’s invasion causing significant damage to Ukraine’s internet infrastructure, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said on Saturday his company would bring its Starlink satellite internet service to the country.

  • Russia's offensive appears to slow

    ABC News contributor Col. Steve Ganyard, a former official with the Defense and State departments, discusses how long Ukrainian soldiers can defend their country.

  • 'Morons': Mitt Romney goes after Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar for attending conference with white nationalist ties

    "I'm reminded of that old line from the 'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid' movie, where one character says: 'Morons. I have got morons on my team,'" the GOP senator said.

  • How long does Kyiv need to hold Putin off?

    ABC News contributor Col. Steve Ganyard, a former defense and State Department official, discusses Russia's attack on Ukraine.

  • ‘Uncharted’ Posts Strong 2nd Weekend at Pre-‘Batman’ Box Office

    Sony blockbuster adds $23 million as theaters anticipated a $100 million-plus box office jolt next weekend

  • Ukrainian President Zelensky defiant as Russians close in on Kyiv

    The Ukrainian leader has released a number of videos on social media addressing his citizens to assure them that he has no plans to leave the country. The latest Zelensky video was posted on Saturday morning. Speaking outside Gorodetsky House, a building opposite the presidential office in Kyiv, Zelensky said: “Good morning everybody. Do not believe fake news. I am here. We will not lay down our weapons. We will defend our country. Our weapons are our strength.” He added: “This is our land. Our country. Our children. We will protect all of them.”

  • Street fighting breaks out in Kyiv as Russia invades Ukraine's capital

    Street fighting has broke out across Kyiv as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine's capital.

  • Actor Sean Penn wants U.S. to help rescue Ukraine from Russian invasion

    On Twitter, Penn called Ukraine "the tip of the spear for the democratic embrace of dreams. If we allow it to fight alone, our soul as America is lost."

  • Republicans fear Michelle Obama presidential run, ex-Trump aide says

    Former treasury spokeswoman tells CPAC ex-first lady is popular and ‘immune to criticism’ – though Obama has ruled out politicsTrump hints at 2024 presidential bid in CPAC speech Michelle Obama sits with her husband, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Stephen Breyer and Ruth Bader Ginsberg at the White House in 2010. Photograph: Charles Dharapak/AP Michelle Obama would put Republicans “in a very difficult position” if she ran for president in 2024, a former Trump aide said, because the former first lady i

  • Cameron Norrie unable to halt Rafael Nadal as second successive title slips away

    The Spaniard won for a fourth time in Mexico after also triumphing in 2005, 2013 and 2020.

  • Iran rejects deadline, 'politically motivated' claims in nuclear talks

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran said on Sunday it will not accept any deadline set by the West to revive its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers and wants "politically motivated" claims by U.N. watchdog IAEA about Tehran’s nuclear work to be dropped, Iranian state TV reported. Among sticking points in the indirect talks between Iran and the United States to revive the 2015 nuclear deal appear to be questions about uranium traces found by the IAEA at old but undeclared sites in Iran.

  • Ex-Goldman Banker Trial Reveals Greed, Graft From 1MDB Scheme

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s dirty laundry has been airing in a New York courtroom, from a fast-escalating racket to loot Malaysia’s wealth fund to the handsome compensation given a high-flying grifter.Most Read from BloombergEU Discusses Sanctions on Tycoons; Euro Slides: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateMusk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaWest Cuts Some Russian Banks From SWIFT, Sanctions Central BankPutin Races

  • Peoria native and Hall of Famer Jim Thome new president of MLBPAA

    The 51-year-old former Limestone and Illinois Central College player replaces Brooks Robinson, who led the MLBPAA for 33 years.

  • Look who's 6 on Feb. 27, 2022

    Look who's turning six years old on Feb. 27, 2022.

  • UK says bulk of Russian forces 30 km from the centre of Kyiv

    Britain's defence ministry said on Saturday that the bulk of Russian forces involved in the advance on Ukraine's capital Kyiv were now 30 km (19 miles) from the city centre. Britain, which earlier disputed Russian reports that Russian forces had captured the southeastern city of Melitopol, said the Ukrainian military was continuing to put up staunch resistance across the country. "Russian forces have continued their advance on Kyiv with the bulk of their forces now 30 km from the centre of the city," the defence ministry said in an intelligence update posted on Twitter.