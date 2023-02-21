A record number of Americans applied for second citizenship in 2022. These are the 11 countries where you can buy a 'golden passport.'

Malta is home to one of the most popular "golden passport" programs, which has become increasingly popular among wealthy Americans. Holger Leue/Getty Images

"Golden passports" allow foreigners to receive citizenship in exchange for investing in the country.

Applicants from wealthy Americans surged in 2022, according to Henley & Partners.

These are 11 countries with citizenship by investment programs and how much they each cost.

1. Austria: estimated $9.5 million investment required

Vienna, Austria. Sylvain Sonnet/Getty Images

Even if you can afford the multi-million dollar price tag, Austria's citizenship by investment program is incredibly selective.

Under Article 10, Section 6 of the Austrian Citizenship Act, the Austrian government is able to award citizenship to foreigners who show "extraordinary merit" and contribute significantly to the state's interests — either scientifically, culturally, or economically.

Unlike in other country's, applicants must invest directly into the Austrian economy. This can include setting up a business, creating jobs, or introducing new technologies, according to Austrian law experts.

The exact investment amount required for the award is not clear, but is estimated to be around $9.5 million, Forbes reports.

Good luck finding out who has successfully met the program's requirements, as applicants are legally considered official government secrets and therefore are not disclosed to any other country.

2. Antigua and Barbuda: $100,000 minimum investment required

Saint John's, Antigua and Barbuda Maria Ehrlich / EyeEm via Getty Images

There are four ways to qualify for Antigua and Barbuda's citizenship by investment program, according to the official government website.

The least expensive option is a $100,000 donation to the country's National Development Fund. Alternatively, applicants can donate $150,000 to the University of the West Indies.

Applicants also can invest in "designated, officially approved real estate" worth at least $400,000, which comes with a $30,000 processing fee.

The program's final and most expensive option is to invest at least $1.5 million into an approved business on the island, along with a $30,000 fee.

3. Dominica: $100,000 minimum investment required

Roseau, the capital of Dominica, an independent island republic in the Caribbean Sea. Westend61/Getty Images

There are two ways to qualify for the Caribbean island of Dominica's citizenship by investment program, according to the Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica.

The first is to donate $100,000 to the island's Economic Development Fund, and the second is to purchase $200,000 worth of real estate in an approved development.

4. Grenada: $150,000 minimum investment required

Magazine Beach, near Maca Bana Villas, Point Salines in Grenada. Holger Leue/Getty Images

Grenada, an island nation in the West Indies, offers two qualifying options for its citizenship by investment program, according to the official government website:

(1) a $150,000 contribution to the National Transformation Fund, which finances projects in various industries including tourism, agriculture, and alternative energy, or (2) purchase a property worth at least $220,000, which cannot be sold for four years.

5. St. Kitts and Nevis: $150,000 donation required

Waterfront Basseterre main settlement on St Kitts Caribbean island Andrew Woodley/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

There are three ways to qualify for St. Kitts and Nevis citizenship by investment program, according to the official government website.

The first option is to donate $150,000 to the Sustainable Growth Fund, which was launched in 2018 to promote growth in various sectors including healthcare, education, alternative energy, climate change and resilience, and the promotion of indigenous entrepreneurship.

Alternatively, applicants can choose to contribute $175,000 toward the program's Alternative Investment Option.

The third and final option is to invest in an approved real estate project with a value of at least $200,000.

6. St. Lucia: $100,000 donation required

Aerial photo of the village Canaries on the Caribbean island St. Lucia. Westend61

St. Lucia, a volcanic island located in the eastern Caribbean Sea, offers four different investment options in exchange for citizenship, according to the Investment Migration Council.

The least expensive option is a $100,000 donation to the island's National Economic Fund. Applicants who prefer to invest in real estate can purchase property worth at least $300,000, which cannot be sold for five years.

Additionally, you can invest a minimum of $3.5 million in an "approved enterprise project," which range from restaurants and cruise ports to universities and transportation infrastructure. The projects must create at least three permanent jobs in the local economy.

The final option is to invest a minimum of $500,000 in government bonds, which is currently discounted 50% under the COVID-19 relief program.

7. Jordan: $750,000 minimum investment required

Aqaba, Jordan. Klas-Herman Lundgren / Getty Images

Jordan, a semi-arid country bordering Israel, offers three investor-citizenship options, according to Henley & Partners.

The least expensive option is to invest $750,000 into a project that creates at least 10 local jobs in a community that is located outside of Amman, the country's capital. For projects within the capital, the minimum investment required is $1 million.

Other investment options include depositing $1 million into the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) for a minimum of three years, or purchasing $1 million in treasury bonds and holding them for six years.

The final option for immigrant investors is to purchase shares in a company based in Jordan that's worth at least $1.5 million.

8. Malta: €738,000 to €888,000 investment required

La Valeta City in Malta. Dukas/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Malta, an island nation off the coast of Italy and member of the European Union, was the subject of an investigation regarding "loopholes" in its citizenship by investment application.

Now, the program has one of the "world's strictest due diligence standards and vetting of applicants," according to Henley & Partners, which was involved in the scandal. However, the EU is still considering a ban on golden passports offered by member states.

Four investment requirements must be fulfilled in order to qualify, according to the consulting firm PwC:

Purchasing residential real estate worth at least €700,000. An additional contribution between €600,000 and €750,000. €10,000 donation to an approved non-governmental organization or society. A valid residence card awarded after living in Malta for 12 to 36 months under a lease priced at a minimum of €16,000 a year.

9. Montenegro: €250,000 minimum investment required, plus a €200,000 donation.

The Aman Sveti Stefan resort in Montenegro, a Balkan country located in southeastern Europe on the Adriatic Sea. Iryna Savina/Shutterstock

Montenegro lists two options to apply to its citizenship by investment program, which vary depending on the geographic region invested in, according to the official government website.

Applicants can either invest €450,000 in projects within Podgorica, the country's capital, or €250,000 in projects focused on areas outside of the capital.

The program also requires a €200,000 fee that is donated to Montenegro's development and innovation funds.

10. North Macedonia: €200,000 minimum investment required

Sunset over the hills in town of Veles, North Macedonia, a country located north of Greece in the south-central Balkans. Kirill Rudenko/Getty Images

There are two options to purchase citizenship in North Macedonia, according to Henley & Partners: (1) invest €200,000 in a private investment fund or (2) invest €400,000 in "new facilities" excluding restaurants or shopping centers that create at least 10 local jobs.

11. Turkey: $400,000 minimum investment required

Seqoya/Shutterstock

One of the more popular citizenship by investment programs as of late is Turkey's. The least expensive of the application's seven different investment options is to purchase $400,000 worth of real estate, according to the official government website.

