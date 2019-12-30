Europe’s Center-Left Learns to Live After Death

(Bloomberg Opinion) -- After Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party suffered a painful defeat in the recent U.K. election, it’s easy to criticize the European center-left for being poorly led and out of touch with voters. Germany, Italy and other countries easily spring to mind. But the embattled center-left actually held its own in Europe this year, mainly thanks to its skill at governing and backroom politics rather than any exciting ideas it’s been able to offer voters.

It even appeared to get a new lease on life in some countries — but as a zombie.

Indeed, Corbyn's radical nationalization plans scared many British voters worse than Brexit, on which the Labour leader wouldn’t take a stand. It can’t be denied that the German Social Democratic Party is in freefall, that the moderate left in France looks dead, or that ultranationalist forces have overtaken the venerable center-left parties in Swedish and Finnish polls. And yet on average, moderate socialist forces aren’t polling much worse in Europe than at the end of last year. The average drop in their support is about 0.6 percentage point.

A Glimmer in the East

Averages aren’t necessarily telling. But Europe is a complex quilt, and while in some of the bigger nations the center-left is in retreat, elsewhere their popularity has bounced off the bottom.

In a number of post-Communist nations, left-wing forces are polling better than at the end of last year. Poland, where the united left did unexpectedly well in this year’s parliamentary election after years of being out of contention, is one example. The center-left also is up slightly in the Czech Republic and considerably in Lithuania. In Croatia, the Social Democratic Party is catching up to the center-right, and its candidate, former prime minister Zoran Milanovic, has just won the first round of the presidential election. He’s been calling for a more tolerant, less nationalistic government.

That, of course, is only a slight bounce in countries that rarely make headlines. And far be it from me to root for leftists in Eastern Europe, where a radical form of the ideology has wreaked havoc. Yet the improved performance of the moderate left does signify a certain softening in countries that swung decisively to the right during the last decade. The pendulum won’t swing back overnight, but it’s important to know that people who are working on it aren’t entirely unsuccessful.

Playing the System

In some countries, the center-left’s relatively solid performance this year is really nothing to celebrate. Parties hit by major corruption scandals have proved remarkably resilient.

In Malta, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat is leaving in January after a number of his allies had their reputations sullied by association with an oligarch suspected of ordering an investigative journalist’s murder. But the ruling Labour Party still has majority support. In Slovakia, too, the ruling center-left party, Smer, is still the most popular despite being damaged by an uncannily similar chain of events last year.

The only explanation for this tenacity is the high degree of control these parties exercise over their countries’ political machinery. It has nothing to do with the popularity of leftist ideas, just with the backroom skills of nominally socialist leaders. Where scandal-hit parties don’t have such a firm hold on the levers, they have slipped. In Romania, the Social Democratic Party’s awful record on fighting corruption caused its government to collapse and the party itself to fall from first to second in nationwide polls. In Finland, the bungling of former prime minister Antti Rinne, who mishandled a postal strike, didn’t kill the left-leaning governing coalition only because the other parties in it were willing to support his 34-year-old deputy Sanna Marin in his place.

Marin is one of three center-left prime ministers who headed up their European nations this year; the other two also are from Nordic nations — Sweden’s Stefan Lofven and Denmark’s Mette Frederiksen. Like Marin, they didn’t come to power as a result of convincing election victories. Lofven appeared to have been ousted in last year’s national election, but he came back early this year as the only compromise candidate who could put together a governing coalition. Frederiksen’s Social Democrats actually did worse in this year’s election than in the last one, but her minority government is hanging on thanks to her cool common-sense style.