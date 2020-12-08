Europe Cloud Managed Networking Market to Reach USD 2,929.6 Million by 2027; Adoption of Edge Computing Technologies to Aid Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in Europe Cloud Managed Networking Market are Aruba (Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company) (California, United States), NETGEAR, Inc. (California, United States), Cisco System, Inc. (California, United States), Prodec Networks (Twyford, Berkshire), APSU, Inc. (Chattanooga, Tennessee), Fortinet, Inc. (California, United States), Mindsight (Illinois, United States), Total Communications, Inc. (Connecticut, United States), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Shenzhen, China), DynTek, Inc. (California, United States), Extreme Networks, Inc. (California, United States), CommScope, Inc. (North Carolina, United States).

Pune, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Europe cloud managed networking market is set to gain momentum from the rising usage of multi-domain control, Wi-Fi 6, SD-WAN, and edge computing technologies. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Europe Cloud Managed Networking Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Hardware, Software and Cloud Services), By Deployment (Public Cloud and Private Cloud), By Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Large Enterprises), By Industry (Telecom & IT, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Educational Institutions and Others) and Country Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further states that the Europe cloud managed networking market size was USD 839.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 2,929.6 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Pandemic to Decline Growth Backed by Lay-offs in Private and Public Sector

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the market for cloud-managed networking in Europe positively during the first quarter of 2020. Network solutions experienced high demand during that particular period because of the slowdown of the IT industry. But, lay-offs in the private and public sector, currency depreciation, delay in supply chains, and oil price changes may decline growth of around 0.1% - 0.2% in the technology sector in Europe. We are delivering special research reports to help you gain more insights into the current situation.

How Did We Create This Report?

We have conducted thorough primary and secondary research to gather details of various aspects of the market. We have also conducted interviews with key stakeholders, such as marketing managers, sales managers, product managers, and C-level executives to derive insights, namely, application pattern, average pricing, raw material supply & demand, and growth rate. Besides, we relied on reliable paid databases, relevant associations, investor presentations, industry journals, and annual reports to deliver our clients elaborate information about value and supply chain analysis, revenues, restraints, opportunities, and trends.





Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Need to Manage Network Infrastructure Efficiently to Favor Growth

The rising complexity and scope of data traffic is creating an urgent demand for cloud managed networking solutions to manage and streamline the network infrastructure. Software defined network (SDN) solutions provide flexible traffic management to enhance the efficiency of the network infrastructure. These factors are set to propel the Europe cloud managed networking market growth in the near future. However, the lack of awareness about cloud managed networking solutions in rural areas of Europe may obstruct growth.

Segment-

High Demand from SMEs & Startups to Drive Growth of Software Segment

Based on type, the software segment earned 32.3% in terms of the Europe cloud managed networking market share in 2019. This growth is attributable to the high demand for software-defined networking (SDN) solutions among SMEs and startups.





Regional Analysis-

Germany to Remain at the Forefront Stoked by Development of Advanced IT Units

Geographically, Germany held USD 148.3 million in terms of revenue in 2019. Most of the enterprises or end-users present in the country are shifting rapidly towards the development of unique IT units equipped with cloud platforms. France, on the other hand, is set to showcase a significant CAGR in the near future on account of the high demand for cloud computing from numerous industries, such as media & entertainment, government, BFSI, and IT & telecom.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on New Product Launches & Acquisitions to Gain a Competitive Edge

The market for cloud managed networking in Europe houses a large number of companies that are mainly trying to gain a competitive edge by launching state-of-the-art solutions. Some of the others are focusing on the acquisition strategy to strengthen their positions. Below are the two latest industry developments:

June 2020 : CommScope introduced an AI-enabled network management as-a-service platform named RUCKUS Cloud to help managed service providers (MSPs) and enterprises manage a converged wireless and wired network.

November 2018: CommScope acquired ARRIS International plc worth USD 7.4 billion to accelerate profitable growth in markets. It would also bring greater technology, employee talent, solutions, and additional values for providing better customer service.

List Of Key Companies Profiled in Europe Cloud Managed Networking Market Are:

Aruba (Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company) (California, United States)

NETGEAR, Inc. (California, United States)

Cisco System, Inc. (California, United States)

Prodec Networks (Twyford, Berkshire)

APSU, Inc. (Chattanooga, Tennessee)

Fortinet, Inc. (California, United States)

Mindsight (Illinois, United States)

Total Communications, Inc. (Connecticut, United States)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Shenzhen, China)

DynTek, Inc. (California, United States)

Extreme Networks, Inc. (California, United States)

CommScope, Inc. (North Carolina, United States)





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Force Analysis Europe Cloud Managed Networking Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2019

Key Market Insights and Analysis, By Segments

Europe Cloud Managed Networking Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027 By Type (Value) Hardware Software Cloud Services By Deployment (Value) Public Cloud Private Cloud By Enterprise Size (Value) Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Large Enterprises By Industry (Value) Telecom & IT Retail Media & Entertainment Educational Institutions Others (Government, etc.) By Country (Value) Germany France Italy Spain Switzerland Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands and Luxembourg) Rest of Europe



TOC Continued..





