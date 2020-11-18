Europe E-commerce Automotive Aftermarket to cross $45 Bn by 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc
·5 min read

The E-commerce automotive aftermarket in Europe from B to small B consumer segment is estimated to register 14% CAGR through 2026driven by less complexity in purchases including quotations and RFQs the increasing adoption of electric vehicles in various European countries.

Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on Europe E-commerce automotive aftermarket which estimates the regional market valuation will cross US$ 45 billion by 2026. Strong automotive base coupled with increasing e-retail channels will significantly drive the industry growth.

The Europe e-commerce industry is projected to gain substantial revenue growth by 2026 due to the increasing availability of automotive aftermarket products at low costs. Growing brick & click business models, and significant demand for vehicle parts are the key factors driving the industry size. Market players in the developed countries of Europe are improving their global footprint by entering the aftermarket segment due to superior profit margins.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4858

The direct-to-customer segment is estimated to register around 15% CAGR during 2020-2026 propelled by significant opportunities provided by Europe e-commerce automotive aftermarket participants to build strong brand recognition among their consumers. Reliability and assurance of excellent automotive product quality along with better communication with the manufacturing company have led to substantial segment growth. The direct-to-customer segment also offers custom-made auto parts as per client requirements to suit specific applications, propelling the e-commerce industry expansion.

The accessories segment is projected to witness significant growth in the Europe e-commerce automotive aftermarket. Automotive accessories can be bifurcated into interior and exterior. The interior accessories include hardwood floor, headliner, rear shelf, door trim, door opening trim, assist trim, tibia pad, seat fabric, floor carpet, and luggage trim. Whereas, the exterior segment comprises hood silencer, mudguard, bumper core, protective paints & coatings, and fender liner. Rising affordability due to reduced prices and the availability of warranties will further positively influence product sales.

The B to small B is estimated to register over 14% CAGR by 2026. B to small B consumers mainly include equipment suppliers who buy basic automotive components. Product manufacturers of sub-assembly systems and electronic components are among the major consumers in the B to small B distribution. Less complexity in purchases including quotations and RFQs will further provide a positive outlook for the Europe e-commerce automotive aftermarket growth. The increasing adoption of electric vehicles in various European countries will propel the e-commerce industry growth by 2026. This is mainly ascribed to vehicles featured with complex intricate parts that are attractive to both the ends of the supply chain and are quoted as expensive.

Browse key industry insights spread across 130 pages with 318 market data tables & 15 figures & charts from the report, “Europe E-commerce Automotive Aftermarket Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2026” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/europe-e-commerce-automotive-aftermarket

Some major findings of the Europe e-commerce automotive aftermarket report include:

  • Third party retailers witnessed the largest share in the industry. The growing mobile penetration with the emergence of a mobile-friendly interface for part selection will fuel industry growth.

  • Replacement parts to gain traction by the end of 2026.

  • B2C is the key consumer of e-commerce automotive products.

  • Major players in the e-commerce automotive aftermarket sector, such as Bosch, eBay, and Amazon, are strengthening their market presence by implementing various growth strategies such as partnership and acquisitions.

Browse complete reports table of contents (ToC): https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/europe-e-commerce-automotive-aftermarket

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 3 Europe e-commerce automotive aftermarket Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2.1 Manufacturers

3.2.2 Distribution channel analysis

3.2.3 Value chain disruptions due to COVID-19

3.2.4 Vendor matrix

3.3 Technology landscape

3.4 Regulatory landscape

3.5 Industry impact forces

3.5.1 Growth drivers

3.5.1.1 Growth in e-commerce spending

3.5.1.2 Increasing e-commerce platforms and acquisitions

3.5.1.3 Shifting trend toward brick & click business model

3.5.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.5.2.1 Cybersecurity challenges

3.5.2.2 Proliferation of counterfeit parts

3.6 Innovation & sustainability

3.7 Growth potential analysis

3.8 Porter's analysis

3.9 Competitive landscape, 2019

3.9.1 Company market share analysis, 2019

3.9.2 Strategy dashboard

3.10 PESTEL analysis

3.11 COVID-19 impact on automotive industry

Chapter 4 Europe E-commerce Automotive Aftermarket, By E-commerce Retail

4.1 Europe e-commerce automotive aftermarket share, by e-commerce retail, 2019 & 2026

4.2 Third party retailers

4.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2026

4.2.2 Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2016 - 2026

4.3 Direct to customers

4.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2026

4.3.2 Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2016 - 2026

Browse related report:
Automotive Aftermarket Size By Product (Replacement Parts [Belt, Brakes, Clutch, Electrical Parts, Lighting, Electrical & AC Parts, Exhaust, Filters, Suspensions, Transmission, Wiper Parts], Accessories [Car Exteriors, Car Interiors]), By Sales Outlet (Professional [Quick Lubes, Garages & Service Stations, Automobile Dealerships, Government, Commercial Fleets & Other Professional Outlets], DIY [Discount Department Stores, Auto Parts Stores], OEM Factory Fill ), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2026

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/automotive-aftermarket

About Global Market Insights
Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision-making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights, Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com


Latest Stories

  • The Trumps are refusing to turn over the keys to the Bidens — and Michelle and Barack Obama have had enough

    Two days after the 2016 election, the Obamas welcomed then-President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump to the White House in a symbolic gesture epitomizing the peaceful transfer of power. The Trumps have afforded the Bidens no such invitation.

  • No to a Loan-Debt-Forgiveness/COVID-Relief Compromise

    I must dissent from my colleague Robert VerBruggen on his proposed COVID-relief bill “compromise” for the same reasons that I rejected David French and Jonah Goldberg’s idea for a “compromise” on Court-packing. Why should Republicans give away the farm in exchange for a promise from Democrats not to take a manifestly harmful and unpopular action that would almost certainly backfire?Like VerBruggen, I would like to see a relief bill passed as soon as possible, but the truth of the matter is that Democrats appear unwilling to pass anything remotely reasonable until Joe Biden takes the oath of office. For political purposes, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer will not budge from their $2.2 trillion HEROES Act and have refused to even consider the Trump administration’s offer of a $1.8 trillion compromise bill. I don’t see the merit in preventing the implementation of a student-loan-forgiveness plan that can potentially be reversed in court by backing an irreversible spending bill that will bail out irresponsible, unsustainable pension plans put in place by Democratic legislatures in blue states while handing out tax breaks to wealthy residents of those same states.

  • DNA cracked 1995 cold case murder of nurse, California police say

    "In simple terms ... DNA was under Christine Munro’s fingernails at the time of her murder," the Redding Police Department wrote about cracking the case.

  • Lindsey Graham on the defensive over calls to state election officials

    Sen. Lindsey Graham was on the defensive Tuesday over disclosures that he had contacted state election officials in states won by Joe Biden in an apparent effort to get them to disqualify some ballots.

  • Perdue backs out of debate after being called a “crook," Ossoff will face off against empty podium

    Ahead of their runoff election in Georgia, Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff calls Sen. David Perdue "a coward, too"

  • Man accused of shooting two police officers at Breonna Taylor protest indicted by grand jury

    Larynzo D. Johnson faces two counts of first-degree assault and 33 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

  • Georgia's Republican secretary of state says railing against absentee ballots cost Trump the state

    Georgia's Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger isn't holding back at this point.Raffensperger has been at the forefront of an intra-party feud in Georgia over his handling of the election, which he has defended ardently, and over unfounded claims of voter fraud. On Tuesday, in an interview with Atlanta's WSB-TV, the secretary reportedly took the fight straight to President Trump, who he suggested had no one to blame but himself for his defeat.Trump repeatedly railed against absentee voting leading up to the election, and Raffensperger believes that if he didn't sow distrust in the system, he could've picked up Georgia's 16 electoral votes, arguing that 24,000 Republicans who voted absentee in Georgia's GOP primaries did not vote in the general election. Raffensperger went so far as to say that Trump incidentally "suppressed" his own base with his complaints. > In new intv with me, @GaSecofState says 24,000 GOPs who voted absentee in primary did not vote in General - says Donald Trump cost himself the election by sowing distrust in absentee: "he would have won by 10 thousand votes he actually suppressed, depressed his own voting base"> > -- Justin Gray (@JustinGrayWSB) November 17, 2020More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • US House to offer regular virus testing for members, staff

    After months without internal testing protocols, members of the U.S. House and their staff will now have regular access to coronavirus testing at the Capitol physician’s office when they return to Washington from their home states. The new testing is voluntary, but is intended to prevent an outbreak in the sprawling Capitol complex as members fly back and forth from their districts and cases spike around the country. In a letter to members of Congress on Sunday, Attending Physician Brian Monahan wrote that his office is offering the testing “to be consistent with the spirit” of an order from Washington, D.C., that all travelers must obtain a coronavirus test prior to visiting the city and get a second test three to five days after arrival.

  • Mitch McConnell rips into the $3.4 trillion Democratic stimulus plan as 'unserious'

    McConnell blasted the Democratic coronavirus relief plan a day after President-elect Joe Biden implored Congress to pass it.

  • Special Report: A cop shoots a Black man, and a police union flexes its muscle

    By the time Officer Joseph Ferrigno shot a Black man from behind, court records show, the Rochester cop had drawn at least 23 misconduct complaints in nearly nine years on the force. One came from a woman who said Ferrigno, a burly hockey player, slammed her to the ground and broke one of her ribs. Another was from a one-legged man dumped from his wheelchair at a bus stop and roughed up by Ferrigno and two other officers.

  • As virus cases spiral, Los Angeles readies plan for curfew

    Los Angeles County imposed new restrictions on businesses Tuesday and is readying plans for a mandatory curfew for all but essential workers if coronavirus cases keep spiking. Hospitalizations have topped 1,100, a rise of 30% in that period. The county, which for most of the pandemic has had a disproportionately large share of California’s cases, issued new restrictions ordering nonessential retail businesses to limit indoor capacity to 25% and restaurants to 50% capacity outdoors.

  • Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan talks about the 'exhausted majority' of Americans who are 'fed up with politics'

    While speaking at the Ronald Reagan Institute on Monday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan discussed what he called the “exhausted majority” of Americans who he said are “fed up with politics” and feel ignored by politicians in Washington.

  • Chuck Grassley, Senate's oldest Republican and third in line to president, tests positive for coronavirus

    The 87-year-old senator chairs the Senate Finance Committee and is the president pro tempore of the Senate, making him third in line for the presidency.

  • Georgia recount reportedly finds more than 2,600 ballots that weren't tallied

    Georgia's recount may have given President Trump a slight boost, but not nearly enough to affect the presidential election's outcome in the state, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Monday.The recount uncovered more than 2,600 ballots in Georgia's Floyd County that weren't initially tallied, which could give Trump about 800 new votes, Floyd County's Republican Party chair Luke Martin told the AJC. President-elect Joe Biden's lead in the state is currently around 14,000, so those votes seemingly won't alter the result, especially since Martin said that while the uncounted ballots are "very concerning" there does not appear to be a "widespread issue." Martin added that he's "glad the audit revealed" the missing votes.Elections officials in Floyd County haven't directly addressed the news, but the elections board chair reportedly did "tentatively" confirm to The Rome News-Tribune that around 2,500 more votes were recorded during the recount than on election night. The AJC reports the issue is related to an optical scanner that stopped working after a few weeks of early voting. Martin said county election officials were supposed to rescan all paper ballots on that machine, but about half of them weren't recorded. It's unclear if the problem was the result of human error or technical difficulties. Read more at The Atlanta Constitution-Journal.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • Ponzi scheme suspect tries to escape FBI using underwater ‘sea scooter’

    ‘[He] spent some time out of sight underwater where law enforcement could only see bubbles’

  • ‘What is the matter with them?’: Biden hits back at Trump’s coronavirus adviser Scott Atlas

    ‘What are they doing? It’s totally irresponsible’

  • A 61-year-old British diplomat jumped into a river in China to save a 24-year-old woman who fell in

    Stephen Ellison received praise for his actions after social media users shared the video far and wide online.

  • Nobel Committee issues rare statement as Ethiopian PM launches 'final and crucial' military operation in Tigray

    The committee that awarded the Nobel Peace Prize to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Tuesday it was deeply concerned about the conflict in Tigray region and called on all parties to end violence. Hundreds have died, thousands have fled to Sudan, and there have been accusations of atrocities since Mr Abiy launched a military offensive two weeks ago against the local rulers of Tigray for defying his authority. "The Norwegian Nobel Committee follows the developments in Ethiopia closely, and is deeply concerned," said a statement from the committee, which rarely expresses views about the actions of past Nobel laureates. Mr Abiy took the award in 2019 for making peace with Eritrea after a devastating 1998-2000 war and then lengthy standoff on the border. On Tuesday, Mr Abiy declared operations were entering a “final” phase, and his government confirmed fresh air strikes near the Tigray capital, Mekele.

  • Coronavirus: Chinese citizen journalist faces jail for Wuhan reporting

    Zhang Zhan was in Wuhan reporting on the outbreak when she was detained by police in June.

  • Pennsylvania Supreme Court reverses rare Trump legal victory

    One of the rare legal victories President Trump's campaign picked up in its election challenge was taken away, dealing another blow to the increasingly long-shot effort.Pennsylvania's Supreme Court on Tuesday reversed a court order that required Philadelphia election officials to let observers within six feet of vote counters after the Trump campaign alleged observers were being kept too far away at 15 to 18 feet. The state's high court, in a 5-2 decision (two of the justices preferred to rule it as moot), said Pennsylvania law gives Philadelphia officials a lot of leeway to decide the rules for observers.Plus, even the two conservative justices who dissented acknowledged that the Trump campaign's argument that legitimate votes should be invalidated because of improper observation practices was "misguided," The Guardian reports.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes