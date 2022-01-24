Europe’s Economies Have More at Stake Than U.S. in Russia Clash

Ben Holland and Anya Andrianova
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The European Union has a lot more to lose than the U.S. from conflict with Russia, explaining why the western allies are having difficulty agreeing on a tough stance in the standoff over Ukraine.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Russia ranks as the EU’s fifth-biggest trade partner -- as well as its top energy supplier -- while for the U.S. it barely makes the top 30. There’s a similar gap for investment, with Russia drawing in money from Europe’s household names including Ikea, Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Volkswagen AG.

With inflation surging and consumers squeezed by a surge in energy prices, EU officials are moving carefully on the prospect of sanctions. They want Russia to feel more pain than Europe from measures aimed at preventing an invasion of Ukraine. They’re worried a war could choke off natural gas supplies in the middle of winter when they’re needed most.

“European energy prices are a major concern,” Tim Ash, senior emerging-market strategist at Bluebay Asset Management, told Bloomberg Television. He said Russian President Vladimir Putin wants the EU “terrified about gas this winter and being cold. He doesn’t want them to do anything if he goes into Ukraine.”

Adding to that reluctance is a sense that for penalties imposed on Russia in the past, especially after the 2014 invasion of Crimea, it was the EU economies and not the U.S. that paid the price. As U.S. President Joe Biden warns that Russia’s military may move shortly, EU leaders such as France’s Emmanuel Macron are playing for time.

“Sanctions have the best effect if they are efficient,” German Foreign Affairs Minister Annalena Baerbock said last week. “It’s about sanction which really have an effect, not against oneself, but rather against Russia.”

By contrast, Russia is “well prepared” to weather any sanctions after taking steps to insulate itself from measures the U.S. might impose, said Viktor Szabo, fund manager at Aberdeen Asset Management in London.

“It will be difficult to inflict such a pain that would be felt,” Szabo said. “It wouldn’t push Russia to the edge.”

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“Europe stands alone when it comes to how much more consumers will have to pay for natural gas. Our in-house model of the eurozone economy points to a hit from higher energy prices of as much as 1% of GDP, with the impact lasting well into this year.”

--Jamie Rush, chief European economist. Click for the INSIGHT.

Energy is the biggest friction point. The U.S. is a net energy exporter, but the EU relies on imports, and Russia is its No. 1 supplier of both oil and natural gas.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. economists on Friday warned a surge in the price of oil to $150 a barrel would hammer growth and spur inflation.

Gas is a particularly sensitive matter now, with Russia holding back supplies for the past few months. Prices have tripled, boosting the cost of electricity across the continent. It’s the main reason Europe is suffering a bigger energy shock than the U.S.

Escalation with Russia over Ukraine could make it worse. EU officials are caught in a bind, since domestic gas production is in decline while Russia has built facilities to supply more.

Russia’s gas exporter Gazprom PJSC and partners including Shell have spent 9.5 billion euros ($10.8 billion) completing the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and want to open it. Military action in Ukraine would put that on the chopping board -- and any future deals to boost Russian supply to the region. That would exacerbate the energy shortage in the EU.

“Were sanctions to be placed on Russia’s energy exports or were Russia to use gas exports as a tool for leverage, European natural gas prices would probably soar,” said Capital Economics analyst William Jackson. “We think they would far exceed the peak reached last year.”

Sanctions against Russia would also benefit U.S. exporters who are seeking to ship more liquefied natural gas into Europe.

Possible Sanctions

ING Bank Eurasia’s Chief Economist Dmitry Dolgin says the U.S. and its allies could hit Russia with:

  • Sanctions on non-military technologies, or blocking access to foreign financing for companies

  • A ban on Western funds buying state-issued debt, costing Russia $10 billion a year

  • A retroactive ban on foreign participation in local state debts, costing $60 billion

  • Halting access to the Swift payment system, which would make it much more difficult for Russia to collect payments on $535 billion of exports a year

Europe’s businesses have more at stake because they’ve invested more in Russia than their U.S. counterparts -- and the gap has widened in recent years. Russia is also one of the biggest exporters of aluminum, nickel, steel and fertilizers.

Ikea, Volkswagen and the brewer Carlsberg A/S operate in Russia. Italy’s UniCredit SpA has been eyeing an acquisition there that would make it the biggest foreign bank in the country -- overtaking Societe Generale and Austria’s Raiffeisen.

Europe also has been stung hard by past sanctions aimed at Russia. After Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, the U.S. and EU agreed on a sanctions regime.

Three years later, a study by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy found that while Russia suffered the biggest trade losses, Germany wasn’t all that far behind. Other EU economies got hit too. The U.S. actually came out ahead. A similar pattern followed sanctions on Iran.

Politicians in the U.S. and Europe boast about the economic pain they’re capable of inflicting on Russia. They’ve kept quiet about the “inconvenient truth” that there’ll be consequences at home too, according to Tom Keatinge, head of the Centre for Financial Crime and Security Studies at the Royal United Services Institute in London.

“Sanctions issued by Western countries rarely include the need to accept any meaningful self-harm,” Keatinge wrote last month. “The impact on the economies of the issuers -- particularly in the EU -- may be significant.”

Bloomberg Economics research ...

  • How Putin Could Embolden ECB’s Hawks

  • What the Energy Crunch Means for Industry

  • How Putin Could Embolden ECB’s Hawks

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • US embassy in Ukraine sends home staff's families, cites 'increased threats of Russian military action': Here's what we know

    On Sunday evening, the State Department ordered families of staff at the US Embassy in Ukraine to go home. Here's what to know about the situation.

  • Japan Jan factory growth hits 4-year high, but services contract-flash PMI

    Japan's factory activity grew at the fastest pace in four years in January as output growth picked up, though pressure from a persistent chip shortage, rising input prices and the coronavirus pandemic clouded the outlook. However, activity in the private sector as a whole slipped into contraction for the first time in four months as a surge in Omicron variant coronavirus cases hurt customer-facing businesses in the services industry. The au Jibun Bank Flash Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 54.6 from the prior month's final of 54.3 to mark the fastest pace of expansion since January 2018.

  • Canada Report: Large snowstorm buries much of eastern Canada

    The dump of a foot-and-a-half of snow was the most Toronto had seen in 30 years.

  • Oil Climbs on Outlook for Rising Demand as Omicron Wave Fades

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil pushed higher at the week’s open as investors weighed prospects for rising demand as the omicron virus wave fades in key economies.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueU.S. Stocks Historically Deliver Strong Gains in Fed Hike CyclesMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipPutin Could Burst Xi’s Olympic Dream With a War in UkraineGlobal benchmark Brent rose toward $89 a barrel in early Asian trading after a run of

  • Robot bartender serves Olympic cocktails in Beijing

    Weary media workers covering the Winter Games can order a drink from the robot and throw one back in the Bar Area off the main dining hall, part of the COVID bubble journalists will be confined to during the Olympics which start on February 4.The agile arm can mix more than a dozen types of cocktails, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic, and it does it all in Olympic speed.It takes the robot just 70 to 90 seconds to measure, shake, and serve the perfect beverage.Human bartenders are also on duty to lend a hand if that antiquated human touch is ever needed.

  • Michael Cohen says Donald Trump told him if one of his kids had to go to prison to 'make sure' it was Donald Jr., not Ivanka

    Michael Cohen told MSNBC's Alex Witt that Donald Trump gave the instruction when Donald Jr. and Ivanka were on the verge of being indicted in 2012.

  • Cartoonistry: Gaslighting is blinding too many in our polarized country

    Gun-control issue a classic example of sides distorting the truth for their benefit

  • 'Whoa, that's not right': Georgia towns lead census appeals

    When officials in Chester, Georgia, heard that the 2020 census had pegged their small town at 525 people, their jaws dropped. Chester and two other small, rural municipalities in Georgia are the first communities in the U.S. to challenge the accuracy of their numbers from the once-a-decade head count. Successful challenges are scant, but the outcome could determine whether Chester, the city of Glennville and White County get their fair share when it comes to the distribution of $1.5 trillion in annual federal funding.

  • The hard math behind America's labor shortage

    Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics, Congressional Budget Office; Chart: Axios VisualsYes, the pandemic has created unusual temporary labor market dynamics. But in the bigger picture, the 2010s were a golden age for companies seeking cheap labor. The 2020s are not.The big picture: In the 2010s, the massive millennial generation was entering the workforce, the massive baby bo0m generation was still hard at work, and there was a multi-year hangover from the deep recession caused by the global financi

  • Abcarian: Ivanka Trump wanted to be at the center of it all. And now, boo-hoo, she is

    What happened in the Oval Office on Jan. 6, 2021? And why does the Trump Organization seem to be so shady about its assets? Surely, Ivanka knows.

  • Letters to the Editor: Jan. 23, 2022

    Readers share their views on higher-speed rail limits; highway traffic enforcement; rising inflation; and deconstructing DeSantis' message

  • Trump Lies Again That Nancy Pelosi Refused National Guard Help For Jan. 6

    Otherwise, it could have been "absolutely a lovely day," Trump told Sean Hannity.

  • Trump Accuses Jan. 6 Panel Of Going After ‘Children’ For Contacting 40-Year-Old Ivanka

    The House panel investigating the Capitol riot requested cooperation from Ivanka Trump, the former president's ex-adviser and adult daughter.

  • Would Trump Throw His Own Kids Under the Bus to Save Himself? We May Soon Find Out.

    Chip Somodevilla/Getty ImagesWe’ve been lulled into believing Donald Trump is made of Teflon. He was, after all, the guy who boasted that he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and not lose a vote.But Trump’s luck began to run out in early 2021—when he lost the White House, Air Force One, and his Twitter account inside a few weeks. His days of getting away with conduct that would sink anyone else appear to be over. He could even start losing so much that he’ll get sick of losing.Trump was met wi

  • Trump Trolled Over Ron DeSantis Threat In Taunting ‘What’s The Matter, Donald?’ Ad

    The reported souring in tensions between the former president and the Florida governor gets the treatment in the anti-DeSantis spot.

  • Letter to the editor: Jan. 6 letter full of 'false statements'

    Letter writer: Original letter regarding Jan. 6 is full of 'unfounded assertions.' Writer should substantiate his sources

  • If 'Donald Feels It's Necessary, He Will Stop Protecting Ivanka,' Warns Mary Trump

    Ivanka Trump, meanwhile, is “making the same calculation: What will help her in the long run?” said her cousin.

  • Cheney challenger wins big in Wyoming GOP activists' straw poll

    Harriet Hageman, the GOP primary candidate endorsed by former President Trump to unseat Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), won a straw poll held by Wyoming Republican State Central Committee on Saturday, per the Casper Star Tribune. Why it matters: Hageman won 59 votes, while Cheney only amassed six, according to the Star Tribune. The vote comes eight months ahead of the GOP contest. Although it has no bearing on the primary, it shows Cheney is still facing backlash from within her own party. Get market

  • ‘House of Trump is crumbling’: why ex-president’s legal net is tightening

    Some Trumpland observers are convinced that he is in serious legal trouble as New York’s AG investigation of Trump Organization’s finances intensifies Donald Trump speaks at a rally on 15 January 2022 in Florence, Arizona. Photograph: Mario Tama/Getty Images When Donald Trump announced plans in 2006 to build a golf complex on ancient sand dunes on the Aberdeenshire coast in Scotland he told reporters it was love at first sight. “As soon as I saw it there was no question about it,” he said. It wo

  • ‘The walls are closing in’: Trump reels from week of political setbacks

    It was a terrible seven days, with major developments in investigations of his election lies and the Capitol riot reaching into his inner circle‘House of Trump is crumbling’: why the legal net is tightening The Department of Justice investigation into the deadly Capitol attack harbors the most legal peril for Donald Trump. Photograph: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images The last time Donald Trump heard such hammer blows, they were from renovations at Mar-a-Lago that displeased the former president. But