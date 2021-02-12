Europe’s Elite Populism

Michael Brendan Dougherty

In just the past few weeks, the European Union quickly took off its mask of genteel bureaucratic liberalism and bared its authoritarian fangs. Did you notice?

What the EU accused others of doing, becoming, or secretly wanting to do — it became and did. It did so, bitterly, just in the weeks after the final Brexit negotiations were completed.

Let’s review some of the latest. Late in her term, EU president Ursula von der Leyen rammed through an investment deal with China, one that had been opposed by other member states, though it served her native Germany’s interests and the ambitions of its leader, Angela Merkel. The agreement is not even yet public, and reported Chinese commitments to end their practice of forced labor are not remotely credible when Chinese ambassadors simply shrug at footage of manacled Uyghers being loaded onto train cars. Yet it goes on anyway.

For nearly four years, EU negotiators accused the United Kingdom of secretly wanting to run roughshod over Ireland and wreck the peace process of Northern Ireland by imposing a hard border on the island of Ireland. Yet, just weeks after the final trade deal was done between the U.K. and the European Union, Brussels had a fit of pique. Angry over the bad press that the United Kingdom had rapidly proceeded to vaccinate nearly 20 percent of its population against COVID-19 while the European Union struggled to vaccinate even 5 percent, the European Commission invoked Article 16 of the Northern Ireland protocol and announced imminent border controls for vaccines around Northern Ireland.

Outrageously, the European Union announced this without consulting the governments in London or Dublin, let alone any political representatives from Northern Ireland. Every single actual stakeholder in the process opposed the move, which was quickly walked back. This was an astonishing blunder that made a lie of all the concerns Europe claimed to have about peace in Northern Ireland. It immediately gave Prime Minister Boris Johnson the moral high ground and gave ammunition to Northern Ireland’s unionists who think the protocol is unworkable and ought to be scrapped altogether.

That isn’t the only political blunder connected to COVID-19 vaccines. Because the European Union was slow to contract, it is running desperately short of vaccines compared with nations such as Israel, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Governments across the continent are warning that severe restrictions on travel could last into 2022 and that a majority might not be vaccinated until late in the year.

Member states have been warned that they are not allowed to negotiate separately from the European Union itself, which is pooling resources. Partly this decision is driven by the desire to use the COVID-19 crisis as a spur to further integration of Europe, uniting 27 separate health ministries into one blended mission. But, one country gets special dispensations, of course: Germany. The real power of the EU got away with signing a side contract for 30 million doses, without even a reprimand or demand to share from Brussels.

Meanwhile the heart of the European Union is dying. The bloc has spent years moaning about democratic backsliding in Visegrad countries Poland and Hungary — namely what they disliked was that the two populist conservative governments of those nations were so assertive with their limited powers in the EU itself.

But now, for the second time in little over a decade, Italy, the third largest power of the Union, will be led by a prime minister that not a single Italian voted into any office. Mario Draghi, famous for his handling of the Euro crisis at the European Central Bank, has been “invited” to lead a unity government after the fragile coalition government started to break down. Draghi was not even a member of Parliament. The reason for this is that the Italian political establishment cannot come up with a functioning government, and the polls say that if they turned to the voters, Matteo Salvini’s Lega party would almost certainly have the whip hand.

There is not a word about this from the people who style themselves as defenders of democracy and the liberal world order. An unelected technocratic prime minister is fine, so long as he’s on the side of the status quo.

What we are seeing in Europe is the authoritarian populism of incumbent elites. It’s not going to end well for them, or for Europe.

More from National Review

Latest Stories

  • Pelosi wants to award Capitol Police officers Congressional Gold Medal: 'They are martyrs for democracy'

    A day after chilling new video footage of the Jan. 6 attack was presented at former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she wants to give Congress's highest civilian honor to officers who protected lawmakers.

  • Black physician's COVID-19 death highlights 'horrific' history of medical racism

    Dr. Susan Moore, a physician battling COVID-19, documented what she described as poor and hostile treatment she received at an Indiana hospital because she was a Black woman. Her death highlighted an issue that’s persisted among medical professionals since as early as the era of slavery.

  • Man dies by suicide outside U.S. representative's Texas home

    Police said there is no reason to believe there is a further threat to Van Duyne, a Republican. The FBI is assisting in the investigation.

  • Lebanese ex-army chief testifies in Beirut port blast probe

    Lebanon's former army chief told the lead investigator of last year's massive Beirut port blast on Thursday that he had recommended, years before the explosion, that tons of seized ammonium nitrate stored there be sold privately or sent back to importers. The military had no use for the volatile chemical, testified Jean Kahwaji, who was army chief until 2017. The army, after carrying out tests, said it had no use for the ammonium nitrate because it was a large amount and "has limited use and because it dissolves with time, it constitutes a danger if stored for a long time,” Kahwaji said.

  • U.S. judge orders detention for alleged Proud Boy who blames Trump for Capitol riots

    A federal judge on Wednesday ordered an alleged member of the far-right Proud Boys be detained pending trial over his role in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, even as the man's attorney tried to pin the blame for the riots on former President Donald Trump. Dominic Pezzola, also known as "Spaz," is one of at least six alleged Proud Boys facing criminal charges stemming from the insurrection by Trump's supporters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, which left 5 people dead and interrupted Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's election victory.

  • ‘We are dying.’ 911 call about migrants trapped in tanker has Texas police searching

    State and federal officials are searching for a white tanker.

  • Russia's Sputnik coronavirus vaccine is a shot in the arm for the Kremlin

    It has been a long time since the Kremlin could claim a true soft-power victory: but in the development of its coronavirus vaccine, it appears to have finally found one. The Sputnik V, which was last week revealed to be 92 per cent effective by the latest trial data, was named after the satellite that Moscow sent into orbit in a world-first in 1957. The vaccine’s rushed registration last August was met with deep scepticism. But now the cheap, easy-to-transport jab is drawing envious glances from around the world, winning new friends in poorer countries and breaking ice with geopolitical rivals. Even after Moscow began a rollout to its citizens last year, there was widespread doubt about the value of the Sputnik V. Full trial data had not been released, many Russians noted, while the Kremlin’s announcement that it was slightly more effective than the Moderna and Pfizer jabs was taken in the West as mere propaganda. That changed with the release of Sputnik V’s late-stage trial data, showing in a publication in the highly respected Lancet that the vaccine did indeed rival the efforts of Western science.

  • Saudi TV: Yemen rebel attack on airport sets plane on fire

    Yemen’s Houthi rebels on Wednesday targeted an airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia with bomb-laden drones, causing a civilian plane on the tarmac to catch fire, the kingdom's state television reported. The attack threatened to escalate Yemen's grinding war. No one was hurt in the assault, but the damaged passenger plane at Abha airport served as a powerful reminder of the danger that Houthi rebels pose to Saudi Arabia, which nearly six years ago launched a bombing campaign that has devastated the Arab world's poorest country.

  • Mom tackles man accused of peeping in daughter's window

    Phyllis Pena said she charged at him before he could run away, and held him until police in Lake Jackson, Texas, arrived.

  • How to Add a Little Extra Luxury to Your Bath Time

    If not a lot of luxuryOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Philippines to get China-donated vaccines this month for troops, medical staff

    The Philippines is set to receive 600,000 doses this month of Sinovac Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine donated by China, a portion of which will be used to inoculate military personnel, a senior government official said on Thursday. Presidential spokesman Harry Roque told a regular news conference the Feb. 23 arrival of the vaccines is certain, but they would not be administered without the approval of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

  • China will 'eat our lunch', Biden warns

    U.S. President Joe Biden issued a stern warning about China on Thursday – calling it America’s “most serious competitor” and saying the U.S. must up its game or China would (quote), “eat our lunch.” "If we don't get moving, they are going to eat our lunch." Biden’s comments came during a meeting with a bipartisan group of senators on the need to upgrade U.S. infrastructure. The president referenced a two-hour phone call he had with Chinese President Xi Jinping the night before – his first with Xi since taking office – and how China was ramping up its railroad and electric-vehicle technology, urging that similar infrastructure improvements were among the areas the U.S. needed to focus on in order to compete. “They're investing a lot of money, they're investing billions of dollars and dealing with a whole range of issues that relate to transportation, the environment and a whole range of other things. We just have to step up.” During the call, Biden also voiced “fundamental” concerns about Beijing’s (quote) “coercive and unfair” trade practices, as well as about human rights issues - including China’s crackdown in Hong Kong. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Biden also expressed concern about China’s lack of transparency over the coronavirus. Xi told Biden confrontation between the two nations would be a (quote) “disaster” and that they should re-establish the means to avoid misjudgments, China’s foreign ministry said. Biden told the senators he had a good conversation with Xi and knew him well from when he was vice president. But a senior administration official told reporters ahead of the call Biden would be (quote) “practical, hard-headed, clear-eyed” in his dealings with Xi.

  • Israel's former UN envoy regrets tweet asking Biden to call Netanyahu

    Israel's former UN envoy has said he regrets the phrasing of a provocative tweet imploring Joe Biden to phone their prime minister, denying that the move was coordinated with Benjamin Netanyahu's office. “I didn’t formulate the tweet, but I take responsibility for it,” Danny Danon told Army Radio on Thursday, in an apparent attempt to distance himself from the phrasing of the post. “The choice of words was not successful but I stand behind the message.” "The tweet was not coordinated with the prime minister or his adversaries,” he added. A day earlier, Mr Danon’s tweet – which included an out-of-service phone number at the Israeli foreign ministry – fuelled speculation that the Israeli government was directing him in order to pressure Mr Biden, or that perhaps he was trying to embarrass Mr Netanyahu.

  • Iran's Guard begins ground forces drill near Iraqi border

    Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard Thursday began a ground forces drill near the Iraqi border, state TV reported. In recent months, Iran has increased its military drills as the country tries to pressure President Joe Biden over the nuclear accord, which he has said America could reenter. A week before that, Iran’s navy fired cruise missiles as part of a naval drill in the Gulf of Oman, state media reported, under surveillance of what appeared to be a U.S. nuclear submarine.

  • Bill Barr stopped George Floyd’s killer from pleading guilty, report says

    Protests gripped the country for days after the killing as protesters called for accountability

  • Hungary to receive 500,000 doses of Sinopharm's vaccine next week

    Hungary expects to receive 500,000 doses of the Chinese firm Sinopharm's coronavirus vaccine next week and plans to start administering it soon, becoming the first EU country to use it, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Thursday. Hungary also on Thursday became the first European Union member to administer Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, after its regulator granted the shot emergency use approval rather than waiting for a green light from the EU's European Medicines Agency (EMA). Hungary wants to speed up its inoculation programme despite delays in Western vaccine deliveries, in order to be able to lift lockdown measures and kickstart the economy.

  • Jacob Rees-Mogg was not unkind to attack Sadiq Khan's 'loony left-wing wheezes', says Number 10

    Downing Street has defended Jacob Rees-Mogg after he accused Sadiq Khan of unleashing a panel of "loony left-wing wheezes" to review the future of the capital’s statues. After calling on MPs from across the political spectrum to be more “civil and kind” towards one another, Number 10 on Thursday insisted that the Commons leader’s comments had not been “unkind” and were merely “colourful language”. It came after Mr Rees-Mogg on Thursday rebuked the Mayor of London over the creation of a new taskforce for reviewing the city’s monument and street names, many of which it claims belong to a “bygone era.” Conservative MPs and historians have criticised Mr Khan over the political makeup of the panel, which includes campaigners for “decolonised art”, diversity consultants, activists, and an academic who has argued the UK is the “common denominator in atrocities across the world”. Riz Ahmed, Star Wars actor and vocal critic of Boris Johnson, has also been added to the group, which Tory mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey has denounced as "unelected activists". Read more: Sadiq Khan's Left-wing war on history will sow division, not heal it

  • Murkowski says after seeing 'pretty damning' evidence, she doesn't think Trump could ever be re-elected

    Previously unreleased footage of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot shown during Wednesday's impeachment proceedings left Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) "angry," "disturbed," and "sad," she told reporters Wednesday night. The video and audio showcased the brutality of some members of the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol. In one clip, an officer was shown getting crushed in a doorway, while other videos showed officers getting shoved as they tried to keep rioters back. "I don't see how after the American public sees the whole story laid out here ... how Donald Trump could be re-elected to the presidency," Murkowski told reporters. The House impeachment managers put together a timeline detailing where the rioters were at the Capitol, Trump's messages to the mob, and pleas lawmakers made to Trump in an attempt to get his supporters to leave the complex. The managers are trying to prove that Trump incited an insurrection, and they are making "a strong case," Murkowski said. "The evidence that has been presented thus far is pretty damning." More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logicWould the Capitol mob have killed Mike Pence?

  • Calif. couple charged with murder after allegedly burning, beating newborn son

    A California couple has been arrested and charged with inflicting horrible physical abuse on their newborn son, resulting in the infant’s death. RayRay Darn, 35, and Marilyn Northington, 28, are accused of beating and abusing the 5-week-old boy. The baby was allegedly malnourished, dehydrated, covered in bruises and burn marks, and had several broken bones.

  • Myanmar ruler calls for end to protests as U.S. imposes sanctions

    Washington announced a first round of sanctions, while European Union lawmakers called on their countries to also take action against the military leadership and Britain said it was considering measures to punish the Feb. 1 takeover. The coup and the detention of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi along with scores of others have prompted the biggest demonstrations since a 2007 'Saffron Revolution' that ultimately became a step towards now halted democratic change. Senior General Min Aung Hlaing addressed the protests for the first time in public, blaming "unscrupulous persons" for stoppages in a growing civil disobedience movement by medics, teachers, railway workers and other government employees.