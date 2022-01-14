Europe Energy Crisis Worsens With War Risk Compounding Gas Woes

Rachel Morison and Jesper Starn
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

Europe’s energy crisis intensified as the risk of war pushed up gas prices, power-plant halts were extended and the French government asked its biggest utility to take a $8.8 billion hit to protect consumers.

Power and gas prices surged on Friday with the prospect of military action in Ukraine increasing as geopolitical tensions escalated. Meanwhile nuclear giant Electricite de France SA sank the most on record after the government said it must sell power at a steep discount, and several reactors faced long outages.

“The risk of a potential new war in Ukraine and the effects this could have on the gas market continue to cause a lot of uncertainty,” analysts at Energi Danmark said. “German power climbs due to the news about reduced nuclear power production in France.”

German electricity for the third quarter soared as much as 25%, while benchmark European gas prices added as much as 13%.

Europe’s energy prices are extremely volatile. The region’s gas storage is draining faster than expected, increasing the focus on imports from Russia and raising concern that supplies will fall short in the event of a severe cold snap.

QuickTake explainer: How Europe Has Become So Dependent on Putin for Gas

Pressure on the market extends beyond this winter. French and German power prices from April onward jumped Friday, with fewer nuclear reactors available to supply electricity.

Crippling Costs

The impact on household energy bills across the continent has left governments scrambling to find ways to help shield consumers from higher costs.

In France, the government is asking EDF to sell more power at a discount to market prices. Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said the increase in electricity bills for households and very small businesses will be capped at 4% this year, including 8 billion euros ($9.2 billion) of tax cuts on electricity consumption. Without the moves, prices would rise by 35% from Feb. 1.

And EDF’s troubles go further. During once-a-decade maintenance at its Civaux and Penly reactors, the company found defaults near welds on piping. Checking and repairing these is taking longer than expected, leaving the market short on supply and EDF without revenue from those units. The hit to earnings is likely to be about 6 billion euros, according to Jefferies International Ltd.

EDF shares tumbled as much as 25% on Friday, the biggest drop since they started trading in Paris in 2005.

“The longer nuclear outages will deepen and extend the ongoing energy crisis in Europe,” said Arne Bergvik, chief analyst at Swedish utility Jamtkraft AB. “The news is having such a big impact due to the strained situation for other fuels like gas or coal that will have to compensate for the lost nuclear output.”

Read more: EDF Slumps by Most on Record on Hit From Price Cap

In the European gas market, all eyes are on Russian flows, with fears mounting over possible conflict in Ukraine -- a key transit country. The U.S. is putting pressure on European allies to agree on potential sanctions against Russia, worried that the country might soon invade its neighbor -- though Russia has repeatedly said that is not its plan. Talks between the U.S. and Moscow this week failed to ease tensions.

At the center of supply concerns lies the newly built Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which won’t ship Russian gas to Germany before regulatory approvals are completed. On Thursday, the U.S. Senate blocked a measure to impose fresh sanctions on the link after the Biden administration warned it could disrupt allied unity in the confrontation over Ukraine.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • European Gas Surge Increases Draw of U.S. Cargoes Away From Asia

    (Bloomberg) -- Higher natural gas prices and lower shipping rates are increasing the draw of U.S. liquefied natural gas cargoes to Europe over more traditional winter markets in Asia. Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersShould I Be Wearing an N95 or KN95? Understanding the Evolving A

  • German economy grew 2.7% in 2021 after plunge of 4.6% in 2020

    BERLIN (Reuters) -The German economy failed to return to its pre-pandemic size in 2021 as microchip shortages hit production in the car industry and further COVID-19 restrictions slowed down the recovery of Europe's largest economy, data showed on Friday. Gross domestic product grew 2.7% in 2021 after plunging 4.6% in the first coronavirus crisis year 2020, according to preliminary figures from the Federal Statistics Office. The figures mean that Germany's economic output was still 2% below the level of the pre-crisis year 2019, the office said.

  • Australia’s Hottest Day in 60 Years Triggers Gas Plant Outage

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia matched the country’s highest temperature on record, triggering a bushfire warning and temporarily shutting a natural gas export plant.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersShould I Be Wearing an N95 or KN95? Understanding the Evolving Advice on MasksA producti

  • Senate Blocks Sanctions Aimed at Nord Stream 2

    (Bloomberg) -- The Senate blocked a measure to impose new sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany after the Biden administration warned it could disrupt allied unity in the confrontation over Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersShould I Be Wearing a

  • GOP senator plans to introduce 'Fauci Act' after clash at hearing

    Republican Sen. Roger Marshall (Kan.) plans to introduce the "Fauci Act" after he clashed with infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci at a Senate hearing this week. Marshall will be introducing the Financial Accountability for Uniquely Compensated Individuals (FAUCI) Act after he said Fauci's records were not readily accessible to the public, a spokesperson for the senator told The Hill. The Fauci Act would require the Office of Government...

  • Christine Lee: Lawyer, mother-of-two, pillar of Anglo-Chinese community ... and spy

    For almost three decades, Christine Ching Kui Lee has been a pillar of the Anglo-Chinese community. A wealthy lawyer and campaigner, Ms Lee, from her home in the suburban West Midlands, has been energetic, it is fair to say, in promoting Chinese interests in Britain.

  • Nicolle Wallace Just Can’t Take Lindsey Graham’s Latest Fawning Over Donald Trump

    “What is a working relationship with the de-platformed, under criminal investigation, loser even look like? What’s that even mean?” asked the MSNBC anchor.

  • Fox News Contributor Throws Cold Water on Fox’s Latest Hillary Clinton Fantasy

    Fox NewsViewers tuning into Fox News over the past two days may have come away with the belief that defeated 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton is absolutely ramping up a 2024 White House run.But finally, on Thursday, that reality-free bubble was deflated a bit on-air when Fox News contributor Richard Fowler tossed cold water on the fantasy, calling it “ridiculous” and saying it “made no sense.”Citing a farcical Wall Street Journal op-ed written by two Trump-supporting politica

  • Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker Claims he Found the COVID Cure

    Unfortunately, the misinformation on cures for coronavirus have continued and apparently gotten more creative. Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker claims he is sitting on a ‘mist’ that could rid your body of the virus, reported the Washington Post.

  • If Russia attacks Ukraine, here's how it might unfold

    With troops massed on Ukraine’s border, Russia has many options for an attack, experts say, including steps short of full-scale invasion and occupation.

  • Idaho’s 12 most embarrassing news stories of 2021: Red-faced in a red state

    Proud to be an Idahoan? You might not want to read this.

  • In House exchange, U.S. Rep. James Comer reveals true strategy of Republican party

    OpEd: A recent exchange reveals just how much the Big Lie continues to drive Republican strategy in protecting former president Donald J. Trump from the political exposure he so richly deserves.

  • Sen. Mitt Romney says the Republican National Committee 'would be nuts' to block GOP candidates from participating in presidential debates

    Romney told Insider debates are "a service to the country and to the people to hear the prospective candidates of the two major parties duke it out."

  • Fox News host Laura Ingraham warned against Trump encouraging protests at state capitols 'esp with weapons' in newly disclosed text to Mark Meadows

    The newly disclosed text message shows Ingraham advising the White House on getting Trump to make "remarks on camera" against armed protests.

  • Putin is Threatening a War. Are Russians Willing to Fight It?

    Russians largely believe Putin is right about Ukraine and NATO. But it’s not clear whether they are willing to go to war.

  • Whoopi Goldberg says Harris response to 2024 questions ‘insulting, crazy’

    Whoopi Goldberg took aim at Kamala Harris on The View Thursday over the vice president’s dismissive response to questions about […] The post Whoopi Goldberg says Harris response to 2024 questions ‘insulting, crazy’ appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Dick Durbin To GOP: Our Turn To Confirm Judicial Nominees Without Your Consent

    “Republicans chose to abandon this senatorial courtesy,” the Judiciary Committee chair said of advancing a Biden appeals court pick without blue slips.

  • In a first, EU to suspend visa-free travel for 'golden passport' country

    If the proposal is backed by EU states, it would be the first time that the EU imposes sanctions on a country for running "golden passport" schemes, which the Commission has repeatedly warned could pose security and money laundering risks. Other countries, including eastern European states are monitored. "The Commission has concluded that Vanuatu's investor citizenship schemes present serious deficiencies and security failures," it said in a statement.

  • Michigan AG says scheme to overthrow election with fake electors ‘may go all the way to the top’

    Facing the possibility of multiple charges and significant jail time, Dana Nessel believes that the Republicans involved in this attempted election fraud will flip.

  • Colorado to 'aggressively assert' water rights with Nebraska

    Colorado's governor is warning he will “protect and aggressively assert” his state's water rights after Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced a plan to spend $500 million on a canal and reservoir project that includes claiming access to land in Colorado under a 99-year-old compact between the states. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said he will work with Nebraska but wants more details about what the state has planned. “We will continue to protect and aggressively assert Colorado’s rights under all existing water compacts," Polis said in a statement Wednesday evening.