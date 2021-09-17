Energy Crunch Hits Pig Slaughter and Fertilizers in Risk to Food

Lars Paulsson and Megan Durisin
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) --

Europe’s energy crisis is spreading to the fertilizer and meat industries, risking tighter food supplies and even higher prices.

Major fertilizer producers Yara International ASA and CF Industries Holdings Inc. said soaring energy costs are forcing them to halt some output of nutrients crucial for growing crops. The shutdowns also risk hitting other parts of the food supply chain by crimping supplies of carbon dioxide, which is used in stunning animals for slaughter and food packaging that boosts shelf life.

It’s the latest threat to abattoirs, where labor shortages have caused a backlog of pigs on farms, and comes as global food prices are near a decade-high. The British Meat Processors Association warned that CO2 supplies could run out within two weeks, forcing slaughterhouses to close just as pig producers are already facing the imminent prospect of culling animals.

“It’s quite alarming,” said Nick Allen, head of the meat association. “We’re talking between days and weeks from this really hitting hard, unless somewhere in the world -- ideally here in Europe -- there are supplies of this that can replace that amount of CO2 very quickly.”

Carbon dioxide -- a byproduct of fertilizer production -- is also used in packaging products such as meat and vegetables. Beef and lamb would be less affected by a CO2 shortage, but could lose five days of shelf life due to the packaging issues, the BMPA said. Soft-drink makers are also monitoring the CO2 situation and looking at alternative sources, the British Soft Drinks Association said.

U.K. government officials are in talks with the meat sector about the CO2 issue, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified.

The halted production in the fertilizer sector shows the impact exorbitant energy prices are having on U.K. energy intensive industries, the Energy Intensive Users Group said. It urged the U.K. to take immediate steps to keep British industry competitive as energy costs rise.

Fertilizer Cutbacks

Earlier this week, CF Industries said it’s halting two U.K. plants due to soaring energy costs. On Friday, Norwegian fertilizer maker Yara on Friday said that it will by next week have curtailed about 40% of its European ammonia output capacity as record-high gas prices are hurting its production.

Yara trades about one-third of the world’s ammonia, which is used in fertilizers, but also relied on in industries such as automotives, textiles, healthcare and cosmetics. The company, which said it will curb output at a number of plants, produces ammonia in Europe at sites in the Netherlands, Germany, Norway, Italy, France, U.K. and Belgium.

Fertilizer prices jumped in the past year as a crop rally helped farmers boost purchases. They’ve been further supported after Hurricane Ida struck the heart of the U.S. fertilizer industry and Storm Nicholas threatened more damage in the Gulf of Mexico. Higher nutrient costs risk exacerbating global food inflation at a time when hunger is on the rise, particularly in poorer nations.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Those who invested in Fulham Shore (LON:FUL) a year ago are up 116%

    When you buy shares in a company, there is always a risk that the price drops to zero. On the other hand, if you find a...

  • Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Is In A Strong Position To Grow Its Business

    We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. Indeed, Entera Bio ( NASDAQ:ENTX...

  • Investors tense up as fears of post-election gridlock rise in Canada

    Foreign investors are growing more worried that Canada's federal election on Monday could result in a deadlock that hampers Ottawa's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and further slows the economic recovery from the crisis. Polls show Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's center-left Liberals virtually tied with the opposition Conservatives ahead of the Sept. 20 vote, raising the prospect that no party will be able to form even a stable minority government. Financial markets generally view Canadian elections from the vantage point of which of the big parties would be most friendly for investors, but that tendency may take a backseat this time to the desire to have a government quickly in place in a crisis.

  • Tencent Opens WeChat to Rivals’ Links as App Walls Crumble

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. allowed users of its main WeChat social media service to link to rivals’ content for the first time in years, taking initial steps to comply with Beijing’s call to dismantle walls around platforms run by the country’s online giants. From Friday, users who upgrade to the latest version of the messaging service can access external services such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s Taobao online mall or ByteDance Ltd.’s video app Douyin, both of which were previously

  • China, Wall Street Meeting Focused on Transparency, Stability

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese financial regulators and Wall Street executives discussed pursuing transparency and long-term stability at a top-level virtual meeting amid rising market turmoil and political tension.The three-hour meeting of the China-U.S. Financial Roundtable on Thursday included the head of the People’s Bank of China, and executives from Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Citadel and other Wall Street powerhouses, according to people familiar with the talks, who asked not be named because the m

  • Better Buy: AMD vs. Micron Technology

    Five months ago, stock for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) were following different trajectories when it came to their prices. Micron started the year on a positive note thanks to the terrific demand for memory chips, while AMD was struggling in the wake of the sell-off in tech stocks and market share gains clocked by Intel. Micron, on the other hand, has lost investor confidence due to concerns about the health of the memory market.

  • Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data Trove

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Cisco Systems Inc. are among technology giants lining up to harness data from India’s farmers in an ambitious government-led productivity drive aimed at transforming an outmoded agricultural industry.Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration, which is seeking to ensure food security in the world’s second-most populous nation, has signed preliminary agreements with the three U.S. titans and a slew of local businesses starting April to share

  • British Airways demonstrated its progress on creating a 'Perfect Flight' using fuel made with used cooking oil as airlines race to reduce carbon emissions

    British Airways demonstrated how it is moving towards a 'Perfect Flight' using sustainable jet fuel and renewable energy amid scrutiny from environmental activists.

  • How Torrid CEO is paving the way for Latina women

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman speak exclusively with Torrid CEO Liz Munoz about the company's growth since its market debut, retail trends, the state of the plus size fashion industry, Hispanic American Heritage Month, and much more.&nbsp;

  • China Formally Applies to Join Asian Trade Deal Trump Abandoned

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing has applied to join an Asia-Pacific trade pact once pushed by the U.S. as a way to isolate China and solidify American dominance in the region.China submitted a formal application letter to join the deal, known officially as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, according to a statement late Thursday in Beijing. The treaty was originally envisioned by the U.S. as an economic bloc to counterbalance China’s growing power, with then-Presid

  • We’re not Man City: Thomas Frank plays down Brentford’s scoring record

    The Bees have scored just once in their last three games and managed nine shots on target.

  • Teen Yellowstone employee suffers third-degree burns at iconic geyser, officials say

    In 2016, an Oregon man may have dissolved after trying to soak in a thermal area.

  • Body composting a 'green' alternative to burial, cremation

    In a suburban Denver warehouse tucked between an auto repair shop and a computer recycling business, Seth Viddal is dealing with life and death. “It’s a natural process where the body is returned to an elemental level over a short period of time,” said Viddal, who likened the practice to backyard composting of food scraps and yard waste. “This is the same process but done with a human body inside of a vessel, and in our case, in a controlled environment.”

  • General Sherman, the world's largest tree, is in the path of raging California wildfires, prompting a desperate effort to save it

    The KNP Complex fire is closing in on the Giant Forest sequoia grove in Sequoia National Park, California.

  • Hundreds of migrating songbirds crash into NYC skyscrapers

    Hundreds of birds migrating through New York City this week died after crashing into the city's glass towers, a mass casualty event spotlighted by a New York City Audubon volunteer's tweets showing the World Trade Center littered with bird carcasses. This week's avian death toll was particularly high, but bird strikes on Manhattan skyscrapers are a persistent problem that NYC Audubon has documented for years, said Kaitlyn Parkins, the group’s associate director of conservation and science. “We had a big storm and sort of weird weather and lots of birds, and that’s sort of the perfect combination that can lead to bird-window collisions,” Parkins said.

  • He Was Swept Down a Sewer Pipe: 'I Just Let the Water Take Me'

    SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J. — Kevin Rivera owes his life to a man he will never meet. Rivera, 18, was leaving his part-time job at a Chick-fil-A in New Jersey as the remnants of Hurricane Ida pummeled the region. Surrounded by waist-deep water, he searched for a sidewalk. Instead, he was pulled into a ravine and through a narrow sewer pipe in South Plainfield, New Jersey. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “I couldn’t comprehend where I was, or where I was going,” said Rivera,

  • Two tropical depressions could form this weekend. There’s another wave to watch, too

    There are three disturbances being monitored in the Atlantic Friday and two have a high chance of turning into a tropical depression, possibly during the weekend.

  • Illegal marijuana farms take West's scarce water

    Jack Dwyer pursued a dream of getting back to the land by moving in 1972 to an idyllic, tree-studded parcel in Oregon with a creek running through it. From dusty towns to forests in the U.S. West, illegal marijuana growers are taking water in uncontrolled amounts when there often isn't enough to go around for even licensed users. Conflicts about water have long existed, but illegal marijuana farms — which proliferate despite legalization in many Western states — are adding strain during a severe drought.

  • The fall armyworm invasion is fierce this year – and scientists are researching how to stop its destruction of lawns, football fields and crops

    Fall armyworm devouring a soybean leaf. Scott D. Stewart, Author providedAcross the Northeast, Midwest, South and Southwest United States, homeowners are watching with horror as their lawns turn from green to brown, sometimes in less than 48 hours, and wondering, “What happened this year – and how did it happen so fast?” The culprit: the fall armyworm. As an entomologist, I can attest that their appearance is nothing new: They’re an annual problem, but the scale of this year’s invasion is unprec

  • Prince William’s £1 million eco-prize could go to 14-year-old schoolgirl

    A 14-year-old schoolgirl is in the running to win a £1 million prize from Prince William, after inventing a solar-powered iron cart to drastically cut pollution.