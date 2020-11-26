Europe Excavator Market Outlook Report 2020-2025 Featuring Prominent Players - Caterpillar, CNH, John Deere, Kobelco, Liebherr

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Excavator Market Outlook, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report shows how the market has developed over the past years along with how the market is expected to grow in the forecasted period.

Overall, the European market has shown impressive growth, but the progress is not evenly distributed over the region. Southern Europe is still comparably on a low level, but the gap between the north and south market have started getting smaller with governments effort of improvising the infrastructure in the overall region.

The economic infrastructure investment needs for energy, transport, water and sanitation, and telecoms are as high as USD 810.46 Billion per year. This investment gap has shadowed its impact on the excavator markets. In contrast to this, the construction industry had a steady increase in YOY base after 2015. This growth is backed by a low interest rate, a stable economy, and a large young population of the region. This promising growth has made way for private and public investment in the industry.

Not only the recovering construction industry but also the improving mining and quarrying sector have contributed immensely to the economic environment in the region. As both major segments have been growing, the demand for the excavator has been rising with its varied uses in the industries.

The excavator market in the region is expected to grow in the forecasted period with a CAGR of less than 4%, but with an increase when compared to the current growth rate. Germany and the UK are the highest contributing individual countries in the region. While the market share of Germany is expected to decrease in the forecasted period, the UK market is expected to grow.

The factors that act as a hindrance to the growth of the excavator market in the region are the ongoing political uncertainty and the unavailability of skilled labours. As the demand for the excavator has picked a pace around the region, the production capacities of the manufacturers have not to speed up.

Many manufacturers have already reported being insufficient in obtaining components at the required rate. An additional factor in the very strong markets in Western Europe is the restricted availability of machine operators, which poses a natural limit to equipment sales.

MAJOR COMPANIES PRESENT IN THE MARKET

Caterpillar, CNH, John Deere, Kobelco, Liebherr

CONSIDERED IN THE REPORT

  • Geography: Europe

  • Base year: 2018-2019

  • Historical year: 2013-2014

  • Estimated year: 2019-2020

  • Forecasted year: 2024-2025

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Report Methodology

3. Global Excavator Market Outlook
3.1. Market Size By Value
3.1.1 Overall Market Size by Value
3.2. Market Share
3.2.1. By Application
3.2.2. By Machinery type
3.2.3. By Region
3.2.4. By Country
3.2.5. By Company

4. Europe Excavator Market Outlook
4.1. Market Size By Value
4.2. Market Share
4.2.1. By Application
4.2.2. By Machinery type
4.2.3. By Country
4.3. Germany Excavator Market Outlook
4.4 UK Excavator Market Outlook
4.5 France Excavator Market Outlook
4.6 Italy Excavator Market Outlook
4.7 Spain Excavator Market Outlook
4.8 Russia Excavator Market Outlook
4.9 Rest Of Europe Excavator Market Outlook

5. Global Excavator Market Dynamics
5.1 Key Drivers
5.2 Key Challenges

6. Market Trends & Developments

7. Company Profiles
7.1 Caterpillar Private Limited
7.2 CNH Industrial
7.3 John Deere Ltd
7.4 Kobe Steel Ltd
7.5 Liebherr Group

8. Strategic Recommendations

