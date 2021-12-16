Europe faces tough call on stimulus amid omicron fears

FILE - President of European Central Bank Christine Lagarde speaks during a press conference following the meeting of the governing council in Frankfurt, Oct. 28, 2021. The European Central Bank is being pulled two ways: It's caught between a scheduled end of its pandemic stimulus and growing alarm about the new omicron variant of the coronavirus even as other banks around the world decide to take steps to combat soaring consumer prices. The dilemma faced by the bank and President Christine Lagarde at their meeting Thursday Dec. 16, 2021 in Frankfurt is compounded by an wave of infections caused by the delta variant. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
DAVID McHUGH
·3 min read

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank is being pulled two ways: It's caught between a scheduled end of its pandemic stimulus and growing alarm about the new omicron variant of the coronavirus even as other central banks around the world decide to take steps to combat soaring consumer prices.

The dilemma faced by the bank and President Christine Lagarde at their meeting Thursday in Frankfurt is compounded by an wave of infections caused by the earlier delta variant. On top of that, persistent shortages of parts and raw materials also are contributing to a late-year slowdown of the recovery in the 19 European Union countries that use the euro.

Many questions are unanswered about the fast-spreading omicron variant, including whether it can evade vaccines and the likelihood of severe illness. That makes the outcome of Thursday's European Central Bank meeting harder to predict than usual, analysts say.

“Rarely has the backdrop for a major ECB decision been as uncomfortable and as uncertain as it is now,” analysts at Berenberg bank said.

With the eurozone economy within 0.3% of its pre-pandemic level and inflation at a record high of 4.9%, there are factors pushing “in favor of reducing the monetary stimulus significantly and fast," the Berenberg analysts said. “However, the recent surge in infections in core Europe and the rapid spread of the omicron variant ... are casting a dark shadow over the near-term outlook for the eurozone.”

Analysts say the bank's governing council will probably confirm that a 1.85 trillion euro ($2.08 trillion) bond purchase stimulus will end as scheduled in March 2022. But the bank could decide to maintain part of the pandemic stimulus by moving some of the bond purchases to a preexisting program. It could also promise to restart the pandemic program if needed.

The bond purchases drive down longer-term borrowing rates and aim to keep financing affordable so businesses can get through the pandemic slowdown.

The Bank of England faces a similar tough decision Thursday between higher inflation and worries about omicron. Analysts say an increase in the bank’s benchmark rate is possible. If it were to raise rates, it would be the first central bank within the world’s leading advanced economies to do so since the pandemic began.

Analysts don't expect a first European Central Bank interest rate increase from record lows until well into 2023, a year or more behind expectations for the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate liftoff.

The Fed has decided to speed up its exit from pandemic crisis support, saying Wednesday it would reduce its monthly bond purchases at twice the pace it had previously set and will likely end them in March. That puts the Fed on a path to start raising rates as early as the first half of next year.

In the eurozone, inflation is well above the European bank's goal of 2%, but bank officials and many economists say the spike in consumer prices is temporary and will likely ease next year. The bank's most recent staff projections foresee inflation of only 1.5% in 2023. New forecasts, including the first inflation outlook for 2024, are due at Thursday's meeting.

It’s a different situation than that faced by the Fed, where U.S. stimulus and infrastructure spending on top of a robust rebound in growth have resulted in stronger inflation pressures.

The eurozone economy grew 2.2% in the third quarter from the previous quarter, but economists say that pace has already slowed significantly due to parts shortages and higher virus cases that discourage face-to-face indoor activity and add burdens on travel.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Money Manager Vanishes With $313 Million From China Builder

    (Bloomberg) -- China Fortune Land Development Co. said it has been unable to get hold of a money manager that it gave $313 million for investment, the latest blow for the debt-laden developer.Most Read from BloombergCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?Zero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseSaudi Arabia Wants Its Capital to Be Somewhere You’d Want to LiveChina Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemFortune Land has “lost contact” with China Create Capit

  • Despite the big plunge, Cathie Wood sees her plan returning 40% annually in the next 5 years — here are Ark Invest’s latest buys

    After much "soul searching," Wood says her strategy still has "huge" potential.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the absolute best stocks to own — check out 3 choice picks from his collection

    At a basic level, all companies have the same purpose — only some excel at it.

  • 3 Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    A key point to success in the stock market – one that frequently gets overlooked – is knowing when to buy in. There’s an old saw that the way to win is to buy low and sell high; the trick to that is recognizing when a stock is low, but ready to pick up. We can check with Wall Street’s stock analysts to find which bargain-priced stocks are primed for gains. Once we know which stocks the experts recommend, we can start digging into their details. The data tools at TipRanks are ideal for this, lett

  • Is It Time to Buy the 8 Worst-Performing Dividend Stocks of 2021?

    The least bad among the big large-cap dividend payers so far this year are pharmaceutical stocks. As of mid-December, Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS), Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN), Merck (NYSE: MRK), and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) are in the red, with the most egregious losses among these being the 31.6% year-to-date loss being nursed by Viatris.

  • 3 Ultra-Popular Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 981% to 5,569% in 2022

    In a little over two weeks, the curtain will close on what should go down as another winning year for the stock market. According to Wall Street's consensus estimate, three widely followed companies are expected to deliver sales growth in 2022 ranging from a low of 981% to as much as 5,569%. The first ultra-popular stock expected to deliver a more than tenfold increase in revenue for the upcoming year is Canadian marijuana stock Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL). Wall Street has Sundial pegged to bring in almost $540 million in sales in 2022, up from an estimated $50.5 million this year.

  • Trump-appointed FDIC chair blocks Democratic bid to undercut her

    At issue is whether a majority of the board at the agency can put items up for a vote without the consent of the chair.

  • 6 Things the Rich Do To Stay Rich

    If you're trying to make more money, studying the rich is a great place to start. Some wealthy people were born into money, while others worked their way to the top. However they got there, many...

  • 10 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy for 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best semiconductor stocks to buy for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy for 2022. In early December, the Semiconductor Industry Association, a trade and lobbying group, revealed that global semiconductor sales had […]

  • The world's largest corporate holder of Bitcoin continues to back up the truck — here are 3 simple ways to pounce on crypto's recent slide

    This CEO is betting big on Bitcoin. But he's not alone.

  • $10,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years

    Investing in growth stocks is a good way to turn your $10,000 into a whole lot more over the long term. First, look at today's momentum -- that could be share price and/or revenue growth. Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) is an online marketplace that brings together sellers and buyers of handmade goods. The company has progressively grown its revenue over the past few years.

  • 3 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever

    The cryptocurrency market has taken a downturn recently. Back then, leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) fell all the way from $19,500 to $6,700 per coin in the span of seven weeks. Digital currencies are on their way toward a firm regulatory framework and widespread adoption, so you would be smart to pick up the best cryptocurrencies on big dips -- like the one we see right now. There are more than 8,000 digital currencies on the market today, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

  • Most big cryptocurrencies rise as Dogecoin soars

    CRYPTO UPDATE Most of the largest cryptocurrencies were up during morning trading on Tuesday, with Dogecoin (DOGEUSD) seeing the biggest change, soaring 22.19% to 19 cents. Seven additional currencies posted gains Tuesday.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%

    The market’s keyword heading into the last few weeks of 2021 is ‘volatility.’ Since the beginning of November, we’ve more pronounced swings, both up and down, especially on the NASDAQ index. Watching the markets from Wall Street, the major banking firms are finding it hard to come to agreement. There are bulls who say, ‘Buy,’ but the bears are active, too. On that latter note, Morgan Stanley’s CIO of wealth management, Lisa Shalett, writes: “We expect the S&P 500 to be range-bound and volatile,

  • Havoc Is Playing Out Below the Surface of the Stock Market

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s been two weeks since Jerome Powell surprised traders when he said the Federal Reserve is considering a faster end to its program of economic stimulus. For stock traders who’d spent almost two years cruising in a can’t-miss market, the ride has gotten bumpy.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?China Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry T

  • Why Nio Stock Got Crushed Today

    Electric vehicle (EV) stock Nio (NYSE: NIO) was in free fall today, slumping as much as 10% as of 12:20 p.m. ET, on Wednesday. Nio is one of the many growth stocks crashing ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy, though investors in the EV manufacturer have been gripped by more than just inflationary fears. Investors are getting more skeptical about putting their money into shares of China-based companies after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently decided to tighten its grip on foreign companies listed in the U.S. The SEC will accomplish this by implementing a law requiring companies to submit their accounts reports and other documentation for audit.

  • 4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    There are growth stocks out there, however, that are reliable to stick with for the long haul even if they lose some buzz. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) operates the planet's two most important gateways to the world wide web. First, it's the parent to search engine Google, which according to Statcounter handles more than 90% of the world's internet searches.

  • 3 Growth Stocks that Could Double in 2022

    Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, companies that are well positioned with digital tools or that deliver mainly online services have generally performed better than brick-and-mortar ones. Popular sectors that received a boost include cloud computing, social media, online payments, and software-as-a-service (SaaS). Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) is well known for its portable document format (PDF) that is widely used by both individuals and businesses. The SaaS company has displayed steady growth in subscription revenue from its fiscal year 2018 to fiscal year 2020.

  • What the Fed decision means for your wallet, your credit-card bill — and how far will mortgage rates go?

    The Federal Reserve said it would accelerate the pace of its tapering of bond purchases, and eyed three hikes of its benchmark interest rate next year.

  • Buy NIO Stock Ahead of This Event, Says Analyst

    No two ways about it, Nio (NIO) stock has been in a rut and unable to shake off the bearish sentiment. Shares are down 25% over the past month alone, due to a combination of factors, including the fear of US delisting for Chinese stocks and a generally tough environment for growth names. However, the company might have an ace up its sleeve which could help turn sentiment around. On Saturday (Dec 18), the EV maker will host its fifth annual NIO Day. At least one new model will be unveiled, the ET