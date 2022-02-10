Europe Fintech Giant Klarna Considers Raising Fresh Funds

Europe Fintech Giant Klarna Considers Raising Fresh Funds
Dinesh Nair, Swetha Gopinath, Jan-Henrik Förster and Katie Roof
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Swedish payments firm Klarna Bank AB is weighing plans to raise new money in a funding round that would cement its status as Europe’s most valuable startup, people familiar with the matter said.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Stockholm-based company is likely to attract sovereign wealth and pension funds as new investors, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. Klarna could potentially fetch a valuation of roughly $50 billion to $60 billion based on preliminary estimates, though it hasn’t finalized a precise target, the people said.

It’s considering allowing existing backers to sell some of their holdings as part of any fundraising, the people said. Klarna is separately exploring raising debt financing from banks to help fund its expansion plans, the people said.

The startup raised $639 million in June from investors including SoftBank Group Corp., Sequoia Capital and Permira. That round valued the company at $45.6 billion.

Deliberations are in the early stages, and details of the potential fundraising could change, the people said. A representative for Klarna declined to comment.

Read more: Nexi Said to Weigh Sale of $1.1 Billion Buy Now, Pay Later Unit

As a rival to the likes of PayPal Holdings Inc., as well as traditional credit card companies, Klarna lets its customers “buy now and pay later” in interest-free installments when they shop online or in store with brands including Calvin Klein, H&M, Ray-Ban and Lululemon. The service has become a go-to method for Millennials and Gen Zers who want to buy big-ticket items and spread the costs.

Klarna also offers conventional bank accounts in Sweden and Germany and uses a mix of customer deposits and short-term debt to fund its loans. In a financial report last October, Klarna said that loans to consumers totaled about 52 billion krona ($5.7 billion). Deposits stood at 45 billion krona and debt securities at 8.1 billion krona, about 15% of the mix.

The rapid growth of Klarna since its founding in 2005 has led it to be viewed as a strong candidate for an initial public offering. Klarna said last year that it was considering a listing in London as soon as 2022 but had made no firm decisions on a venue.

Other investors in Klarna include Adit Ventures, Honeycomb Asset Management, WestCap Group, Silver Lake and Dragoneer.

Read more: Market Downturn Rattles Venture Investors Despite Funding Surge

(Updates with details from Klarna financial report in seventh paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • World-Beating China Quants Hit With Fee Curbs in Latest Blow

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s quant hedge funds are being told to curtail fees, the latest setback for an industry that’s facing slower growth after outperforming global rivals last year.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarThe Asset

  • Saudi Arabia's Economic Growth Stays Near Decade-High as Oil Powers Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s economy expanded 6.8% in the fourth quarter of 2021, maintaining the fastest pace of annual growth in almost a decade as high oil prices boost the kingdom’s income and drive its recovery from the shock of the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosM

  • Kamila Valieva Reportedly Tests Positive For Banned Substance Trimetazidine

    Figure skater Kamila Valieva of the Russian Olympic Committee has tested positive for trimetazidine, a substance banned by the World Anti-Doping Association (WADA), NBC confirmed in its primetime broadcast on Feb. 9.

  • New York’s Pension Fund Plans to Restrict Its Investments in Oil and Gas Companies

    (Bloomberg) -- New York’s $280 billion state pension fund will divest more than $238 million in shares and bonds of oil and gas companies including Pioneer Natural Resources Co., Hess Corp., and Diamondback Energy Inc. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Peloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrac

  • Europe’s Booming Rapid Grocery Startups Face Dutch Freeze

    (Bloomberg) -- Dutch cities are putting a halt on the explosive growth of new distribution centers of rapid delivery companies such as Getir, Flink and Gorillas.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarAfter Amsterdam and Rotterda

  • Goldman Sees Euro Boost as $3.3 Trillion Bond Exodus Reverses

    (Bloomberg) -- The end of the era of sub-zero yields is about to add a fresh spur to the euro, according to strategists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Peloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarHot Inflation Data Risk Pushing Fed Closer to a Super-Sized HikeW

  • Wells Fargo Hires BMO’s Vonderahe for Private Equity Dealmaking

    (Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. hired Bank of Montreal veteran Kurt Vonderahe as a managing director in its financial-sponsors group.Most Read from BloombergPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Byron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownVonderahe will work with private equ

  • European Stocks Rally Most in Two Months on Bond-Market Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- European equities rose the most in two months on Wednesday, after the selloff in government bonds paused and France’s central banker said that markets may be getting ahead of themselves in pricing rate hikes for this year. Most Read from BloombergPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Byron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated a

  • Samsung Beefs Up Galaxy Phone Lineup With Stylus, Bigger Storage

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. announced the latest generation of its flagship smartphone family and its largest tablet yet, upgrading its hardware lineup with new screen sizes, better cameras and more storage to better compete with Apple Inc. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver Bron

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    We saw large market declines as 2022 got started – but the real story was the increase in volatility. Especially at the beginning of February, when the market losses leveled off, daily trading was characterized by strong swings up and down. It’s a situation that puts a burden on investors, to recognize the right time to buy in for optimal profits. The key is not to try and ‘time’ it on daily trading, but to look at longer trends and future predictors. One place to find indicators toward a stock’

  • Report: Microsoft in talks to buy cybersecurity giant

    Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) is in talks to buy Mandiant (Nasdaq: MNDT), a Reston, Va.-based cybersecurity firm with a $4.4 billion market cap, per Bloomberg.Why it matters: Not only isn't Big Tech pumping the brakes on multi-billion dollar acquisitions in the Biden era, it's ramping up. This would be Microsoft's second major play of the year, following its agreement to buy Activision Blizzard, and comes amidst reports that Amazon is kicking Peloton's tires (after already signing papers on MGM).Get

  • Fox Lost $85 Million Last Quarter

    Thank goodness for adjustments

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to find great dividend stocks? Of course you would. Wall Street analysts have chim

  • Analysis Indicates that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Stabilize and Pay a High Dividend Yield

    AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has been in a relative bear market possibly since 2017. The company took two major hits, including the March 2020 drop, and the WarnerMedia spinoff with Discovery, Inc (NASDAQ:DISC.A). Most retail shareholders were invested in AT&T because of the hefty historical dividend yield between 8.7% and 4.6% in the last decade. We will now evaluate how attractive will the future AT&T be for investors.

  • Former GM executive resigns from EV startup amid investigation

    Troy-based startup investigation results in a management shake-up and resignation of onetime Cadillac and Hummer boss Jim Taylor.

  • Stock market is starting to ‘show signs of cracking and bursting’: Harvard lecturer

    The explosive growth in passive trading, a fear of missing out, and a blind faith in ‘celebrity CEOs’ have contributed to froth in high growth tech names, according to Harvard lecturer and renowned writer Vikram Mansharamani.

  • 2 Semiconductor Growth Stocks With Market-Crushing Upside, According to Wall Street

    Wall Street analysts have highlighted two opportunities in the chip sector to beat the market in 2022.

  • Costco Stock: The Warehouse Club Makes a Major Change

    Few companies have the stability at the top that Costco does. CEO Craig Jelinek has held the position since 2012 and had a long run with the company before he ascended to the top job. CFO Richard Galanti, who leads the company's earnings calls, has held his job even longer.

  • Oppenheimer Says There’s Room for at Least 60% Gains in These 2 Stocks

    The stock market has always been a volatile environment – but the last several weeks have seen an increase in that phenomenon. The bull market of 2021 shifted into reverse in January, and increased intraday swings, along with a partial reversal of losses, have been the order of the day in February. Unsurprisingly, much of the market’s currently unsettled character can be attributed to set of conflicting currents that are pushing in multiple directions at once. A new report on market and economic

  • Down 27% to 85%: 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy for 2022 and Beyond

    Warren Buffett is best known as a value-investing guru, but the fact that Apple is by far the largest stock holding in the Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio shows the famous investor doesn't maintain an overly strict dichotomy between "value stocks" and "growth stocks." Intelligent, long-term investing decisions have helped the investing conglomerate deliver returns of more than 5,200% over the last 30 years and go up more than 2,600,000% since Buffett took over the company in 1965. With that incredible performance in mind, read on for a look at two tech stocks in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio that have what it takes to be huge winners.