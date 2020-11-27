The Europe Fireproof Insulation market accounted US$ 720.71 Mn in 2019

and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3. 1% during 2019–2027, to account to US$ 913. 51 Mn by 2027. Fireproof insulation material assists in reducing the damage caused by fire. The selection of appropriate insulation materials has become very crucial nowadays.

As the objective of insulation is to blanket the house to provide a barrier against heat transfer, selecting an insulation material having fire-resistant properties is important.The growing demand for energy-efficient insulation materials to reduce the greenhouse emissions and stringent government mandates regarding insulation measures at properties are the major factors that are expected to support the growth of the fireproof insulation market.



The primary function of insulation is to check and regulate heat flow inside and outside of the house.Energy efficient solutions help increase energy efficiency in businesses and homes while saving money.



Various types of energy efficient solutions are being used widely in residential and industrial sectors, in turn contributing toward reducing greenhouse emissions. Installation of insulation results in massive reduction of energy waste and bill amount. Insulation materials, such as foam, play a significant role in providing insulation to buildings. It fills the gaps that can potentially leak air and create an energy-efficient surrounding in a building. Owing to its effective and powerful insulation properties, spray foam attracts investments from customers to protect their properties in case of fire outbreaks. The performance of insulation heavily relies on installation. In this, assistance of professionals is required to ensure installation of high quality and certified insulation material. Several government authorities across the world are supporting the installation of different types of insulation materials for floor, roof, ceiling, and other areas to protect residents and workers during the case of fire or any other mishaps. For instance, the insulation which are certified by the Environment Protection Agency (EPA)’s third-party certification bodies are checked separately to ensure safety standards are getting fulfilled.



Based on material, the Europe fireproof insulation market has been segmented into glass wool, mineral wool, plastic foam, fiberglass, polyurethane foam and others.In 2019, the glass wool segment dominated the market, and the market for the fiberglass is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Glass wool is made from recycled glass and fused sand, such as soda ash, limestone, and sand, which helps in trapping air and blocking heat, noise, and cold.This property of this material is embraced of lightweight, pest-proof, and flexible, due to which it is widely used in electrical and thermal insulation purpose in buildings.



Glass is spun into fibers and then combined with plastic polymers to make fiberglass, which is a noncombustible material.Fiberglass insulation is commonly used in home insulation, as this material is affordable, lightweight, easy to install, and readily available in a variety of sizes.



This type of insulation consists of 20–30% recycled content. The loose-fill fiberglass insulation offers an easy, rapid, and economical method to insulate wall cavities and attic floors of the residential properties. On the contrary, when compared with mineral wool, fiberglass insulation is not resistant to water. It gets soggy when exposed to water, thereby losing insulation properties. This aspect might hinder the installation of fiberglass in commercial properties.



Europe includes developed economies such as the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia and Rest of Europe.The upsurge in the demand for air conditioning, heating and ventilation systems in commercial infrastructure in European region supports the market for fireproof insulation market.



The rise in the construction activities in some of the Nordic countries of Europe such as Spain, Belgium, Portugal and Ireland is expected to bolster well the market for fireproof insulation in Europe.Fiber-based insulation products are among the most attractive fireproof insulation products in the European construction industry due to their extremely lower environmental impacts.



This benefit is a key driving factor for the fireproof insulation market in the region.The majority of the insulation materials available in the marketplace facilitate reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and pollutants by shrinking thermal or heating and air-conditioning requirements of infrastructure.



This advantage outweighs the environmental impact of certain insulation materials. Europe is a base for the leading players who deal with the production and consumption of fireproof insulation such as Saint Gobain S.A., BASF SE, Johns Manville and Kingspan Group PLC. amongst others. The increasing competition among the producers, processors, and importers has, further, driven the growth of the fireproof insulation market. Supportive and favourable government regulations are stimulating the growth of the market. The presence of a manufacturing hub along with the growing demand for fireproof insulation from the end-use industry such residential and commercial sector is most likely to have a positive impact upon the growth of the market.



Saint Gobain S.A., BASF SE, Johns Manville, Kingspan Group PLC, Owens Corning, RockwooL International A/S, Knauf Insulation GmbH and L’ISOLANTE K-FLEX S.P.A are among the major players operating in the Europe fireproof insulation market.



The COVID-19 pandemic first began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and since then, it has spread at a fast pace across the globe.As of September 2020, US, India, Brazil, Russia, Mexico, South Africa, Spain, Argentina and UK are among the worst-affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths.



The pandemic has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns.Shutdowns of chemicals and materials industry and disruptions in supply chains due to lockdown of countries has created a strain on the supplies of the various products offered by this industry.



In Europe Russia has been the worst hit county in terms of COVID-19 cases.Owing to this pandemic, the European construction industry has witnessed an abrupt downturn in several major countries.



The construction industry in Europe suffered its one of the biggest drops in activities after the building sites were closed, and the supply of safety equipment and workers were disrupted due to the pandemic. The drop in the construction activities in the region has directly affected the sales of the fireproof insulation products in Europe. Owing to the decline in construction, the fireproof insulation market will witness an abrupt downturn in the year 2020, however, a slow recovery will be witnessed in next year, and normalization is expected to start by 2022.



The overall Europe fireproof insulation market size has been derived in accordance to both primary and secondary source.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants who typically involved in the process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Europe Fireproof Insulation market.

