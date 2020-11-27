The Europe Fireproof Insulation market accounted US$ 720.71 Mn in 2019

ReportLinker
·6 min read

and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3. 1% during 2019–2027, to account to US$ 913. 51 Mn by 2027. Fireproof insulation material assists in reducing the damage caused by fire. The selection of appropriate insulation materials has become very crucial nowadays.

New York, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Fireproof Insulation Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Materials ; End Users" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05989526/?utm_source=GNW


As the objective of insulation is to blanket the house to provide a barrier against heat transfer, selecting an insulation material having fire-resistant properties is important.The growing demand for energy-efficient insulation materials to reduce the greenhouse emissions and stringent government mandates regarding insulation measures at properties are the major factors that are expected to support the growth of the fireproof insulation market.

The primary function of insulation is to check and regulate heat flow inside and outside of the house.Energy efficient solutions help increase energy efficiency in businesses and homes while saving money.

Various types of energy efficient solutions are being used widely in residential and industrial sectors, in turn contributing toward reducing greenhouse emissions. Installation of insulation results in massive reduction of energy waste and bill amount. Insulation materials, such as foam, play a significant role in providing insulation to buildings. It fills the gaps that can potentially leak air and create an energy-efficient surrounding in a building. Owing to its effective and powerful insulation properties, spray foam attracts investments from customers to protect their properties in case of fire outbreaks. The performance of insulation heavily relies on installation. In this, assistance of professionals is required to ensure installation of high quality and certified insulation material. Several government authorities across the world are supporting the installation of different types of insulation materials for floor, roof, ceiling, and other areas to protect residents and workers during the case of fire or any other mishaps. For instance, the insulation which are certified by the Environment Protection Agency (EPA)’s third-party certification bodies are checked separately to ensure safety standards are getting fulfilled.

Based on material, the Europe fireproof insulation market has been segmented into glass wool, mineral wool, plastic foam, fiberglass, polyurethane foam and others.In 2019, the glass wool segment dominated the market, and the market for the fiberglass is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Glass wool is made from recycled glass and fused sand, such as soda ash, limestone, and sand, which helps in trapping air and blocking heat, noise, and cold.This property of this material is embraced of lightweight, pest-proof, and flexible, due to which it is widely used in electrical and thermal insulation purpose in buildings.

Glass is spun into fibers and then combined with plastic polymers to make fiberglass, which is a noncombustible material.Fiberglass insulation is commonly used in home insulation, as this material is affordable, lightweight, easy to install, and readily available in a variety of sizes.

This type of insulation consists of 20–30% recycled content. The loose-fill fiberglass insulation offers an easy, rapid, and economical method to insulate wall cavities and attic floors of the residential properties. On the contrary, when compared with mineral wool, fiberglass insulation is not resistant to water. It gets soggy when exposed to water, thereby losing insulation properties. This aspect might hinder the installation of fiberglass in commercial properties.

Europe includes developed economies such as the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia and Rest of Europe.The upsurge in the demand for air conditioning, heating and ventilation systems in commercial infrastructure in European region supports the market for fireproof insulation market.

The rise in the construction activities in some of the Nordic countries of Europe such as Spain, Belgium, Portugal and Ireland is expected to bolster well the market for fireproof insulation in Europe.Fiber-based insulation products are among the most attractive fireproof insulation products in the European construction industry due to their extremely lower environmental impacts.

This benefit is a key driving factor for the fireproof insulation market in the region.The majority of the insulation materials available in the marketplace facilitate reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and pollutants by shrinking thermal or heating and air-conditioning requirements of infrastructure.

This advantage outweighs the environmental impact of certain insulation materials. Europe is a base for the leading players who deal with the production and consumption of fireproof insulation such as Saint Gobain S.A., BASF SE, Johns Manville and Kingspan Group PLC. amongst others. The increasing competition among the producers, processors, and importers has, further, driven the growth of the fireproof insulation market. Supportive and favourable government regulations are stimulating the growth of the market. The presence of a manufacturing hub along with the growing demand for fireproof insulation from the end-use industry such residential and commercial sector is most likely to have a positive impact upon the growth of the market.

Saint Gobain S.A., BASF SE, Johns Manville, Kingspan Group PLC, Owens Corning, RockwooL International A/S, Knauf Insulation GmbH and L’ISOLANTE K-FLEX S.P.A are among the major players operating in the Europe fireproof insulation market.

The COVID-19 pandemic first began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and since then, it has spread at a fast pace across the globe.As of September 2020, US, India, Brazil, Russia, Mexico, South Africa, Spain, Argentina and UK are among the worst-affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths.

The pandemic has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns.Shutdowns of chemicals and materials industry and disruptions in supply chains due to lockdown of countries has created a strain on the supplies of the various products offered by this industry.

In Europe Russia has been the worst hit county in terms of COVID-19 cases.Owing to this pandemic, the European construction industry has witnessed an abrupt downturn in several major countries.

The construction industry in Europe suffered its one of the biggest drops in activities after the building sites were closed, and the supply of safety equipment and workers were disrupted due to the pandemic. The drop in the construction activities in the region has directly affected the sales of the fireproof insulation products in Europe. Owing to the decline in construction, the fireproof insulation market will witness an abrupt downturn in the year 2020, however, a slow recovery will be witnessed in next year, and normalization is expected to start by 2022.

The overall Europe fireproof insulation market size has been derived in accordance to both primary and secondary source.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.

Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants who typically involved in the process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Europe Fireproof Insulation market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05989526/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • Journalist who criticized FBI for handling of Russia probe says Trump's refusal to concede is 'dangerous BS'

    Journalist Eli Lake, an aggressive critic of the government’s handling of the investigation into Trump and Russia, said that while there was a “scandal” in how the FBI conducted parts of its investigation, there was not a “deep state conspiracy.”

  • Florida governor accused of ‘killing spree’ after extending ban on cities from imposing own mask mandates

    Miami-Dade mayor Daniella Levine Cava calls decision ‘deeply frustrating’

  • 'Hotel Rwanda' hero says he was kidnapped and blindfolded before arrest

    KIGALI (Reuters) - "Hotel Rwanda" hero Paul Rusesabagina, on trial on terrorism and other charges in the central African country, said on Friday he had been kidnapped from abroad before being detained and charged. Rusesabagina, a political dissident who has lived in exile in Belgium and the United States, was arrested in August after returning to the country. "I was kidnapped to come here," Rusesabagina said in court in the capital, Kigali, as he applied for bail.

  • Trump's national security advisor and his entourage were said to be treated as 'human petri dishes' in Vietnam, as the US COVID-19 outbreak worsens every day

    Robert O'Brien's airplane crew was also not allowed to enter Vietnam and had to spend the night in Thailand, Bloomberg reported.

  • Biden's win hides a dire warning for Democrats in rural U.S.

    Democrats once dominated Koochiching County in the blue-collar Iron Range of northern Minnesota. “We’ve got to see if we can get the Democratic Party to moderate and accept the fact that rural Minnesota is not getting more conservative,” said Bakk, who announced last week that he would become an independent after serving 25 years as a Democrat. The party lost House seats in the Midwest, and Democratic challengers in Iowa, Kansas, Montana and North Carolina Senate races, all once viewed as serious threats to Republican incumbents, fell, some of them hard.

  • Operator of notorious South Korean online sex trafficking ring sentenced to 40 years

    A South Korean court has sentenced the operator of a vast online sex trafficking ring to 40 years in prison in a case that outraged the nation. Cho Ju-bin, 25, oversaw a group of 38 accomplices who befriended and then blackmailed at least 74 women into sharing explicit videos that were then posted in pay-per-view internet chat rooms. Sixteen of the victims were less than 16 years old, the age of consent in South Korea. The Seoul Central District Court on Thursday found Cho guilty of violating laws to protect minors from sexual abuse and of making a profit from producing and selling abusive footage, Yonhap News reported. Indicted on 14 criminal charges, including inducing another person involved in the trafficking ring to rape a teenage girl and concealing more than £70,000 in criminal proceeds, prosecutors had initially demanded a life sentence on the grounds of the “irreperable damage” Cho had caused his victims. They had also requested that he be obliged to wear an electronic monitoring device for 45 years. In a petition to the court, one of the women said Cho, who had worked in an orphanage and adopted the online name “The Doctor”, was “evil” and deserved a 2,000-year prison term. Passing sentence, the judge said: “The accused has widely distributed sexually abusive content that he created by luring and threatening many victims.” Media reports have suggested that some of the video clips showed a group of men raping a teenage girl in a motel room, while others included images of the word “slave” cut into a woman’s body. One video showed girls “barking like dogs”, the Kookmin Ilbo newspaper reported. Cho operated the chat room on the Telegram messenger service, with at least 10,000 people accessing the site and paying as much as £1,000 for access. Authorities have been tracing people who used the site and have identified serving police officers and teachers as among the users. Cho’s arrest in March sparked fury across South Korea after prosecutors initially refused to name the suspect before his trial opened. Within days, more than 5 million people had signed petitions on the home page of Moon Jae-in, the South Korean president, demanding that the authorities withdraw his right to anonymity. A committee of senior judicial officials, a psychologist and a psychiatrist weighed the public’s right to know and took the unprecedented step of naming Cho. He was then brought out in handcuffs from a police station in central Seoul to face the public. “I apologise to those that I hurt”, Cho said. “Thank you for putting a brake on the life of a devil who could not be stopped.” South Korea’s Ministry of Justice has been the target of criticism for its failure to deal with the growing use of technology to carry out sex crimes, with one ministry official admitting that the case had been “a disaster” and apologising for its “lukewarm response” to online sexual abuse cases.

  • Zoom nightmare come true: New Jersey school board member resigns after streaming bathroom break during meeting

    Stop taking Zoom into the bathroom. A New Jersey school board member accidentally broadcast her bathroom break during a board meeting and resigned.

  • Inching toward exit, Trump says he'll leave if Biden wins Electoral College vote

    U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he will leave the White House if the Electoral College votes for President-elect Joe Biden, the closest he has come to conceding the Nov. 3 election, even as he repeated unfounded claims of massive voter fraud. Speaking to reporters on the Thanksgiving holiday, Republican Trump said if Democrat Biden - who is due to be sworn in on Jan. 20 - is formally declared the winner by the Electoral College, he will depart the White House.

  • Trudeau: Canadians won't be among the first to get COVID-19 vaccine

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday that Canada will have to wait for a COVID-19 vaccine because the very first ones that roll off assembly lines are likely to be given to citizens of the country they are made in.

  • Mexico moves to stem unauthorized sharing of sexual images

    Activist Olimpia Coral went through an inferno in 2013, when an ex-boyfriend posted sexual images that made the rounds in her conservative town in Mexico. Things got so bad — the shaming, the internet bullying — that she hid in the trunk of a taxi when going to her grandmother's house a few blocks away. Seven years later, she has a proposed federal law named after her.

  • North Korea defectors: Loose screws at border blamed for gymnast crossing

    A former gymnast is thought to have jumped across the border fence undetected to flee to the South.

  • Kiowa Pilot Becomes First Active-Duty Soldier to Earn Extremely Rare Astronaut Device

    Lt. Col. Anne McClain is one of three currently serving active-duty Army astronauts.

  • The Top 6 Black Friday Deals for Vacuums

    Cordless? Handheld? Robotic? We have you covered with all the best vacuum deals that you need to know aboutOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • In Thanksgiving Message, Trump Says ‘We’re Like a Third-World Country’ Because He Lost Election

    In a surprise news conference on Thanksgiving Day, President Trump took questions from the press for the first time since losing re-election—but he doubled down on his “rigged” election claims and appeared to deny the reality that his presidency is ending, saying it will be “very hard” for him to concede to Joe Biden.“I think it’s not right he’s trying to pick a Cabinet,” Trump complained after railing against the supposed “massive fraud” that he claims gave Biden victory.Reiterating his claims of voter fraud in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Georgia despite the fact that state authorities have already certified the election results in those states, Trump appeared to become combative when asked if he would concede if the Electoral College votes for Biden on Dec. 14. Although he eventually did say he would exit the White House if the vote were not in his favor, that answer came after he first repeatedly cast doubt on the Electoral College and election in general. “It’s going to be a very hard thing to concede. Because we know there was massive fraud,” he said when first asked if he would concede. Pennsylvania Certifies Biden as Winner, Driving Stake in Trump’s Legal Effort“Time isn’t on our side … this was a massive fraud, this should never take place in this country, we’re like a third-world country,” he said, suggesting that faulty vote-counting machines gave Biden millions of extra votes.Asked a second time if he would concede if the Electoral College votes for Biden, Trump responded, “Well if they do they made a mistake,” before saying it’s a “possibility” and scolding a reporter who pressed him on the issue: “Don’t talk to me that way, you’re just a lightweight.”Asked by another reporter if he would “leave this building” if the Electoral College elects Biden, he said, “Certainly, I will.”While Trump and his legal team have repeatedly looked to throw out votes in states that Joe Biden carried, none of their challenges have proved successful.Key states such as Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia—all of which Trump carried in 2016, before flipping blue this year—certified their results this week, ensuring they will send a Democratic slate of voters to the Electoral College. Wisconsin and Arizona, two more states that flipped to Biden, are set to certify their results next week.“Massive fraud has been found. We’re like a third world country,” Trump said, before launching back into allegations of voter fraud that have been repeatedly rebuffed in court and by state election officials of both parties.“I did so well ... that they didn’t know what to do,” he said at one point of election results in Georgia, claiming that ballots for him were “thrown away.”“I don’t know what is going to happen. I know one thing, Joe Biden did not get 80 million votes. And I got 74 million but there were many ballots thrown away, so I got much more than that. But I got 74 million, 74 million is 11 million more than I got last time. … And it’s millions more than Hillary Clinton got.”Underneath all of the bravado, Trump at one point slipped up and blasted “the Biden administration,” apparently inadvertently recognizing Biden’s win.While Trump has refused to concede and maintained that somehow, he would win states he had already lost, his administration has relented behind the scenes.Earlier this week, Emily Murphy, the head of the General Services Administrations—a Trump appointee—signed off on a letter officially allowing the presidential transition to begin. Murphy had previously refused to do so, a partisan move from a historically non-partisan agency.Even Trump appeared to have a moment of clarity Thursday regarding a potential COVID-19 cure and his future (or lack thereof) in the White House.“Don’t let Joe Biden take credit for the vaccine,” he said.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Ethiopian forces launch 'final assault' on Tigray capital with devastating fighting predicted

    Ethiopian forces have launched the ‘final’ assault on the capital of the country’s northern Tigray region, the prime minister said on Thursday. Devastating fighting is expected as military officials claim they have surrounded Mekele, which has roughly the same population as Liverpool, with tanks and artillery. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who was awarded the Nobel peace prize in 2019, commands one of Africa’s most powerful armies, with tens of thousands of soldiers, Russian made MiG fighter jets and powerful artillery units. Set against the federal forces are the Tigrayan People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), a regional government with battle-hardened fighters and strong military leadership. A civil war has been raging across the northern, mountainous region of Africa’s second-most populous nation since November 4th, when Mr Abiy suddenly sent federal forces in to crush the TPLF government.

  • UK teen who threw French boy from museum requests move from prison

    A British teenager who threw a six-year-old French boy from a viewing platform at London's Tate Modern museum is appealing to serve his life sentence in hospital, a court heard on Wednesday.

  • Trump erupts at Twitter for suspending Pennsylvania Republican after baseless voter fraud hearing

    Donald Trump has raged at Twitter after the platform suspended a personal account belonging to a Pennsylvania state senator who presided over a conspiracy-filled “hearing” among GOP lawmakers to amplify false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. The president – in a series of posts tagging One America News Network, which was suspended from YouTube this week for promoting a false Covid-19 “cure” amid its wall-to-wall far-right content – said state Senator Doug Mastriano was “banned” after the platform and “fake news, working together" sought to “SILENT THE TRUTH.”

  • Iran scientist linked to military nuclear program killed

    An Iranian scientist that Israel alleged led the Islamic Republic's military nuclear program until its disbanding in the early 2000s was killed in a targeted attack that saw gunmen use explosives and machine gun fire Friday, state television said. Iran's foreign minister alleged the killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh bore “serious indications” of an Israeli role, but did not elaborate. Israel declined to immediately comment, though Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu once called out Fakhrizadeh in a news conference saying: “Remember that name.”

  • Kenyans arrested at airport with 'fake' Covid certificates

    The 21 travellers were bound for the UAE - which has already stopped issuing visas to Kenyans.

  • Trump snapped at a reporter quizzing him about his election defeat and said, 'Don't ever talk to the president that way'

    'You're just a lightweight ... I'm the president of the United States. Don't ever talk to the president that way,' Trump told a White House reporter.