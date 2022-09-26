Europe Firms That Refinance Bonds Face Highest Costs on Record

Dana El Baltaji and Tasos Vossos
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- European companies that need to refinance their bonds have never been faced with costs this high.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The difference corporates need to pay if they sold bonds now compared to the coupons on their existing debt climbed to 250 basis points, the highest since a Bloomberg index of euro-denominated investment-grade bonds began in 1998. In other words, companies have to pay an additional 2.5 million euros ($2.4 million) for every 100 million euros that they borrow.

It’s a blow to a market that has spent most of the past decade with cheaper refinancing costs. At the start of the year, new bonds were about 90 basis points cheaper than outstanding debt. The magnitude of the spike this year is unlike anything the market has seen. The 339 basis point jump so far in 2022 through Friday is well over a 100 basis points above the last record set in 1999, according to the index. And given that the European Central Bank -- together with global peers -- is nowhere near ending its fight against inflation, refinancing costs are set to continue rising.

The majority of the index constituents are of corporate bonds issued by firms in the euro area, but just under 10% are British. While negative sentiment over the UK government’s tax cuts -- which sent the pound to an all-time low -- is raising credit risk for euro-denominated corporate bonds, the Bloomberg Euro-Aggregate has a one-day lag.

“Corporates are going into this challenging period from a position of strength, but the speed and magnitude in funding costs does point to a material increase in defaults, albeit from a very low base,” said Daniel Ender, a credit analyst at Actiam NV, which oversees about 22 billion euros. “Defaults will likely increase from historical lows to above their long-term average.”

That gives companies a headache they probably hadn’t planned for, at a time when supply chains are sill strained, costs are rising, and economies worldwide are edging closer to a recession. And in the midst of it all is an energy crisis driven by Russia’s war in Ukraine, which carries a plethora of uncertainties given President Vladimir Putin’s plan to boost defense expenditure.

More than a quarter of the roughly 750 junk-rated euro bonds tracked by a Bloomberg index are trading at distressed levels, compared to just two at the end of last year. ING Bank NV strategists expect the annual rate of default to rise to about 5.6% in Europe from under 2% currently.

Primary Market

But even for companies that decide to go ahead and refinance their bonds, they’ll be met with a market that has a clear preference for the safest of credits, and require significant extra costs.

Of the 138 syndicated bond tranches sold in Europe this month through Friday, 96% of them were by investment grade names. And the average new issue concessions they paid to get their deals done was about 12 basis points, roughly three-times more than the premium they paid this time last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“Worsening fundamentals should theoretically lead to more widening of spreads,” strategists Timothy Rahill and Jeroen van den Broek wrote in a note. “We expect to see more weakness and volatility for credit markets ahead.”

Elsewhere in credit markets:

Europe

There are just two issuers in Europe’s publicly syndicated debt market on Monday -- a single-A note and a covered bond -- for a minimum issuance volume of 1 billion euros. Issuance was low as volatility centered around the UK and Italy gripped markets.

  • UK bonds plunged as traders ramped up bets on rate hikes by the Bank of England; British banks’ riskiest bonds fell, as did sterling-denominated junk bonds

  • Giorgia Meloni won a clear majority in the Italian election and is set to form the country’s most right-wing government since World War II

  • Matalan Ltd. reached an agreement to extend a key bond maturity and start a sale process after months of negotiations with its creditors

  • Credit Suisse is said to be looking at possible asset and business sales to dive down costs and restore profitability

Asia

Concern is growing among investors that central bank policy tightening to tame inflation may cause a global recession, and that’s sparking increases in dollar bond spreads and debt insurance costs in Asia excluding Japan on Monday.

  • Yield premiums on Asia ex-Japan’s high-grade US currency bonds widened at least 2bps, a trader said, headed for their steepest increase in about two weeks

  • An index tracking credit-default swaps to insure against nonpayment of such notes rose about 7bps, two other traders said

  • The lull in dollar deals continued in the Asian primary market, hobbled by a largely risk-off mood; just one company, Jiangning Jingkai Overseas Investment Co. based in China, was seen marketing debt on Monday

  • Despite mounting signs of a sharp slowdown in growth, Bloomberg Intelligence says that policy makers will continue to raise interest rates; it forecasts that the GDP-weighted global central bank rate will rise to 5.1% at the end of 2022 from 2.9% at the end of last year

  • “Seldom have the stakes for central banks been higher, or the trade-offs tougher,” according to BI analysts led by chief economist Tom Orlik

  • In Japan, its usually staid yen corporate bond market hasn’t escaped the global debt rout: that market is poised for its first annual loss since 2011 amid the yen’s plunge versus the dollar

Americas

Month-to-date investment-grade volume stands at just $76.9 billion -- less than the $77 billion that priced in just the initial four sessions following Labor Day last year.

  • The key question for high-grade credit in the coming weeks is whether interest-rate risk will morph into more extensive credit risk, JPMorgan analysts led by Eric Beinstein wrote in a note on Friday

  • Borrowers in a part of the booming sustainable-debt markets have been offering to pay higher interest rates for falling short of climate or social goals. Now one country, Uruguyay, is proposing rewards for good performance too

  • For deal updates, click here for the New Issue Monitor

  • For more, click here for the Credit Daybook Americas

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • EU Draft Energy Plan May Allow for Lower Electricity Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949Interpol Issues Red Notice for Terra’s Do Kwon, Korea SaysThe European Union’s plan to contain the energy crunch will give member states leeway to cut electricity consumption less than currently proposed, Corrie

  • Global Risk Assets Tumble as Pressure on UK Mounts: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Global risk assets extended their selloff on Monday as fears of faster inflation and global recession continued to rise. Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949Interpol Issues Red Notice for Terra’s Do Kwon, Korea SaysUK markets were in focus as the

  • ECB’s Guindos Says Soaring Prices Are Europe’s Main Problem

    (Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos said the biggest problem facing the continent’s economy is record inflation, which is becoming more broad-based, threatening investment and consumer spending.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Won't Be Making a Comeback

    Best Buy has a fairly unique story in the retail world. The electronics chain appeared to be on its way toward bankruptcy when it made the unconventional choice to hire Hubert Joly -- an executive with a hospitality background -- to take over the chain. At the time, that move seemed like a misstep, but it turned out to be one of the best hires it retail history.

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Urges Russians to Dodge Mobilization

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on Russians to flee or surrender to avoid the Kremlin’s mobilization effort, saying it would help sooner end what he called the “criminal war.”Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949Interpol Issues Red N

  • Winter's approach sets clock ticking for Ukraine, Russia

    The onset of autumnal weather in Ukraine is making fields too muddy for tanks and beginning to cloud Ukrainian efforts to take back more Russian-held territory before winter freezes the battlefields

  • China and India call for negotiated end to Ukraine war

    China and India called for a negotiated end to the Ukraine war on Saturday with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi cautioning both Russia and Ukraine to “keep the crisis from spilling over” and affecting developing countries. After a week of pressure at the United Nations General Assembly, Russia’s foreign minister took the General Assembly rostrum to deliver a fiery rebuke to Western nations for what he termed a “grotesque” campaign against Russians.

  • Typhoon Noru to Bring Heavy Rains to Vietnam’s Coffee Belt

    (Bloomberg) -- Typhoon Noru is expected to bring extensive downpours to Vietnam’s coffee belt in the Central Highlands, threatening to delay harvest in the world’s second-biggest coffee producer and top robusta supplier.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949Interp

  • China’s Leapmotor Said to Raise $800 Million in Hong Kong IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese electric-vehicle maker Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology Co. raised about HK$6.3 billion ($800 million) in its Hong Kong initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949Interpol Issues

  • World economy to slow, 'paying the price of war': OECD

    The world economy will take a bigger hit than previously forecast next year due to the effects of Russia's war in Ukraine, the OECD said Monday.

  • Pushing East of Kupyansk, Ukrainian Forces Expand Offensive

    Securing the remaining Russian-held urban areas on the town’s eastern side would clear the way for Ukrainian forces to push into Luhansk, one of the regions that Moscow seeks to annex through snap referendums under way.

  • U.S. stock futures point to fifth day of losses on Wall Street to challenge 2022 lows

    U.S. stock futures were soft on Monday as higher bond yields and a rampant dollar depressed sentiment.

  • For Western energy giants, escaping Russia has become the longest goodbye

    Bernard Looney, the boss of BP, was summoned by Whitehall within a day of Russia invading Ukraine. The FTSE 100 company’s relationship with Russia had survived the annexation of Crimea in 2014 as well as the poisoning of the Skripals on British soil in 2018.

  • Bonds are in the midst of their worst crash since 1949, and the fallout could unravel some of the market's most crowded trades, Bank of America says

    "Bond crash in recent weeks means highs in credit spreads, lows in stocks are not yet in," Bank of America's Michael Hartnett said.

  • John Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is Different

    (Bloomberg) -- John Paulson became a billionaire after his hedge fund effectively shorted more than $25 billion of mortgage securities at the dawn of the global financial crisis. As he sizes up yet another frothy housing market some 15 years later, the founder of Paulson & Co. says another downturn in US home prices may be in the cards -- but the banking system is in a much better condition to handle it. Paulson sat down with Bloomberg for a wide-ranging interview at the Union League of Philadel

  • Down 24% to 51%, These 3 Top Dividend Stocks Are Coiled Springs for When Economic Growth Returns

    Lower consumer spending, high inflation, rising interest rates, geopolitical tensions -- the list of economic headwinds besetting the stock market goes on and on. Being bearish is in style, and the price action of the broad-market indexes certainly reflects that. While investors shouldn't rule out the chance of a prolonged recession, it's also important to remember that economic cycles are simply par for the course when it comes to long-term investing.

  • The Smartest Dividend Aristocrats to Buy With $500 Right Now

    Dividend Aristocrats are almost always smart investments. Since inception, Dividend Aristocrats have delivered a 12.3% annualized total return compared to 10.6% for the S&P 500, with annual volatility of 13.7% against 14.6% for the S&P 500. There are currently 65 S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat constituents, with members across different sectors.

  • 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The artificial intelligence (AI) market has become one of the tech sector's hottest pockets of growth in recent years. Many organizations now realize that crunching massive amounts of data with AI algorithms can help them make smarter decisions, spot overarching trends, and optimize their businesses. Investors looking for a value stock that has plenty of exposure to the growing AI market should take a closer look at IBM (NYSE: IBM).

  • Down 70% or More, 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks You Might Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    This has been a frustrating year for investors, but at the same time, those with cash to invest have an opportunity to put their money to work in exciting companies at prices that were unimaginable a few years ago. Browsing a list of growth stocks down more than 70% from their highs, Chewy (NYSE: CHWY), Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV), and Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) could be incredible values right now. Here's why three Motley Fool contributors believe these stocks will rebound and pay off for investors over the long term.

  • Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Share Price Not Quite Adding Up

    Alphabet Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:GOOGL ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 17.9x might make it look like a sell right now...