Europe’s first metaverse ETF lists on London Stock Exchange

Dylan Butts
·1 min read

Europe’s first metaverse-themed exchange-traded fund (ETF), the ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF (METR), listed on the London Stock Exchange Thursday, available for sale across Europe.

Fast facts

  • The ETF will track the Solactive ETC Group Global Metaverse Index, which currently offers exposure to 51 companies active in the metaverse industry.

  • The companies are engaged in metaverse areas ranging from VR/AR, 3D graphics, semiconductors, wireless communications, online gaming, video streaming, blockchain technologies including NFTs, and related cloud and data storage.

  • METR is the second thematic ETF collaboration between ETC Group, which develops digital asset-backed securities, and HANetf, an independent provider of UCITS ETFs.

  • With the announcement, the London Stock Exchange joins a global trend of exchanges launching their first metaverse-themed funds, with the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong launching its own last month.

  • The metaverse has already attracted billions of dollars in investment, with a potential market size of $12 trillion globally, according to Goldman Sachs.

