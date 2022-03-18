Europe’s first metaverse ETF lists on London Stock Exchange

Europe’s first metaverse-themed exchange-traded fund (ETF), the ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF (METR), listed on the London Stock Exchange Thursday, available for sale across Europe.

Fast facts

The ETF will track the Solactive ETC Group Global Metaverse Index, which currently offers exposure to 51 companies active in the metaverse industry.

The companies are engaged in metaverse areas ranging from VR/AR, 3D graphics, semiconductors, wireless communications, online gaming, video streaming, blockchain technologies including NFTs, and related cloud and data storage.

METR is the second thematic ETF collaboration between ETC Group, which develops digital asset-backed securities, and HANetf, an independent provider of UCITS ETFs.

With the announcement, the London Stock Exchange joins a global trend of exchanges launching their first metaverse-themed funds, with the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong launching its own last month.

The metaverse has already attracted billions of dollars in investment, with a potential market size of $12 trillion globally, according to Goldman Sachs.

