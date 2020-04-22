Europe Food Service Packaging Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Material ; Packaging Type ; Application, and Country

NEW YORK, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



The food service packaging market in Europe was valued at US$ 13,178.1 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period of 2019–2027 to reach US$ 20,143.0 million by 2027.







Consumers in this era are adopting packaged food items, including RTE and RTC food products, confectionaries, and many more.Most of these products are packaged in plastic packs or a combination of paper and plastic packets, which is further influencing the market for food service packaging.



The food packaging industry is transforming at a constant rate, driven by changing packaging technology, disposal regulations, and market acceptability.



Based on material, the food service packaging market in Europe is further segmented into plastic, metal, and, others.In 2018, the plastic segment held the largest share of the food service packaging market in Europe.



Plastic packaging is a flexible form of packaging that allows food service providers to customize its shape, style, and size as per their customers' requirements.Plastic packaging is preferred in the foodservice industry as it is light-weight and does not require a lot of storage space.



Furthermore, the plastic packaging products used in food packaging are easy to transport.Owing to its properties such as highly durable and resistant to external influences, it helps preserve the packaged food products.



The plastic packaging can survive in extreme environments, and it does not easily degrade in hot temperatures, and therefore, maintain the integrity and taste of the food & beverage. It also protects the products from moisture, oxygen, dust, light, and odors.



Based on packaging type, the food service packaging market in Europe is further segmented into flexible and rigid.In 2018, the rigid packaging type held the largest share of the food service packaging market in Europe.



The rigid packaging consists of cans, bottles, jars, ampules, plastic pots, aerosol containers, tins, trays, cups, bowls and aluminum bottles that are used to pack and store different food and beverage items.These container gives physical protection to the food, which is not offered by flexible packaging.



These containers are robust in nature due to amount of material utilized for their production.The rigid containers provide airtight hermetic seal that helps in preserving food items from contamination.



However, they are expensive than flexible packaging. The rigid packaging includes, glass, metal, wooden containers, paperboard, pottery pots and jars, and plastic bottles, jars, tubes.



Based on application, the European food service packaging market is further segmented into beverages, fruits and vegetables, bakery and confectionery, dairy products, and others.The beverages segment held the largest share of the food service packaging market in Europe.



The beverages industry is amongst the front-liners, where huge and significant investments are made for business expansion and technological modification.The packaging of both carbonated and non-carbonated beverages is a challenging technological branch in a food processing /packaging industry.



The changing scenario of the beverages industry driven by dynamic consumer preferences and endless innovations in packages has transformed the scope for the packaging industry exponentially. Innovations in material-based systems on intelligent packaging for beverages is propelling the growth of beverage packing.



The food service packaging market in Europe is segmented into Germany, France, Italy, the UK, Russia, and the Rest of Europe.In 2018, Germany held the largest share of the food service packaging market in Europe, followed by Russia.



Through the food processing industry, Germany is able to provide huge employment for the people.This industry is the third most important industry in German and comprises small and medium-sized businesses.



As packaging is needed for all food and beverage products, there is a huge demand for packaging materials such as plastic and paper, as well as the packaging equipment from the food processing, brewing, and fruits and vegetable sellers. This, in turn, is expected to drive the market for the food service packaging market in Germany.



Amcor plc; Ball Corporation; Berry Global, Inc.; Dow Inc.; DS Smith PLC; Huhtamäki Oyj; Reynolds Group Holding; Sealed Air Corporation; and WestRock Company are among the players present in the European food service packaging market.



The overall European food service packaging market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the European food service packaging market.



Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in food service packaging.



