Europe Gas Fluctuates as Traders Weigh Russian Supply Risks

(Bloomberg) -- European natural gas fluctuated as traders assess a rapid filling of storage sites against persistent concerns over Russian supply.

Benchmark futures have slumped by about a third this week and were slightly up on Thursday, reversing earlier declines.

Inventories in the European Union are filling about two months ahead of schedule, countering the risk that Moscow could keep shipments at minimal levels even after the end of a three-day maintenance shutdown of the key Nord Stream pipeline that started on Wednesday. An European official on Thursday warned of further supply cuts from Russia.

“There are fears that the pipeline may not return on schedule or at all, leading to panic European gas markets on supply concerns,” Inspired Plc, an energy consultancy, said in a note. “The true effect may have been somewhat dampened by the European Union announcing it has met its gas storage target of 80% two months early, lessening fears over gas supply security as we move into winter.”

Even if flows stop after September, a storage buildup may reduce the “risk perception” if demand remains curtailed by 10% and strong imports of liquefied natural gas continue, according to Citigroup Inc. European consumption of natural gas slumped 12% in August from a year earlier, it said.

August was “another record-breaking month for EU gas storage building,” the bank said in a note. “Storage growth largely reflects the decline in gas demand and stable supply” as LNG and Norwegian shipments help offset the drop in Russian volumes.

Still, gas prices are more than four times higher than they were a year earlier, while electricity also remains elevated. The EU is considering unprecedented interventions in the gas market, including price caps, reducing power demand and windfall taxes on energy companies as it looks to protect the economy and cushion household bills, according to Mechthild Woersdoerfer, senior energy official at the European Commission. A plan for electricity will be outlined on Sept. 14.

Germany, Europe’s largest economy and one of the most severely hit by the crisis, needs to reduce gas demand by at least 20% and secure additional supplies, according to its energy regulator. The EU has already agreed a voluntary goal to cut consumption by 15%, but more measures could be taken to coordinate reduction.

The bloc is also looking elsewhere for supplies, ramping up LNG purchases. Germany will charter an additional floating terminal for LNG imports beyond the four it is already installing.

Dutch front-month gas, a benchmark for Europe, was up 0.3% at 240.51 euros per megawatt-hour by 3:05 p.m.. in Amsterdam. Prices are about 30% lower this week, after settling at record levels on Friday. The UK equivalent contract advanced 2.4%.

