Europe Gas Fluctuates as Traders Weigh Russian Supply Risks

Europe Gas Fluctuates as Traders Weigh Russian Supply Risks
Anna Shiryaevskaya
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- European natural gas fluctuated as traders assess a rapid filling of storage sites against persistent concerns over Russian supply.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Benchmark futures have slumped by about a third this week and were slightly up on Thursday, reversing earlier declines.

Inventories in the European Union are filling about two months ahead of schedule, countering the risk that Moscow could keep shipments at minimal levels even after the end of a three-day maintenance shutdown of the key Nord Stream pipeline that started on Wednesday. An European official on Thursday warned of further supply cuts from Russia.

“There are fears that the pipeline may not return on schedule or at all, leading to panic European gas markets on supply concerns,” Inspired Plc, an energy consultancy, said in a note. “The true effect may have been somewhat dampened by the European Union announcing it has met its gas storage target of 80% two months early, lessening fears over gas supply security as we move into winter.”

Even if flows stop after September, a storage buildup may reduce the “risk perception” if demand remains curtailed by 10% and strong imports of liquefied natural gas continue, according to Citigroup Inc. European consumption of natural gas slumped 12% in August from a year earlier, it said.

August was “another record-breaking month for EU gas storage building,” the bank said in a note. “Storage growth largely reflects the decline in gas demand and stable supply” as LNG and Norwegian shipments help offset the drop in Russian volumes.

Also see: More Winter LNG Cargoes to Europe as Japan’s Storage Jumps: BNEF

Still, gas prices are more than four times higher than they were a year earlier, while electricity also remains elevated. The EU is considering unprecedented interventions in the gas market, including price caps, reducing power demand and windfall taxes on energy companies as it looks to protect the economy and cushion household bills, according to Mechthild Woersdoerfer, senior energy official at the European Commission. A plan for electricity will be outlined on Sept. 14.

Germany, Europe’s largest economy and one of the most severely hit by the crisis, needs to reduce gas demand by at least 20% and secure additional supplies, according to its energy regulator. The EU has already agreed a voluntary goal to cut consumption by 15%, but more measures could be taken to coordinate reduction.

The bloc is also looking elsewhere for supplies, ramping up LNG purchases. Germany will charter an additional floating terminal for LNG imports beyond the four it is already installing.

Dutch front-month gas, a benchmark for Europe, was up 0.3% at 240.51 euros per megawatt-hour by 3:05 p.m.. in Amsterdam. Prices are about 30% lower this week, after settling at record levels on Friday. The UK equivalent contract advanced 2.4%.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Einhorn’s Greenlight Up 5.7% in August While Third Point Drops

    (Bloomberg) -- David Einhorn’s hedge fund bucked last month’s equity-market slump, posting a 5.7% gain as competitors including Dan Loeb’s Third Point slipped. Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USPowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He Seeks Growth RecessionThe advance brings

  • California Lawmakers Vote to Keep Last Nuclear Plant Online

    (Bloomberg) -- California legislators voted to extend the life of the state’s last nuclear power plant by five years as protection against blackouts -- provided the federal government pays much of the cost.Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USPowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal a

  • Don't work in "lonely home silos", Jefferies CEO tells staff

    "As long as Covid continues to be manageable, we need everyone back in our offices on a consistent basis so we can truly maximize our fourth and final quarter and the future that is ahead," Handler said. "Let's all just appreciate that together, rather than in lonely home silos, we can do our best to close out the year the right way," he added. Handler said employees at the investment bank were also free to work in a hybrid format when needed.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock tanks after cutting staff, closing stores, and floating share sale

    Bed Bath & Beyond shares tank after the company announces plans to issue stock, fire staff, and close stores as it struggles for survival.

  • Kremlin: Europe puts up barriers for Gazprom's operations

    The Kremlin accused the European Union on Thursday of putting up barriers to the Russian energy firm Gazprom's operations, as Russia's gas exports decline and the crucial Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline is closed for maintenance. Gazprom Chief Executive Alexei Miller said on Wednesday that Western sanctions were responsible for Siemens Energy being unable to carry out regular maintenance on equipment for the Nord Stream 1 natural gas pipeline, which is currently shut for three days of maintenance.

  • US Jobless Claims Decline for a Third Week to a Two-Month Low

    (Bloomberg) -- Applications for US unemployment insurance fell for a third week to a two-month low, suggesting healthy demand for labor even as economic growth moderates. Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USPowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He Seeks Growth RecessionInitial

  • Scholz Fails to Deliver Steps to Ease Germany’s Power Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s cabinet ended a two-day retreat without a clear path to control surging energy costs, losing precious time as Russia escalates the crisis by curbing supplies.Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He Seeks Growth RecessionPutin Brings China and India to Russia for W

  • UK House Prices Rise More Than Forecast But Slowdown Anticipated

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USPowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He Seeks Growth RecessionUK house prices rose more than expected in August as a shortage of properties for sale helped stave off the impact of the cost of living crisis.Nationwide Building

  • China's economic outlook dulled by fresh property, COVID woes

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Persistent weakness last month in China's property market and manufacturing sector, which combined account for half of the country's gross domestic product, renews risks to its recovery already threatened by disruptions from widespread COVID curbs. Nearly 70 Chinese cities reported declines in new home prices in August, the most since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the China Index Academy on Thursday, one of China's largest independent real estate research firms. Also on Thursday, a private sector survey showed China's factory activity contracted for the first time in three months in August amid weakening demand, while power shortages and fresh COVID-19 flare-ups disrupted production.

  • To China’s fury, UN accuses Beijing of Uyghur rights abuses

    The U.N. accused China of serious human rights violations that may amount to “crimes against humanity” in a long-delayed report examining a crackdown on Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups. Beijing on Thursday denounced the assessment as a fabrication cooked up by Western nations. Human rights groups have accused China of sweeping a million or more people from the minority groups into detention camps where many have said they were tortured, sexually assaulted, and forced to abandon their language and religion.

  • European shares hit seven-week lows as rate hike fears grow

    The pan-European STOXX 600 shed 1.4% in early deals as all sectors traded lower, with the index headed lower for a fifth straight day. Rate-sensitive tech stocks were the biggest decliners with a 1.8% fall. "The economic situation in the euro area continues to deteriorate going into the meeting, with clear signs that growth is slowing due to the spike in energy prices resulting from the Ukraine conflict," Morgan Stanley strategists wrote in a note.

  • Lululemon Earnings Will Show If Wealthy Shoppers Still Want Athleisure

    Athletic-apparel maker Lululemon will report second-quarter results on Thursday. Its earnings haven't missed expectations since the quarter ended May 2020.

  • India's Q1 growth may not deter RBI from raising rates -analysts

    India's lower-than-expected economic growth in April-June is unlikely to alter the course for the Reserve Bank of India that is anchored to taming inflation with more rate hikes, analysts said. For 2022/23, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has projected economic growth at 7.2%. The RBI had raised repo rate by 50 basis points in August to 5.40%, taking aggregate hikes to 140 bps in May-August.

  • Tencent Targets About $14.5 Billion in Divestments, FT Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. has set a soft target of divesting about 100 billion yuan ($14.5 billion) of its $88 billion listed equity portfolio this year as it shifts strategy, the Financial Times reported, citing two unidentified people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPowell Abandons Soft Landing Go

  • FedEx Entrepreneur Fund looks to aid veterans, disabled small business owners

    The fund is set to provide 30 grants to U.S. small businesses owned by people who are veterans, or have disabilities.

  • Sri Lanka’s Dollar Bonds Lead EM Peers on IMF Deal Reports

    (Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka’s bonds are leading gains in emerging markets after reports that the debt-ridden nation has reached a preliminary agreement with the International Monetary Fund for an emergency loan.Most Read from BloombergTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He Seeks Growth RecessionTrump Records May Have Been Moved

  • Brazilian Crypto Asset Manager Hashdex Authorized to List ETPs in the European Union

    The company earlier this year received approval to operate in Switzerland, and listed an ETP there in May.

  • India wants local settlement if its bonds join global index

    India wants global bond index operators to consider the local settlement of its government securities if they are included in their indexes, a government official said on Thursday. Media reports last week said JP Morgan had started new consultations with investors about adding India to its emerging market index, rekindling expectations of an imminent listing of the country's securities. The Indian government began considering listing its debt in global indexes in 2019 and has been in discussions with J.P.Morgan and Bloomberg-Barclays, while also talking to Euroclear about clearing and settlement.

  • European Bonds Extend Losses With Specter of Larger Hike Looming

    (Bloomberg) -- European bonds fell as markets digested the possibility that central banks will need to ramp up the scale of rate hikes to rein in rampant inflation.Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USPowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He Seeks Growth RecessionItalian bonds l

  • Marketmind: Markets enter The Fall

    Meteorological Autumn is upon us, Monday's Labor Day holiday is in view and world markets are in a sour mood. With the exception of Japan, short-term bond yields across the G7 continue to surge on a toxic mix of sky-high inflation, increasingly hawkish interest rate expectations and the prospect of a gradual withdrawal of central banks as bidders for bonds as they attempt to unwind their bloated balance sheets. The sell-off in U.S. Treasuries shows no sign of abating, with markets leaning strongly to another 75 basis point rate rise from the Federal Reserve this month, despite Thursday's surprisingly soft ADP private sector jobs report for August.