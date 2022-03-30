Europe Gas, Power Jump as Germany Triggers Emergency Energy Plan

(Bloomberg) -- European energy prices surged as top consumer Germany activated an emergency plan to secure supplies, preparing for a potential disruption to Russian natural gas flows.

Benchmark gas futures jumped as much as 15% after the German government initiated the first phase of its strategy, signaling the potential for the supply situation to deteriorate. German power prices also rallied. The move comes as Russia plans to tell buyers to pay for its gas supplies in rubles as soon as Thursday, a demand G-7 nations have unanimously rejected.

“There have been several statements from the Russian side that, if that doesn’t happen, deliveries will be stopped,” German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said Wednesday. He added that today’s move was a precautionary decision.

Europe has been trying to cut its dependency on Russian energy in response to the war in Ukraine. Germany and other nations have rushed to announce new projects to bring more liquefied natural gas to the continent, while governments have held talks with industries to ration energy in the event of a supply cut.

France is also preparing for a potential curtailment to energy supplies. The nation’s gas distributor expects the government to publish a decree in the coming days outlining plans for possible gas rationing, GRDF SA head Laurence Poirier-Dietz said in an interview with local newspaper Les Echos on Tuesday.

Austria Follows Germany to Trigger Gas-Supply Contingency Plan

“Clearly Moscow is trying to bully western governments dependent on Russian energy to force them to pay in rubles and thereby break the broader sanctions strait jacket around Russia,” said Timothy Ash, a sovereign debt analyst at BlueBay Asset Management LLP.

Dutch gas for May delivery rose as high as 125.34 euros a megawatt-hour, before closing at 119.8 euros a megawatt-hour. The German power contract for May climbed as much as 9.3% to 273 euros.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his government, the central bank and the state-run exporter Gazprom PJSC to prepare all necessary documents for the switch in payments by March 31. “Nobody will supply gas for free,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier this week. “And it can only be paid for in rubles.”

The process of switching to rubles payments for Russian gas export deliveries will take time and won’t begin immediately this week, Peskov said Wednesday.

Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz agreed that experts on both sides should discuss Russia’s demand to switch gas payments to rubles, the Kremlin said in an emailed statement.

The Russian leader also discussed the decision with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and their French counterpart Emmanuel Macron. France’s President told Putin that it wasn’t possible for buyers in the West to pay their bills in rubles, Reuters reported, citing an unidentified official.

For now, supplies from Gazprom through key pipeline routes, which cover about a third of gas demand in Europe, continue uninterrupted. Yet, the continuing war in Ukraine and uncertainty over future gas shipments is keeping traders on edge.

The recent round of peace negotiations briefly spurred some optimism, though the talks didn’t result in a cease-fire agreement. De-escalation does not mean a complete withdrawal of troops from around Kyiv, said a person close to the Kremlin.

Net imports of LNG into northwest Europe in March are near record-high levels seen in January, easing some pressure on prices after wild swings earlier this month. But the LNG market is also “extremely tight,” Oystein Kalleklev, chief executive officer of Flex LNG Ltd., a shipowner in Oslo, told Bloomberg TV.

“It’s the pricing that’s going to push cargoes into Europe, not politicians, in the short term,” he said.

