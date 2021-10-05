Europe’s Gas and Power Surge to Records as Energy Crunch Worsens

Europe’s Gas and Power Surge to Records as Energy Crunch Worsens
Elena Mazneva and Jesper Starn
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- European natural gas and power prices soared to fresh records amid worsening fears over supply availability.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Global shortages of gas and coal are pushing energy prices higher, disrupting markets from the U.K. to China, as economies emerge from the pandemic. Surging costs are threatening to raise inflation and starting to weigh on industrial production, with some companies in Europe forced to cut output.

“The fiercely nervous sentiment on the market continues due to fears of reduced supply during the winter,” trader Energi Danmark wrote in a note Tuesday. “Everything looks set for another week of price climbs.”

Europe’s gas stockpiles are at their lowest seasonal level in more than a decade, while supplies from top seller Russia are limited and global competition for liquefied natural gas continue to be intense.

Read also: Asian LNG Prices Extend Record-Breaking Rally Amid Supply Crunch

“If we have a cold start to the winter and we’re withdrawing gas, we’re not going to have any gas left by the time cold winter hits,” Catherine Newman, chief executive officer of Limejump Ltd., said Tuesday at an industry conference.

Nord Stream 2

Even Monday’s news that Russia is readying its controversial new gas pipeline to Germany, a bearish factor for prices just two months ago, hasn’t eased the record rally. Nord Stream 2’s operator started filling the first part of the pipeline, preparing it for technical tests later on. Germany’s energy regulator said some operations could start soon.

The precise timing for the start of operations remains unclear given all the regulatory approvals it requires. It’s also not known how much fuel Russia’s Gazprom PJSC is able to add to its exports in the short term as the company continues to fill storages at home amid increased domestic demand.

The impact of Nord Stream 2 on gas futures for more recent delivery “is limited, given the severe supply-demand crunch seen late in 2021,” consultant Inspired Energy wrote in a note.

Front-month Dutch gas futures jumped as much as 16% Tuesday, reaching a record 111.70 euros a megawatt-hour. The U.K. equivalent benchmark rose as much as 15% to an unprecedented 282.19 pence a therm.

German power for next year rose above a record of 150 euros per megawatt-hour, with prices for next month and quarter also climbing to their highest-ever levels. Hard coal for next-year delivery in Europe headed toward the most since 2008, while the European Union’s emissions allowances gained for a third consecutive day.

Read also: Global Energy Crisis Shows Fragility of Clean-Power Era

‘Perfect Storm’

“European power prices are facing the ‘perfect storm,’” Barclays Plc analysts wrote in a note. “We believe concerns over low German gas storage levels this winter could continue to build, resulting in sustained high power prices.”

The German utility Steag GmbH has halted its Bergkamen-A coal plant until Thursday, due to lack of supplies. It’s the fifth time the company has done this since the start of September, showing how logistics and high fuel prices could hamper the country’s thermal output.

Meanwhile, the ongoing dispute between energy unions and the French utility Electricite de France SA is far from over, with nuclear and hydro being cut for 24 hours amid a strike which started at 9 p.m. Paris time on Monday.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • France Threatens U.K. Power Supply as Brexit Tensions Escalate

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export IndustryFrance’s European affairs minister, Clement Beaune, said the European Union could look to leverage its electricity supplies to the U.K. in an effort to force Boris Johnson’s

  • Where to Find Crypto-Themed Investments in Surprising Places

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export IndustryWhile the likes of PayPal Holdings Inc. and Coinbase Global Inc. make the cut in a basket of stocks compiled by Bank of America Corp.’s new digital-asset research team, ther

  • Global Energy Crisis Is the First of Many in the Clean-Power Era

    (Bloomberg) -- The world is living through the first major energy crisis of the clean-power transition. It won’t be the last.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export IndustryThe shortages jolting natural gas and electricity markets from

  • Oil Steadies Near Seven-Year High as OPEC+ Sticks to Output Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied near the highest level since 2014 after OPEC+ chose to keep supplies fairly tight even as the world grapples with an energy crunch.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export IndustryFutures traded near $78 a bar

  • Luis Rojas out as Mets manager after 2 losing seasons

    For a while this summer, Luis Rojas was a potential Manager of the Year contender. Rojas was let go as New York Mets manager on Monday after two losing seasons. “I want to share such heartfelt gratitude to so many in the Mets organization for not only the last two seasons as manager, but for the last 16 years in a variety of roles,” Rojas said in a statement released by the team.

  • India warns of possible power shortages

    India is facing possible energy supply problems in the coming months due to coal shortages and a post-pandemic surge in demand, the power minister said in a report published Tuesday.

  • HBO Max sharpens prices for European launch, adds more countries

    HBO Max is stepping up the competition on prices with Netflix and Disney for the streaming service's upcoming European launch, and adding more countries to its launch slate. Subscribers will be able to watch upcoming Warner Bros. movies - such as "King Richard" starring Will Smith and Keanu Reeves' "The Matrix Resurrections" - on HBO Max 45 days after theatrical release. "We are lowering prices in the Nordic region by about 20%, and maintaining the price in Spain," HBO Max's EMEA General Manager Christina Sulebakk told Reuters on Tuesday.

  • Nasdaq Falls 2% as Tech Selloff Batters Indexes: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks declined Monday as a selloff in technology stocks resumed on the threat of persistently high inflation. Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export IndustryThe S&P 500 fell 1.3% -- dipping below its 100-day moving

  • Kremlin sees no reason to make checks after Pandora papers leak

    The Kremlin said on Monday it had seen no evidence in a massive data leak of financial documents https://www.reuters.com/world/pandora-papers-document-dump-allegedly-links-world-leaders-secret-wealth-2021-10-03 of hidden wealth among President Vladimir Putin's inner circle despite allegations to the contrary from news organisations. The dump of more than 11.9 million records was published by several major news organisations on Sunday and linked various world leaders or people close to them to what it said were secret stores of wealth.

  • China’s Biggest Crypto Platform Knows There’s No Going Home

    (Bloomberg) -- Hours before China issued its sweeping ultimatum against cryptocurrency trading, the industry’s last remaining giant player had already decided to call it quits.Huobi founders and backers voted unanimously at their shareholder meeting Sept. 24 that the crypto exchange, China’s largest, should leave its home market after years of growing government scrutiny. Later that day, Chinese regulators declared that all crypto transactions and services were banned in the country.Huobi ceased

  • Salah wonder goal has Klopp purring despite draw with City

    Mohamed Salah was too busy being asked about his wonder goal to get the chance to savor it again for himself so soon after full time at Anfield. “I have to watch it to see,” the Liverpool striker said. Others did the talking for him after watching Salah weave his way through the City defense, switch the ball between his feet and shake off the final attempted Manchester City resistance — a push by Phil Foden and an ineffective sliding tackle by Bernardo Silva — before befuddling Aymeric Laporte and striking off the far post into the net.

  • Facebook Whistleblower To Testify On Capitol Hill

    On Tuesday, a Facebook whistleblower will testify on Capitol Hill and share allegations about the app's harmful effects. Katie Nielsen talked to tech experts who say government intervention is just a matter of time.

  • 1 DEA agent killed, 2 officers hurt in Amtrak shooting

    The shooting occurred on an Amtrak train that was stopped in Tucson, Arizona. There were no reports of injuries to the 137 passengers or 11 crew members and the suspected gunman died, officials said.

  • China mounts largest incursion yet near Taiwan, blames U.S. for tensions

    China blamed the United States on Monday for increased tensions over Taiwan, as the island fingered Beijing as the "chief culprit" after reporting the largest ever incursion by China's air force into its air defence zone at 56 aircraft. Chinese-claimed Taiwan has complained for a year or more of repeated missions by China's air force near the democratically governed island, often in the southwestern part of its air defence zone close to the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands. But since Friday, when China marked its national day, the country has embarked upon a massive ramping up of its missions, with almost 150 aircraft flying into the defence zone over the space of four days.

  • Lopez Obrador says Mexican nationals in Pandora Papers should be investigated

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday he was in favor of investigating Mexican nationals who appear in a series of documents released as part of the so-called 'Pandora Papers.' Several major news organizations on Sunday published https://www.reuters.com/world/pandora-papers-document-dump-allegedly-links-world-leaders-secret-wealth-2021-10-03 details from a massive new leak of financial documents showing heads of state, serving and former government officials, and business leaders with stashes of offshore wealth. The use of offshore companies is not illegal or by itself evidence of wrongdoing, but news organizations in the consortium said such transactions could be used to hide wealth from tax collectors and other authorities.

  • Ukrainian president's party removes speaker in dispute over anti-oligarch bill

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's party on Tuesday voted to remove the parliamentary speaker after a clash over legislation to tackle the influence of oligarchs. Zelenskiy's Servant of the People party voted to suspend speaker Dmytro Razumkov for two days in preparation for another vote on Thursday, when he is expected to be dismissed. Razumkov was a member of Zelenskiy's core election team when the president won a landslide victory in 2019.

  • Progress stalls on EU entry for Western Balkans nations

    As European Union leaders gather for a summit on how to keep engaging with their Western Balkans neighbors, the bloc’s once-successful enlargement policy faces an impasse. The European Commission made repeated promises that the future of six countries in the region lies within the 27-nation bloc. EU expansion has also been routinely sidelined by crises like the Greek financial meltdown and Britain's drawn-out exit, leaving the bloc very focused on its own survival rather than taking in new members.

  • ETFs to Play the Reopening Trade on Merck's Oral Antiviral Pill News

    Let's take a look at ETFs that are well-poised to gain as the reopening of the U.S. economy may pick up further pace following Merck's announcement.

  • Apple Losses Send Stock Into Correction With 11% Slump From Peak

    (Bloomberg) -- More bleeding in technology stocks pushed Apple Inc. into correction territory, making it the third of the five megacap tech companies to fall more than 10% from peaks earlier this year.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Ex

  • Anglo Names First Female CEO at Top African Iron Ore Miner

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export IndustryAnglo American Plc appointed a female chief executive officer to run its South African iron ore business for the first time as the mining giant reshuffles its top bulk commo