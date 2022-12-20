Europe’s Gas Price Cap May Keep Lid on Volatile Asian LNG Market

(Bloomberg) -- Europe’s move to cap natural gas prices at home is expected to also avert swings in Asian rates, potentially keeping a lid on global energy markets if it’s implemented as planned next year.

Liquefied natural gas importers in Europe and Asia compete for supply from the same exporters, such as the US and Qatar. And Asian LNG prices closely follow moves in Europe, with the two markets becoming closely linked over the last year as importers fought for spare shipments.

Now that the European Union has agreed to put a ceiling on its gas benchmark, the region’s importers may be unable to significantly increase bids to secure LNG supply away from Asia. That could also reduce the likelihood of runaway bidding wars — and price spikes — for spot LNG shipments.

Still, the price cap in Europe is controversial because it may steer supply away from the bloc. The industry has warned that LNG cargoes will favor Asia if prices there are higher than the caps in Europe, just as China’s demand awakens with the easing of Covid Zero restrictions.

In addition, a price ceiling without an associated cap on demand risks making Europe’s gas supply deficit worse by encouraging consumption, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts including Samantha Dart said in a report published Monday. That could tighten global supply next year and, in a worst-case scenario, force governments to ration gas.

The EU has agreed to cap natural gas prices at €180 per megawatt-hour, or roughly $56 per million British thermal units. For the tool to be triggered, gas prices must be above the ceiling for three days and also above LNG prices to a certain degree. If the cap had been introduced at the start of this year, it would have been used on more than 40 days in August and September.

Asian LNG prices traded above $56 per million Btu for about two weeks between August and September.

The price cap is being celebrated by several Asian LNG importers, which fell victim to the knock-on effect of surging European rates after Russia invaded Ukraine, according to traders. Spot prices in Asia this year swung between $19 to a record $85, forcing several cash-strapped importers to halt plans to procure supply.

