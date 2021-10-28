EU Gas, Power Tumble After Putin’s Order to Add Fuel Flows

Elena Mazneva and Jesper Starn
·3 min read
In this article:
(Bloomberg) -- European natural gas and power dropped on Thursday after more signals from President Vladimir Putin that Russia will send more gas to the continent next month.

The Russian leader ordered Gazprom PJSC late Wednesday to focus on filling its European storage sites from Nov. 8, a day after it completes the process in Russia. He said it should ease supply tightness in Europe, where high prices are squeezing industry and fueling inflation. On top of that, gas flows from Norway increased, with top seller Equinor ASA promising to boost exports.

Benchmark Dutch gas for next-month delivery dropped as much 12% early Thursday. German power also slumped.

It’s the latest intervention in the market from Putin to talk down gas prices, even as some European officials suspect he’s been holding back supply to pressure Europe into approving a controversial new pipeline. Russia is also concerned that excessively high prices could destroy demand, and would like to see them come down by about 60%, according to people familiar with the situation.

Tom Marzec-Manser, an analyst at pricing agency ICIS, said the timing of Putin’s comments concerning German and Austrian gas storage could be connected to Tuesday’s development on Nord Stream 2.

“The security of supply analysis from the German economy ministry will have been received positively in Moscow as it brings the new pipeline one step closer to operation,” Marzec-Manser said.

The gas-price drop “clearly highlights the relief in the market over upcoming additional supply,” Marzec-Manser said. “Yet we still don’t know how much extra gas could arrive from Nov. 8 in response to President Putin’s instructions. So a certain amount of risk needs to remain until flow profiles change.”

Read also: Russia Signals Europe Won’t Get Extra Gas Without Nord Stream 2

While benchmark European gas has halved from breaking record after record earlier in October, there’s still concern that prices could soar again in the event of a cold winter as supplies from Russia remain capped and competition with Asia for cargoes of liquefied natural gas is intense.

Russia’s focus on rebuilding domestic gas inventories depleted after a bitter winter, combined with low storage rates at Gazprom sites in the European Union, has become a major concern for the continent’s market, which is struggling with an energy squeeze. Europe started the heating season with the lowest inventories in more than a decade.

Gazprom said Wednesday that the Russian re-injection campaign would be a week longer than the original Nov. 1 conclusion.

Dutch front-month gas was down 10.2% at 78 euros a megawatt-hour by 9:51 a.m. in Amsterdam, after closing lower on Wednesday. The U.K. equivalent contract declined 9.9% to 197 pence a therm.

German power for next month and first quarter of next year where both down 10%, to the lowest since the end of September, with fuel prices for nation’s fleet of thermal power plants declining. Carbon emissions prices also fell the most in a week, improving fossil-power generation margins.

