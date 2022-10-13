Europe Gas Jumps as Worries Over Norway Flows Add to Russia Risk

(Bloomberg) -- European natural gas jumped as worries over major facilities in Norway added to supply risks from Russia.

Benchmark futures rose as much as 9.2%, after earlier swinging between gains and losses. Norway’s Nyhamna gas project is being evacuated, Dagens Naeringsliv reported, while Norwegian police said there’s also an “unclarified situation” at the Ormen Lange facility. The Norwegian Home Guard has security at the site and police are on their way to the scene with resources. No other details were available.

These are two major facilities supplying gas to Europe. The market already faces concerns that Russia’s escalating war in Ukraine is putting at risk the last pipeline route for Kremlin’s gas shipments to western Europe. There’s already increased scrutiny around energy infrastructure after the recent blasts at the halted Nord Stream pipeline system put it out of commission indefinitely.

For now, flows of Russian gas through Ukraine are stable, albeit at the reduced levels of the past few months. But Moscow’s warnings about sanctioning Ukraine’s gas operator and the barrage of missile attacks this week are keeping traders on edge.

Dutch front-month gas, Europe’s benchmark, traded 4.3% higher at 167 euros per megawatt-hour by 10:02 a.m. in Amsterdam. The UK equivalent contract added 5.8%.

