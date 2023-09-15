Europe’s Green Deal is something between a mirage and almighty mess

Ursula von der Leyen does her best to talk up large Green Deal numbers but the figures may or may not exist - YVES HERMAN/REUTERS

Ursula von der Leyen’s Green Deal has run into the immovable obstacles of the EU governing structure. Her clean-tech strategy is exhausting political consent and risks ending in failure, relegating Europe to a marginal bystander in the central economic contest of the 21st century.

The EU cannot respond to the vast incentives of Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act because it has no government, no treasury, no taxing-raising powers beyond a cut of VAT, no licence to raise serious debt, and therefore no real money. It cannot overwhelm the net zero backlash with buckets of investment stimulus.

The nation states of America, China, Japan, and Korea are able to mobilise the decisive resources required to hold their own in this economic war. The EU is hamstrung by austerity rules written into Treaty law, and by the perennial headache of who pays for what in a monetary union without a fiscal union.

“The EU tries to act like a nation but it can’t. The Green Deal has exposed the structural problem,” said Tom Burke, co-founder of the environmental think-tank E3G. “It does not have enough money so it is all aspirational.”

Member states have gutted the EU sovereignty fund proposed by Brussels a year ago. They have refused to ratify anything like a joint debt fund for decarbonisation.

The Commission president does her best to talk up large Green Deal numbers but the figures invariably mix up EU, national, and private money, which may or may not exist. The actual EU funding each year for the green transition is running at €50bn or 0.3pc of total GDP. That is a macroeconomic pittance.

The task falls to national governments: fine for AAA Germany, but not for BBB Club Med with debts double the Maastricht ceiling. EU treaty law compels these states to pursue contractionary budget policies every year until debt reaches the limit of 60pc of GDP, and Berlin demands enforcement.

Nor are the poorer EU states of central and eastern Europe remotely able to conjure up the sort of sums needed to match Biden’s galactic IRA on a pro-rata basis.

If the EU’s rich states lavish green subsidies on their own national economies, while poor relations cannot keep up, the intra-EMU disputes make the eurozone even more unmanageable.

The result is that the EU’s green plan is something between a mirage and almighty mess.

Yanis Varoufakis had a taste of the EU’s inglorious procrastination during the water-boarding of Greece, a 26pc fall in GDP from peak to trough that was almost entirely caused by the “rescue” itself – a prologue to the broader errors of the eurozone banking crisis and the lost decade.

“The EU is about to repeat this self-harming act,” he said. The reason is the same as it was a decade ago: the EU has not sorted out the primordial question of tax and spend, because that goes to the heart of parliamentary democracy, so it has to resort to destructive contortions.

“They can’t spend money because they don’t have a treasury. Rather than invest in technology they are going protectionist and doing stupid things, like trying to keep out Chinese EVs and clean-tech, or resorting to carbon border taxes that don’t work,” he said.

Mr Varoufakis, whose new book Technofeudalism comes out in London next week, said the die is now cast. “The EU has no chance of catching up with either US or China.”

The EU cannot respond to the vast incentives of Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act because it has..no real money - Anadolu Agency

Mrs von der Leyen gamely reeled off green successes in her state of the union address this week. “In the last five years, the number of clean steel factories in the EU has grown from zero to 38. We are now attracting more investment in clean hydrogen than the US and China combined,” she said.

The harsh truth is that 115 hydrogen projects have been announced in the US since the IRA kicked off. This is already sucking much of Europe’s nascent hydrogen industry across the Atlantic, where subsidies amount to $3 a kilo and entirely change the commercial calculus.

Norway’s Nel is building a $400m electrolyser plant in Michigan. France’s Air Liquide is building a $250m hydrogen plant in Nevada. Germany’s Thyssenkrupp Nucera is looking at multiple hydrogen sites in the US.

The newcomers will make green hydrogen from cheap wind in West Texas, or cheap solar in New Mexico; or make blue hydrogen from cheap shale gas with carbon capture. Biden does not care about the colour. Let the market decide, so long as it all happens in America.

Nobody knows the final scale of his hydra-headed IRA, which follows a $1 trillion infrastructure act packed with bungs for clean-tech. The tax credits have no limit. Estimates stretch from €500bn to €1.2 trillion. “It’s open-ended. It’s perfect,” said Aditya Mittal, head of Europe’s biggest steel company.

The American Clean Power Association says $270bn has been committed to 83 new solar, wind, and storage projects since the IRA was passed. Manufacturing capex has hit the highest level in sixty years.

The EU has tried to respond with a beefed up Green Deal Industry Plan but this too is thin on real money. “A rebranding exercise,” said the bloc of Socialist MEPs.

The conservative bloc (EPP) said it is too little, too late, and accused Brussels of “strangling industry to near-death” with prescriptive regulations. “The Commission has reached its intellectual and political limits,” it said.

The IRA uses tax credits to let a thousand flowers bloom, from nuclear to carbon capture to EV batteries. It aims to drive down the cost of clean-tech until it undercuts old energy.

“While the EU holds a binding, bureaucratic grip on the regulation of climate technology, the IRA harnesses creative market power,” said Friedbert Pflüger, a former German minister now at the Atlantic Council.

The IRA does not pick winners and losers. It does not micromanage. It does not narrow America’s energy base. It is technologically neutral and has the primary goal of beating China and restoring American industrial primacy. For that reason, says Dr Pflüger, “the US could achieve climate neutrality before Europe,” he said.

While America dangles carrots to assuage foes – 80pc of clean-tech projects are in Republican districts – the EU brandishes the stick. It likes to ban things (so does Westminster), and it likes to set restrictive targets.

Its latest law mandates a rise in the renewable share of total energy from 22pc to 42.5pc by 2030. Much of this is to be achieved by rolling out 20 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind each year, but the wind industry says it can only produce seven GW, and it too is being lured away by the IRA.

The result of Europe’s Green Deal methods is a convulsive revolt against net zero and potentially the EU itself.

France’s Emmanuel Macron has called for a “pause environnementale” to head off Marine le Pen.

Germany’s finance minister has called for a halt to the EU’s “enormously dangerous” green plans. Germany’s Christian Democrats are accusing Brussels of pursuing policies that are hollowing out the country’s economic core. They fear a leakage of votes to the pro-fossil AfD party, now at 22pc in the polls.

Poland has sued the Commission at the European Court over everything green, arguing (probably correctly) that Brussels has illegally circumvented the national veto on taxation matters. Poland may win the case. It will then delight in hacking down the Green Deal Acquis.

The EPP, the European Parliament’s largest group, has switched sides, turning against three green laws in hot succession.

There is no longer a clear legislative majority in Strasbourg for anything to do with clean-tech or climate policy. The writing is on the wall. Brussels cannot hold the line against a revolt of this breadth. It will be forced to water down its plans and to retreat.

China will not retreat. Nor will America, whoever is elected. They will run away with the riches of the clean-tech era.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.