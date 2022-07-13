Europe in the grips of second heat wave in weeks
Temperatures are soaring across western Europe as people in London, Madrid and Paris do their best to stay cool.
Rep. Liz Cheney said the House January 6 committee informed the Justice Department of Trump's call to a witness.
Heidi Klum, 48, looks super toned in a new topless Instagram photo. She says running in NYC and keeping ready-to-eat produce in her fridge helps her stay fit.
The Queen isn't happy with Prince William and Kate Middleton over their frequent helicopter use to get from Anmer Hall to Kensington Palace.
NBA star LeBron James questioned if WNBA star Brittney Griner should return to the United States whenever she is released from Russia.
On Sunday, 70% of Air Canada flights were delayed — a higher percentage than any other airline that day, according to Flight Aware.
She tried to warn the nurse, but no one listened.
Stephen Ayres also promoted Donald Trump's "Be there, will be wild tweet" in the days before he breached the Capitol on January 6, 2021.
Former President Trump's reelection hopes took another hit in a new New York Times/Siena College poll, which shows his support within the Republican base diminishing
The House Republicans discussed election theories pushed by John Eastman, who said Pence could single-handedly reject electors on January 6, 2021.
"I think some people would like me to start a civil war in our party and achieve nothing," Ryan told journalist Mark Leibovich in a new book.
There’s nothing better than when a couple manages to sneak under the noses of every paparazzo on a red carpet. That’s reportedly what Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin did at this year’s Met Gala — they arrived together and then separated for those very important photo ops. If you’re not family with Abedin, she is […]
Starbucks says the closures are in advance of moving the stores to new locations where conditions will be safer for customers and employees.
"The state is pretty swingy," Leibovich said, pointing to recent narrow statewide contests. "DeSantis' reelection is not a sure thing right now."
THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, I’ve been married 26 years, and my husband and my father never really gotten along well. At some point in the near future, I will inherit a significant amount of money (several million dollars).
Q’orianka Kilcher, an actress in Paramount Network's "Yellowstone," has been charged with two felonies for allegedly collecting disability benefits even though she was able to work.
Many Ukrainians long to see the destruction of the Kerch Bridge – the giant road and rail bridge the Kremlin illegally constructed between Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula and mainland Russia.
Tyler Reddick is leaving Richard Childress Racing for Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing team, and the folks at RCR aren't thrilled about it.
The Secret Service confirmed Monday that they are aware of the contents of Hunter Biden's iCloud account being allegedly hacked over the weekend, exposing alleged texts, pictures and videos.
GettyElon Musk fired back at Donald Trump on Monday night in a series of scathing tweets, urging the former president to give up his ambitions of a political comeback.Musk’s comments came after Trump ripped into the Tesla CEO at his Saturday rally in Anchorage, Alaska.“I don’t hate the man, but it’s time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset,” Musk wrote on Twitter late Monday evening. “Dems should also call off the attack—don’t make it so that Trump’s only way to survive is to reg
Trump "didn't seem to process" that the approval rating he was citing was lower than his ratings among Republicans nationwide, per Mark Leibovich.