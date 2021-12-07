WHO Europe: Kids in 5-14 age group show highest COVID rates

Children, some wearing face masks, enjoy a carousel ride at a Christmas fair in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. The Romanian capital will have three Christmas fairs open for public in the coming weeks and access to the venues will be conditioned by a COVID-19 green pas, proving the holder's vaccination or recovery after the infection. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JAMEY KEATEN
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization's office for Europe said Tuesday that children in the 5 to 14 age group now account for the highest rates of reported COVID-19 infection in the region.

WHO Europe regional director Dr. Hans Kluge also argued that vaccine mandates should be “an absolute last resort,” and said that COVID-19 deaths remain “significantly below previous peaks.” But he said that coronavirus cases and deaths have more than doubled in the last two months in the 53-country region stretching to central Asia.

He stressed the continued threat from the widespread delta variant, and noted the new omicron variant has so far accounted for 432 confirmed cases in 21 countries in the region.

“The delta variant remains dominant across Europe and Central Asia, and we know that the COVID-19 vaccines remain effective in reducing severe disease and deaths from it,” he told reporters from WHO Europe headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “It is yet to be seen how and whether the latest COVID-19 variant of concern, omicron, will be more transmissible, or more or less severe.”

Kluge urged countries to “protect children and the schools” amid the rapid increase in cases among the young in the region, and said the incidence of COVID-19 was two to three times higher among young children than the average population in some places. Children have tended to face less severe cases than more vulnerable populations like older people, health care workers and people with weaker immune systems.

“As school holidays approach, we must also acknowledge that children contaminate their parents and grandparents at home, with a 10 times increased risk for these adults to develop severe disease, be hospitalized or die when non-vaccinated,” he said. “The health risks extend beyond the children themselves.”

Kluge also spoke out against vaccination mandates, saying they should be an “absolute last resort” and have efficacy only in some contexts.

WHO's European region has the global epicenter of the pandemic for weeks, accounting for 70% of cases and 61 percent of deaths worldwide according to the U.N. health agency's weekly epidemiological report issued last week.

___

David Keyton in Stockholm contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Vaccine mandates 'absolute last resort', WHO Europe head says

    COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Mandatory vaccinations against the coronavirus are an "absolute last resort", the World Health Organization's top Europe official said on Tuesday. More and more countries in Europe, including Germany, are debating whether to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory after Austria announced in November it would make inoculations compulsory as of Feb. 1 next year, prompting large protests. "Mandates around vaccination are an absolute last resort and only applicable when all feasible options to improve vaccination uptake have been exhausted," WHO Europe director Hans Kluge told reporters.

  • COVID: NYC expands vaccine mandate to include children

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani discusses new COVID-19 protocols for NYC including mandates of vaccines for children ages 5-11 when indoors in restaurants or other public places.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    Mandatory vaccinations against the coronavirus are a last resort, head of the World Health Organization's Europe division, Hans Kluge, told reporters on Tuesday. "Mandates around vaccination are an absolute last resort and only applicable when all feasible options to improve vaccination uptake have been exhausted," Kluge said.

  • US launches new global vaccine access program; more K-12 students in Indiana test positive for COVID: Live updates

    The U.S. will allocate more resources toward international vaccine access as the omicron variant is identified in more countries. Latest COVID news.

  • European drug regulator backs mixing COVID-19 vaccines

    The European Union drug regulator gave its backing Tuesday to mixing different types of vaccines in initial vaccination and booster campaigns to battle the coronavirus. The European Medicines Agency said in a statement that using different types of vaccines together, known as heterologous vaccination, can provide protection against COVID-19. The EMA, together with the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, said that a mix-and-match strategy could give nations more options in vaccination campaigns as much of the continent seeks to contain the latest surge in the pandemic.

  • Atlas 5 rocket launches two Space Force satellites

    Two NASA payloads hitched a ride to orbit in a $1.14 billion Space Force mission.

  • Airsoft pistol found in Sehome High School student’s backpack, causing Friday’s lockout

    The high school went into a modified lockout for nearly two hours Friday.

  • After Pearl Harbor nothing was the same: 80 years later, attack still shakes my family

    My father was a toddler in Hawaii when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor. The fallout changed his family's trajectory forever.

  • Ford's Mustang Mach-E is coming to 'Rocket League' this week

    You'll have until December 22nd to snag the EV and the Mustang Shelby GT350R.

  • Looted Gilgamesh tablet returns to Iraq in formal ceremony

    A small clay tablet dating back 3,500 years and bearing a portion of the Epic of Gilgamesh that was looted from an Iraqi museum 30 years ago and recently recovered from the United States formally returned to Iraq on Tuesday. The $1.7 million cuneiform tablet, known as the Gilgamesh Dream Tablet, is one of the world’s oldest surviving works of literature and one of the oldest religious texts. The tablet was looted from an Iraqi museum during the 1991 Gulf War.

  • Bidens honor Pearl Harbor's fallen in visit to WWII Memorial

    President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Tuesday marked the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor with a somber visit to the World War II Memorial in the nation’s capital. The Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor and other locations in Hawaii killed 2,403 service members and civilians and was a defining moment that led to U.S. entry into World War II. Joe Biden touched a wreath and saluted.

  • The Cassandra forecast: Biden's 2022 global war

    America is at its weakest politically in decades and our enemies will act before the political equation changes next November.

  • New York City poised to give voting rights to noncitizens

    New York City, long a beacon for immigrants, is on the cusp of becoming the largest places in the country to give noncitizens the right to vote in local elections. Legally documented, voting-age noncitizens comprise nearly one in nine of the city's 7 million voting-age inhabitants. Noncitizens still wouldn't be able to vote for president or members of Congress in federal races, or in the state elections that pick the governor, judges and legislators.

  • Next pandemic could be more lethal than COVID, vaccine creator says

    LONDON (Reuters) -Future pandemics could be even more lethal than COVID-19 so the lessons learned from the outbreak must not be squandered and the world should ensure it is prepared for the next viral onslaught, one of the creators of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine said. The novel coronavirus has killed 5.26 million people across the world, according to Johns Hopkins University, wiped out trillions of dollars in economic output and turned life upside down for billions of people. Gilbert, a professor of vaccinology at the University of Oxford, said the world should make sure it is better prepared for the next virus.

  • The CDC Head Just Made This Dire Prediction About Omicron in the U.S.

    Almost as quickly as Omicron was designated a "Variant of Concern" by the World Health Organization (WHO) after its discovery, the latest COVID-19 variant has spread to dozens of countries worldwide—including the United States. The days since have seen scientists in a race against the clock to determine exactly how much more contagious the viral offshoot may be and if it renders our current vaccines less effective. But as the variant continues to spread while data and evidence begins to come in,

  • Medicago's plant-based vaccine trial shows 75.3% efficacy against Delta variant

    They said the vaccine's overall efficacy rate against all variants of the coronavirus was 71%, except Omicron, which was not in circulation when the study was underway. Last week, infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said though the focus is on Omicron, 99.9% cases in the United States were due to the Delta variant.

  • Generation Coke – how Britain got hooked

    If, as it has been memorably asserted, the pandemic and its assorted lockdowns has largely seen middle-class people hiding and working-class people bringing them things, then it should hardly be a surprise that the delivery menu has also included illegal drugs. After all, there’s Ocado for groceries, a host of scooter warriors for meals and Amazon for everything else. Why should cocaine be any different?

  • Jeanine Pirro Blames ‘Liberal School Personnel’ for Michigan Shooting

    The Fox News host claims leftists are "endangering the rest of us" by falling short on law enforcement

  • Prosecution rests in Josh Duggar child pornography trial

    Defense attorneys for former reality TV star Josh Duggar have begun presenting their case to a federal jury with testimony from a computer analyst who said it's possible that the computer where child pornography was downloaded could have been accessed remotely. The testimony from forensic computer analyst Michele Bush came hours after a Duggar family friend testified under questioning from prosecutors that Duggar admitted in 2003 to molesting four young girls, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported. Duggar, 33, is charged with receiving and possessing child pornography and faces up to 20 years in prison on each count if convicted.

  • Woman wins court battle over treating her husband's COVID-19 with ivermectin. That was just the beginning.

    Darla Smith went to court to compel UPMC Memorial to treat her husband's COVID-19 with ivermectin. It led to a struggle to do so.