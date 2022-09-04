Europe Looks Set for Energy Rationing After Russian Gas Cut

Europe Looks Set for Energy Rationing After Russian Gas Cut
Vanessa Dezem, Rachel Morison and Ewa Krukowska
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) --

Energy rationing in Europe this winter is starting to look all but inevitable.

German officials on Saturday insisted that security of supply was guaranteed, at least for now, after Russia’s Gazprom PJSC made a last-minute decision not to turn the crucial Nord Stream pipeline back on after maintenance. Storage is filling up and new sources of gas are being procured.

But Klaus Mueller, president of the Federal Network Agency energy regulator warned last month that even with gas storage 95% full, there would only be enough for 2-1/2 months of demand if Russia switched off flows. German storage now stands at about 85%.

“The EU is now in the red zone as further demand destruction needs to take place,” said Thierry Bros a professor in international energy at Sciences Po in Paris. He estimates an extra 3% of demand needs to be cut.

The European Union has already created a voluntary 15% demand reduction target for gas, with the option of making it obligatory if needed. As energy ministers prepare to meet for an emergency meeting on Sept. 9, steps that seemed unthinkable before are now likely to be considered, according to EU diplomats.

Germany has its own emergency plan mapped out. The last stage -- yet to be enacted -- includes rationing.

Europe’s politicians have been bracing for the prospect of supply cuts for weeks, and scrambling to find ways to cut demand. Industry is already shutting down and the euro is sliding because of the economic damage inflicted by Moscow’s energy war. As winter progresses, Europe’s resolve to keep backing Ukraine against Russia may be tested.

While the 15% gas demand cut that the EU is pushing for could allow the bloc to avoid rationing, governments have so far been slow to act to reduce consumption. The European Commission warned in July that an unusually cold winter or lower gas imports from alternative sources would boost the risk of “further drastic reductions.”

Gas prices had been dropping last week as traders increasingly expected Gazprom to reopen the link after signals from Moscow that a reopening was on the cards. Then in a last-minute move, just hours after the Group of Seven agreed to pursue a price cap on Russian oil, Gazprom said the link would stay shut as a fault had been found during maintenance.

Already at four times the level of a year ago, prices are set to jump on Monday, piling more pressure on industries and households -- and on policy makers to act.

Read: Goldman Says EU Gas May Challenge August Highs on Gazprom News

The complete halt of Nord Stream, which runs under the Baltic Sea to Germany, leaves only two major routes supplying gas to the European Union: one via Ukraine and one via TurkStream through the Black Sea. Flows through Ukraine have also been severely curbed, with only one of two legs operating.

Losing the key pipeline indefinitely also ramps up pressure on Germany to keep the nuclear power plants it had planned to close this year open for longer -- a decision that would be controversial. The government says it’s still waiting for the results of stress tests before making a decision, but the move looks increasingly likely.

Extending two nuclear plants would save 2.3% of gas demand, BNEF calculates. That’s 5.4 million cubic meters a day.

“Nuclear extension is a no-brainer for Germany and it will definitely make a difference,” said Kesavarthiniy Savarimuthu, an analyst at researcher BloombergNEF. “Every mcm of gas is critical for security of supply and to continue reducing gas demand in power sector.”

Read: How Nord Stream Became So Important in Europe’s Gas War

With Nord Stream shut and flows via Ukraine curbed, much now depends on the weather.

October, the start of the winter heating season, so far looks set to be mild with above normal temperatures expected in the north and west of Europe, according to Maxar Technologies LLC. How soon it gets cold will determine how quickly Europe burns through its supplies of gas in storage.

Asia and Europe compete for liquefied natural gas and if winter is particularly cold in both regions, there’s a risk gas in European storage could run out toward the end of winter. Policy makers will be hoping for Spring to come early.

“It will be a challenging for Germany to get through the winter,” said Penny Leake, a research analyst at consultancy Wood Mackenzie Ltd. “It will undoubtedly result in demand curtailments.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Russia’s Gazprom keeps gas pipeline to Germany switched off

    Europe’s energy crisis loomed larger Friday after Russian energy giant Gazprom said it couldn't resume the supply of natural gas through a major pipeline to Germany for now. The company cited what it said was a need for urgent maintenance work to repair key components — in an announcement made just hours before it had been due to restart deliveries. The Russian state-run energy company had shut down the Nord Stream 1 pipeline on Wednesday for what it said would be three days of maintenance.

  • Explosion in Chernihiv: Zelenskyy addresses local governments across Ukraine

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 3 SEPTEMBER 2022, 21:33 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine insists that all those responsible for the explosion in the centre of Chernihiv be punished. He called on local authorities to prevent similar incidents from occurring.

  • Exclusive-Russia's Gazprom set to resume Nord Stream 1 gas flows as planned, sources say

    Russian energy giant Gazprom is poised to restart gas supplies via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany on schedule on Saturday after a three-day halt for maintenance, two sources familiar with Gazprom's plans said on Friday. Nord Stream 1, which runs under the Baltic Sea to supply Germany and others, was running at 20% capacity even before flows were halted for three days this week for maintenance. Moscow blames sanctions, imposed by the West after Russia sent troops to Ukraine in February, for hampering routine operations and maintenance of Nord Stream 1.

  • Jobs report: Why ‘there’s a slight sigh of relief’ among companies, according to economist

    Former Chase Chief Economist Anthony Chan and J.P. Morgan Asset Management Global Market Strategist Jordan Jackson join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the August jobs report and how the Fed and some companies may react to the payroll data.

  • How Much Does a Person on Social Security Make?

    When you retire and start collecting Social Security benefits, the amount of monthly income you get from the program depends on a number of factors, from the amount of money you earned during your...

  • If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Presents An Opportunity

    It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story...

  • British pound seen trading near parity with the dollar, economists say, as selloff takes Wall Street by surprise

    The British pound traded at its lowest level against the dollar in more than two years Friday. And some economists see much more pain ahead.

  • Will Weakness in Sureserve Group plc's (LON:SUR) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

    Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) has had a rough week with its share price down 4.1%. But if you pay close attention, you...

  • Empty Peanut Shells Are the Latest Casualty of China’s Drought

    (Bloomberg) -- Peanut farmers in China are left with empty shells as extreme weather wreaks havoc on harvests in the world’s most populous nation.Nutless pods are a consequence of alternating drought and excessive rains during key planting and growth periods. That’s bad news for China, the world’s biggest grower, after farmers already shrunk the planting acreage. The empty shells are one factor that could result in peanut output tumbling as much as 30% this season, according to analysts.“I’ve ne

  • Investing in Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) three years ago would have delivered you a 83% gain

    It hasn't been the best quarter for Hargreaves Services Plc ( LON:HSP ) shareholders, since the share price has fallen...

  • Can EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ) Maintain Its Strong Returns?

    One of the best investments we can make is in our own knowledge and skill set. With that in mind, this article will...

  • Genus (LON:GNS) sheds UK£52m, company earnings and investor returns have been trending downwards for past year

    Taking the occasional loss comes part and parcel with investing on the stock market. And there's no doubt that Genus...

  • Transport group CMA CGM launches $1.5 billion energy fund

    French transport giant CMA CGM is creating a five-year investment fund of 1.5 billion euros ($1.5 billion) aimed at accelerating its energy transition in shipping and logistics, it said on Sunday. The fund will support industrial production of new fuels and low-emission transport solutions across the group's businesses, including maritime, overland and air freight shipping and port and logistics services, it said in a statement. CMA CGM also referred to a joint plan announced in June to partner energy group Engie in the production of 11,000 tonnes per year of biomethane in France starting in 2026.

  • Occupiers urge schoolchildren in Crimea to join Russian army on 1 September

    IRYNA BALACHUK - FRIDAY, 2 SEPTEMBER, 14:19 Schoolchildren in occupied Crimea were encouraged on 1 September to join the ranks of the Russian army, which breaches a number of norms of international law.

  • Livzon Pharma's COVID vaccine gets approval as booster in China

    China granted emergency use authorisation to Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc's COVID-19 vaccine as a booster, the company said on Friday, one of just two new products against the disease the country has cleared in more than a year. Livzon's vaccine, based on the original coronavirus, if rolled out to the general public would widen booster options for China's 1.4 billion population, of which 90% have been vaccinated and nearly 60% have received a booster dose. The United States has authorised updated COVID-19 booster shots from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna that target the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants, while countries, including Canada and the UK, also have ordered updated Omicron vaccine boosters for campaigns later this year.

  • Ukrainian air defenses down five Russian Kalibr cruise missiles fired at city of Dnipro

    Ukrainian air defenses shot down all five Russian cruise missiles fired at the city of Dnipro in central-eastern Ukraine overnight, the Governor of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Valentyn Reznichenko, said on Telegram on Sept. 3.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Plunging This Week

    A new licensing requirement from the U.S. government could impact Nvidia's revenue by up to $400 million in the current quarter.

  • Canada house prices set for sharp fall in 2023; BoC to hike 75 bps on Sept 7

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Canada's soaring house prices will decline sharply next year, but still not enough to make them affordable as the Bank of Canada is set to continue raising interest rates and keep them higher for longer, Reuters polls showed. Fuelled by near-zero interest rates, already-elevated prices in one of the world's hottest housing markets have surged over 50% since the pandemic began. The Aug. 12-30 poll of 14 property analysts showed average Canadian house prices would rise 10.3% this year, slower than the current pace of around 11%.

  • Daily Crunch: Nvidia chips become collateral damage in new US sanctions targeting China

    No chips for you: Nvidia is caught up in the new sanctions the U.S. is imposing on China. Rita reports the company said it will not be able to export two of its AI chips to China, its second-largest market. Just got paid: Google is expanding its alternative payment systems, like third-party, for in-app purchases to more countries, Ivan writes.

  • Nvidia: U.S. government to allow chip ‘development’ despite export ban, analyst says

    KeyBanc Capital Markets Equity Research Analyst John Vinh joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Broadcom earnings, chip stocks, supply chain issues, U.S. government banning the export of chips to China, and the outlook for the space.