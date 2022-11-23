Europe May Avoid Gas Crunch This Winter and Next, Trafigura Says

Sharon Cho and Jack Farchy
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Mild weather across Europe in recent weeks is setting the region up to avoid a natural gas shortage for winter this year and next, according to Trafigura Group, one of the world’s biggest commodity traders.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Europe’s gas inventories are likely to drain by roughly two-thirds this winter, provided there’s regular weather and Russian flows continue through Ukraine, said Trafigura Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Weir. That means the region will be able to survive the upcoming winter period, and could have enough of a fuel buffer to help avoid a crunch next year too, he added.

“Should that be the case, we may not have so much of a problem the following winter, which was actually the real concern,” Weir said at the Financial Times Commodities Asia Summit in Singapore on Wednesday. “Jury’s out, but I think a significant problem has been alleviated.”

Exceptionally mild weather across Northwest Europe since October has led to a sharp drop in gas prices from record levels over the summer. The region has also raced to refill inventories and import shipments of liquefied natural gas, a super-cool fuel that’s transported via ships rather than pipelines.

We’ve got a situation where “we’ve got very robust storage of gas in Europe,” Weir said. “We were very worried about energy prices and that’s been abated.”

Still, Gazprom PJSC threatened to cut its gas flows sent via Ukraine next week after the Russian producer raised concerns about volumes reaching Moldova.

Government and utility officials have warned that Europe faces an acute gas shortage next winter, when the global energy crisis is expected to peak. Russia has essentially halted gas deliveries to Europe, which will make it more challenging for the region to refill inventories.

--With assistance from Stephen Stapczynski and Elizabeth Low.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Batons and an incandescent lamp: new Russian torture chambers found in Kherson

    Law enforcement officers have found new torture chambers in recently liberated Kherson: in total there are known to be at least four places where Ukrainians were detained. The Russian occupiers set them up in a temporary detention centre, a pre-trial detention centre, and a local police department.

  • Hollywood’s ‘nepo babies’ should just drag their privilege into the open

    COMMENT: From Maya Hawke to Lourdes Leon, celebrity offspring seem to be populating the world of entertainment like never before. This kind of showbiz nepotism is unavoidable, writes Louis Chilton – but there’s more than one way of handling your own privilege

  • Trump’s Civil Fraud Trial in NY Is Set to Start in October 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- A New York judge scheduled an October 2023 trial in the state’s civil fraud lawsuit alleging former President Donald Trump and his sprawling real-estate company inflated the value of his assets for years.Most Read from BloombergHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentElon Musk's 2022 Wealth Loss Exceeds $100 Billion for First TimeFTX Latest: Key Takeaways From Tuesday’s Bankruptcy Hea

  • Volkswagen in wage deal with German union

    HAMBURG (Reuters) -Metalworking union IG Metall struck a wage deal with Volkswagen for the carmaker's western German factories that hewed closely to an earlier agreement for the wider metal engineering industry in the country, a person familiar with the talks told Reuters. The union said in a statement on Wednesday that a wage deal had been reached with Volkswagen and that a news conference would be held at 0800 GMT in the northern city of Hanover. IG Metall, which is Germany's largest trade union, in July demanded an 8% wage increase for around 125,000 workers at six German VW plants as well as at subsidiaries including Financial Services.

  • Trump news – live: Supreme Court allows handover of Trump tax returns to Congress, as fraud case reaches climax

    Democrat-led committees have until when the next Congress is sworn in to review the returns and take action

  • Indiana Mr. Basketball 2023 preview: Can Purdue make it three in a row?

    Heritage Christian's Myles Colvin could give Purdue a third straight Mr. Basketball. But Xavier Booker is ranked No. 1 in nation. So the race is on.

  • Canada Economy Quickens, Upending Forecasts for Tepid Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada’s economy recorded a flurry of activity last month, according to preliminary data, potentially casting doubt over the extent of an expected slowdown in the fourth quarter.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestElon Musk's 2022 Wealth Loss Exceeds $100 Billion for First TimeFTX Latest: Key Takeaways From Tuesday’s Bankruptcy HearingBeyond Meat Plant’s Di

  • How to watch the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: Streaming, performers, Indiana ties

    Here's everything you need to know about how to watch or stream the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, plus some Indiana ties.

  • Intel's PC Share Gains Offset By Server Headwinds, Analyst Says

    Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh reinstated Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) with a Neutral and $32 price target following the Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ: MBLY) IPO. Since the last rating on INTC on February 18, Rakesh believes INTC has seen increased challenges in both the server and PC markets, with server CPU ramps delayed to 2023 and softening PC demand. While INTC is regaining some share in PCs, in the critical high-margin server and data center segment, it continues to see market-share loss into 1H23

  • Mark Wahlberg’s Onetime Beverly Hills Home Just Hit the Market for $28.5 Million

    The massive estate comes with a movie theater, a putting green and a swimming pool with a grotto and waterslide.

  • U.S. Supreme Court takes up Jack Daniel's dog toy trademark rumpus

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday decided to referee a dog fight, agreeing to hear a bid by liquor brand Jack Daniel's to stop a company that sells dog toys from using designs that parody its trademarked Old No. 7 Black Label Tennessee Whiskey bottle. The justices took up an appeal by Jack Daniel's Properties Inc, owned by Louisville, Kentucky-based Brown-Forman Corp, of a lower court's ruling in the trademark dispute that VIP Products LLC's "Bad Spaniels" toy is an "expressive work" covered by the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment free speech protections. Phoenix-based VIP's toy mimics the design of the Jack Daniel's bottle with comical dog-themed text alterations, like replacing "Old No. 7" with "the Old No. 2, on your Tennessee Carpet" and alcohol descriptions with "43% Poo By Vol." and "100% Smelly."

  • Nick Sirianni: ‘You don’t want to know’ my thoughts on Frank Reich firing

    Eagles HC Nick Sirianni poured out a lot of love for former Colts HC Frank Reich.

  • Republicans are attacking trans athletes to win back women. Here’s why that won’t work

    Abortion rights cost the GOP badly in the midterm elections. [Opinion]

  • Zelenskyy on new unscheduled blackouts: Everyone must find an economical approach

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, called upon businesses and Ukrainian citizens to continue conserving electricity because on 21 November, power engineers had to conduct unscheduled blackouts in several regions of Ukraine.

  • Fake health worker sold phony COVID test results, feds say. She misspelled ‘positive’

    Her misconduct “likely put members of the public at risk of contracting the deadly virus,” the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York stated in the release.

  • Change in direction of movement of Russian equipment, manpower from Mariupol, says mayoral advisor

    Invading Russian forces have changed the direction of movement of military equipment and manpower from the city of Mariupol, the city’s mayoral advisor Petro Andriushchenko said in a Telegram messenger post on Nov. 21.

  • Violent Protests Erupt at Apple’s Biggest IPhone Plant in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Hundreds of workers at Apple Inc.’s main iPhone-making plant in China clashed with security personnel, as tensions boiled over after almost a month under tough restrictions intended to quash a Covid outbreak.Most Read from BloombergHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentElon Musk's 2022 Wealth Loss Exceeds $100 Billion for First TimeFTX Latest: Key Takeaways From Tuesday’s Bankruptcy

  • S&P 500 Tops Key Level In Strong Market Rally; 5 Stocks Flash Buy Signals

    The S&P 500 moved back above the key 4,000 level in a strong day for the market rally. Enphase Energy leads 5 stocks in buy areas.

  • Footage Shows Sheep Mysteriously Walking Around in Circles Non-Stop for Twelve Days

    Bizarre video footage captured on a Chinese farm shows a group of sheep walking in circles for almost two weeks without stopping. The strange behavior has observers—and the sheep's owner—utterly perplexed as they try to determine what's behind it. The footage was taken earlier this month in northern China. A closed-circuit camera on a local farm caught hundreds of sheep walking in a clockwise motion inside their pen. Not all of the animals joined in at first, watching the action from the center

  • Southern California feels effect of 6.2-magnitude earthquake that struck off Mexican coast

    A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck in the Pacific Ocean near Mexico's Baja California on Tuesday morning.