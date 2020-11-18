Europe Medical Fiber Optics Market (2020 to 2026) - by Application, Fiber Type and Country

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Medical Fiber Optics Market By Application (Illumination, Endoscopic Imaging, Biomedical Sensing, Laser Signal Delivery, and Other Applications), By Fiber Type (Multimode Optical Fiber and Single Mode Optical Fiber), By Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Medical Fiber Optics Market is expected to witness market growth of 8.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).

With the introduction of lasers into medicine and the development of fiber-optic technologies, there has also been a visible emergence of novel medical appliances. These appliances are vastly being used for both diagnostics and therapy. These appliances have opened up the opportunity for both invasive and non-invasive treatments. It is also being used in the endoscopic surgery to imaging diagnostics in so-called keyhole technologies. Generally, the low power optical fibers are used for diagnostic purposes. However, some of the surgical procedures normally need the transmission of high power up to 200 W in CW operation. Moreover, acquiring medical certification for optical fibers used in the clinic is a great challenge for marketers.

Some of the surgical laser applications include endoscopic vaporization, enucleation of the benign prostate, and fragmentation of kidney stones in urology. The endoscopic procedure helps in the destruction and removal of tumorous tissue in the bronchial branches in pulmonology. Its application is also seen in the endoluminal sclerosis of varicose veins; and tissue ablation in the nose and throat. The endoscopes consist of optical fibers that are used in various operations to transmit light into the internal organs. This light is used to collect clear image data of internal organs.

The use of optical fibers into the medical setting has helped the surgeon to perform safer surgeries. Also, it has helped in better diagnostic calculations which lead to an increase in the recovery time of the patient. The favorable qualities of optical fibers, such as their amenability to sterilization, lightweight, and small size provide many opportunities for the development of medical devices.

Based on Application, the market is segmented into Illumination, Endoscopic Imaging, Biomedical Sensing, Laser Signal Delivery, and Other Applications. Based on Fiber Type, the market is segmented into Multimode Optical Fiber and Single Mode Optical Fiber. Based on countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include MKS Instruments, Inc. (Newport Corporation), IPG Photonics Corporation, Coherent, Inc., LEONI Group, Fiberoptics Technology, Inc., Timbercon, Inc. (Radiall America, Inc.), Gulf Fiberoptics, Inc., Sunoptic Technologies, LLC, Vitalcor, Inc., and Infinite Electronics, Inc. (Integra Optics, Inc.).

Unique Offerings from the Publisher

  • Exhaustive coverage

  • Highest number of market tables and figures

  • Subscription based model available

  • Guaranteed best price

  • Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Objectives
1.3 Market Scope
1.4 Segmentation
1.4.1 Europe Medical Fiber Optics Market, by Application
1.4.2 Europe Medical Fiber Optics Market, by Fiber Type
1.4.3 Europe Medical Fiber Optics Market, by Country
1.5 Methodology for the research

Chapter 2. Market Overview
2.1 Introduction
2.1.1 Overview
2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario
2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market
2.2.1 Market Drivers
2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Europe Medical Fiber Optics Market by Application
3.1 Europe Illumination Market by Country
3.2 Europe Endoscopic Imaging Market by Country
3.3 Europe Biomedical Sensing Market by Country
3.4 Europe Laser Signal Delivery Market by Country
3.5 Europe Other Application Market by Country

Chapter 4. Europe Medical Fiber Optics Market by Fiber Type
4.1 Europe Multimode Optical Fiber Market by Country
4.2 Europe Single Mode Optical Fiber Market by Country

Chapter 5. Europe Medical Fiber Optics Market by Country
5.1 Germany Medical Fiber Optics Market
5.1.1 Germany Medical Fiber Optics Market by Application
5.1.2 Germany Medical Fiber Optics Market by Fiber Type
5.2 UK Medical Fiber Optics Market
5.2.1 UK Medical Fiber Optics Market by Application
5.2.2 UK Medical Fiber Optics Market by Fiber Type
5.3 France Medical Fiber Optics Market
5.3.1 France Medical Fiber Optics Market by Application
5.3.2 France Medical Fiber Optics Market by Fiber Type
5.4 Russia Medical Fiber Optics Market
5.4.1 Russia Medical Fiber Optics Market by Application
5.4.2 Russia Medical Fiber Optics Market by Fiber Type
5.5 Spain Medical Fiber Optics Market
5.5.1 Spain Medical Fiber Optics Market by Application
5.5.2 Spain Medical Fiber Optics Market by Fiber Type
5.6 Italy Medical Fiber Optics Market
5.6.1 Italy Medical Fiber Optics Market by Application
5.6.2 Italy Medical Fiber Optics Market by Fiber Type
5.7 Rest of Europe Medical Fiber Optics Market
5.7.1 Rest of Europe Medical Fiber Optics Market by Application
5.7.2 Rest of Europe Medical Fiber Optics Market by Fiber Type

Chapter 6. Company Profiles
6.1 MKS Instruments, Inc. (Newport Corporation)
6.1.1 Company Overview
6.1.2 Financial Analysis
6.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
6.1.4 Research & Development Expense
6.2 IPG Photonics Corporation
6.2.1 Company Overview
6.2.2 Financial Analysis
6.2.3 Regional Analysis
6.2.4 Research & Development Expense
6.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:
6.2.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
6.2.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:
6.3 Coherent, Inc.
6.3.1 Company Overview
6.3.2 Financial Analysis
6.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
6.3.4 Research & Development Expense
6.4 LEONI Group
6.4.1 Company Overview
6.4.2 Financial Analysis
6.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
6.4.4 Research & Development Expense
6.5 Fiberoptics Technology, Inc.
6.5.1 Company Overview
6.6 Timbercon, Inc. (Radiall America, Inc.)
6.6.1 Company Overview
6.6.2 Recent strategies and developments:
6.6.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
6.7 Gulf Fiberoptics, Inc.
6.7.1 Company Overview
6.8 Sunoptic Technologies, LLC
6.8.1 Company Overview
6.9 Vitalcor, Inc.
6.9.1 Company Overview
6.10 Infinite Electronics, Inc. (Integra Optics, Inc.)
6.10.1 Company overview
6.10.2 Recent strategies and developments:
6.10.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qjeqnf

