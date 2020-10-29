    Advertisement

    Europe, Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Chemicals and Products Market Report: 13th Edition 2020 - Volume 4 Coatings

    Dublin, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyurethane Chemicals and Products in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) 13th Edition 2020 - Volume 4 Coatings" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

    The publisher introduces the updated in-depth market report on Polyurethane Chemicals and Products in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

    Geographical coverage of the report is as follows:

    Western Europe (12 countries/regions)
    Austria, Benelux, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Nordic Region, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom

    Eastern Europe (9 countries/regions)
    Czech Republic, CIS, Hungary, Other (Baltic States, Romania, Bulgaria), Poland, Russian Federation, Slovak Republic, Slovenia, Turkey

    Middle East and Africa (9 countries/regions)
    Iran, Levant, North Africa, Other GCC, Other MEA, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, West Africa

    Volume 4 covers the coatings sector and covers:

    • Architectural Coatings (interior/exterior)

    • Auto OEM

    • Auto Refinish

    • Commercial Vehicles

    • Industrial Coatings

    • Maintenance Coatings

    • Marine Coatings

    • Plastic (non-automotive) Coatings

    • Roof

    • Tank & Deck Coatings

    • Textile & Leather Coatings

    • Wood/Furniture Coatings

    • Other

    This publication is presented in eight volumes, with data tables detailing the production of polyurethane products and related raw material consumption, plus summaries of key market trends and drivers.

    Key Topics Covered:

    1. Introduction Coatings
    1.1 Introduction
    1.2 Indicative Formulations
    1.3 Abbreviations
    1.4 End-Use Market Definitions

    2. Coatings Product Description
    2.1 Product Description

    3. Key Market Players
    3.1 Major Producers of PU Coatings

    4. Total EMEA Coatings
    4.1 Coatings Trends - EMEA
    4.2 Growth in Production of Coatings
    4.3 PU Production by Type and Country - Western Europe
    4.4 PU Production by Type & Country - Eastern Europe
    4.5 PU Production by Type and Country - MEA
    4.6 Coatings Raw Material Consumption
    4.7 Forecast Raw Material Consumption

    5. Western Europe Coatings
    5.1 Coatings Trends - Western Europe
    5.2 Growth in Production of Coatings
    5.3 PU Production by Type and Country
    5.4 Forecast PU Production by Type and Country
    5.5 Coatings Raw Material Consumption
    5.6 Forecast Raw Material Consumption

    • Austria

    • Benelux

    • France

    • Germany

    • Greece

    • Ireland

    • Italy

    • Nordics

    • Portugal

    • Spain

    • Switzerland

    • UK

    6. Eastern Europe Coatings
    6.1 Coatings Trends - Eastern Europe
    6.2 Growth in Production of Coatings
    6.3 PU Production by Type and Country
    6.4 Forecast PU Production by Type and Country
    6.5 Coatings Raw Material Consumption
    6.6 Forecast Raw Material Consumption

    • CIS (Excl Russia)

    • Czech Republic

    • Hungary

    • Other Eastern Europe

    • Poland

    • Romania

    • Russia

    • Slovakia

    • Slovenia

    • Turkey

    7. Middle East and Africa Coatings
    7.1 Coatings Trends - Middle East and Africa
    7.2 Growth in Production of Coatings
    7.3 PU Production by Type and Country
    7.4 Forecast PU Production by Type and Country
    7.5 Coatings Raw Material Consumption
    7.6 Forecast Raw Material Consumption

    • East Africa

    • Iran

    • Levant

    • North Africa

    • Other GCC

    • Saudi Arabia

    • South Africa

    • UAE

