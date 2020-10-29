Europe, Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Chemicals and Products Market Report: 13th Edition 2020 - Volume 4 Coatings

Dublin, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyurethane Chemicals and Products in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) 13th Edition 2020 - Volume 4 Coatings" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher introduces the updated in-depth market report on Polyurethane Chemicals and Products in Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Geographical coverage of the report is as follows:
Western Europe (12 countries/regions)
Austria, Benelux, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Nordic Region, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom
Eastern Europe (9 countries/regions)
Czech Republic, CIS, Hungary, Other (Baltic States, Romania, Bulgaria), Poland, Russian Federation, Slovak Republic, Slovenia, Turkey
Middle East and Africa (9 countries/regions)
Iran, Levant, North Africa, Other GCC, Other MEA, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, West Africa
Volume 4 covers the coatings sector and covers:
Architectural Coatings (interior/exterior)
Auto OEM
Auto Refinish
Commercial Vehicles
Industrial Coatings
Maintenance Coatings
Marine Coatings
Plastic (non-automotive) Coatings
Roof
Tank & Deck Coatings
Textile & Leather Coatings
Wood/Furniture Coatings
Other
This publication is presented in eight volumes, with data tables detailing the production of polyurethane products and related raw material consumption, plus summaries of key market trends and drivers.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction Coatings
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Indicative Formulations
1.3 Abbreviations
1.4 End-Use Market Definitions
2. Coatings Product Description
2.1 Product Description
3. Key Market Players
3.1 Major Producers of PU Coatings
4. Total EMEA Coatings
4.1 Coatings Trends - EMEA
4.2 Growth in Production of Coatings
4.3 PU Production by Type and Country - Western Europe
4.4 PU Production by Type & Country - Eastern Europe
4.5 PU Production by Type and Country - MEA
4.6 Coatings Raw Material Consumption
4.7 Forecast Raw Material Consumption
5. Western Europe Coatings
5.1 Coatings Trends - Western Europe
5.2 Growth in Production of Coatings
5.3 PU Production by Type and Country
5.4 Forecast PU Production by Type and Country
5.5 Coatings Raw Material Consumption
5.6 Forecast Raw Material Consumption
Austria
Benelux
France
Germany
Greece
Ireland
Italy
Nordics
Portugal
Spain
Switzerland
UK
6. Eastern Europe Coatings
6.1 Coatings Trends - Eastern Europe
6.2 Growth in Production of Coatings
6.3 PU Production by Type and Country
6.4 Forecast PU Production by Type and Country
6.5 Coatings Raw Material Consumption
6.6 Forecast Raw Material Consumption
CIS (Excl Russia)
Czech Republic
Hungary
Other Eastern Europe
Poland
Romania
Russia
Slovakia
Slovenia
Turkey
7. Middle East and Africa Coatings
7.1 Coatings Trends - Middle East and Africa
7.2 Growth in Production of Coatings
7.3 PU Production by Type and Country
7.4 Forecast PU Production by Type and Country
7.5 Coatings Raw Material Consumption
7.6 Forecast Raw Material Consumption
East Africa
Iran
Levant
North Africa
Other GCC
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
UAE
