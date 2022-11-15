Europe must avoid over-reliance on China, says EU leader

2
Leika Kihara and Stanley Widianto
·2 min read

By Leika Kihara and Stanley Widianto

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - Europe will engage with China but needs to "rebalance" the relationship to avoid becoming too reliant on the country for areas like innovative technology, European Council President Charles Michel said on Tuesday.

Michel said Monday's meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping was important and positive in the sense "there is a choice for competition but not a systematic conflict."

Europe will also engage with China despite differences the two sides had, as it was "important to listen to each other, to develop a better understanding," Michel told a news conference before attending the G20 leaders' summit.

But Europe must avoid making "the same mistakes" it made by relying too heavily on Russia's fossil fuels, he said.

"With China, we don't want to be too dependent for the innovative technology that we need today, and that we need more in the future," he said. "That's why it's important to rebalance relationship and for that, it's important also to engage with China authorities."

Leaders of the Group of 20 (G20) major economies open talks on Tuesday on the island of Bali, after a final pitch by host Indonesia for the bloc to focus on action to help a global economic recovery despite deep rifts due to the war in Ukraine.

In a sign of the challenges of forging an agreement among the leaders, Michel said Europe must try to use the G20 meeting to convince members to put more pressure on Russia for triggering a global energy and food crisis with the war.

He said there was an agreement among officials on a text communique for Monday evening, which he described as "positive". However, such a communique would need to be confirmed by the leaders.

The G20 ministers' gatherings have failed to produce joint communiques due to disagreement between Russia and other members on language, including on how to describe the war in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Stanley Widianto; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Recommended Stories

  • Sacramento man’s family protests deadly 2020 police shooting: ‘No one is really safe’

    Group gathers outside a police station on the anniversary of his death.

  • White teacher who told Black students his race is "superior" loses job

    The unidentified teacher was captured on video telling a classroom, which included Black students, "Deep down in my heart, I'm ethnocentric."

  • Biden-Xi meeting, midterm elections: What to watch in politics this week

    There are a few political developments Wall Street is watching this week as midterm election vote-counting continues and President Biden meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

  • Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer is Oregon's first Hispanic of Congress

    Latina Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer makes history as Oregon's first Latina elected to Congress.

  • 'Ukraine: The Latest' - listen to our daily podcast on the Russian invasion

    War in Ukraine is reshaping our world. Every weekday the Telegraph's top journalists analyse the invasion from all angles - military, humanitarian, political, economic, historical - and tell you what you need to know to stay updated.

  • Biden Tests Negative for Covid-19 Ahead of G-20 Meetings in Bali

    (Bloomberg) -- US President Joe Biden tested negative for Covid-19 ahead of the Group of 20 meetings in Bali, laying to rest concerns of an infection after meeting Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen who said he got a positive result. Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets WrapFTX Latest: Binance CEO Plans Reco

  • Voters Rejected Wackjobs and Rewarded Competence in State Elections

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty“All politics is local,” former House Speaker Tip O’Neill famously declared and rarely was that more true than in Tuesday’s midterm elections. For all the focus on high-profile Senate races in Pennsylvania and Georgia and the still undecided race for the House, races for governor and local state officers provided perhaps the most compelling insight into the mood of the American people—a preference for competence over intense partisanship.

  • North Carolina, Gonzaga are 1-2 atop AP Top 25 men's poll

    The Tar Heels open their second week atop the Associated Press men’s college basketball poll with coach Hubert Davis reminding his players it will take time to find a flow like the one that carried them to last year’s NCAA championship game. UNC (2-0) earned 44 of 63 first-place votes to finish ahead of No. 2 Gonzaga in Monday’s first regular-season AP Top 25, which featured only slight changes from the preseason poll released Oct. 17.

  • European leader calls on world, China to pressure Russia

    The European Council president urged global powers Tuesday to intensify pressure on Russia over its war against Ukraine, including Moscow's biggest supporter, China, saying that this week's meeting of the world's largest economies was crucial to stopping Moscow's push "to use food and energy as weapons.” Charles Michel, speaking to reporters on the first day of the Group of 20 meeting in Bali, said the nine-month war waged by Russia, a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council, has disrupted lives across the world, as food and energy prices surge and economies stagnate. “Russia’s war impacts us all, no matter where we live, from Europe to Africa or the Middle East, and the single best way to end the acute crisis in food and energy is for Russia to end this senseless war and to respect the U.N. charter,” Michel said.

  • Canada charges electric vehicle battery researcher with espionage for China

    Yuesheng Wang, a worker at Quebec’s power utility, is accused of sending trade secrets to China

  • Charlotte makes Juneteenth a paid holiday. See how the City Council voted.

    Starting next year, city employees will have Juneteenth an official holiday

  • Cambodia's Hun Sen has COVID-19 at G-20 after hosting summit

    Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said Tuesday he has COVID-19 and is canceling his events at the Group of 20 meetings in Bali, just days after hosting many world leaders, including President Joe Biden, for a summit in Phnom Penh. In a posting on his Facebook page, the Cambodian leader said that he had tested positive for the coronavirus Monday night and the diagnosis had been confirmed by an Indonesian physician on Tuesday morning. The White House said Biden tested negative Tuesday morning and is not considered a close contact as defined by the U.S. CDC.

  • Saudi Crown Prince travels to G20 summit -SPA

    CAIRO (Reuters) -Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman left Saudi Arabia on Monday to attend the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Indonesia and will visit other Asian states as part of the trip, state media said without specifying which countries. His participation in the summit comes at a time of strained ties with the United States over energy supplies and the Russia-Ukraine conflict in addition to U.S. concern over growing Gulf ties with China, whose president is due to visit Saudi Arabia. Biden does not plan a sit-down meeting with Prince Mohammed, who is also the kingdom's prime minister, during the G20, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

  • India has drawn its red lines at the Sharm El Sheikh climate conference

    Now that the initial excitement of including loss and damage finance in the official agenda at the UN climate summit at Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt has settled, concerns are rising that nothing much would result from the summit as wealthy countries continue to drag their feet on climate finance while developing nations want more than words and intentions.

  • China's property investment falls at a faster clip in Jan-Oct

    China's property investment fell at a faster pace during January-October, declining 8.8% from a year earlier after slumping 8.0% in the first nine months of the year. Property sales by floor area dropped 22.3% during January-October from the same period a year earlier, compared with the 22.2% plunge in the first nine months of the year, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). New construction starts measured by floor area fell 37.8% year-on-year in the first 10 months of the year, a slightly smaller decline than the 38% drop in the first nine months period.

  • Russia under pressure as G20 tackles Ukraine war, soaring food prices

    The United States and its allies on Tuesday heaped pressure on Russia to end the Ukraine war, using a G20 summit to pin painfully high global food and fuel prices squarely at President Vladimir Putin's door.

  • White House to ask for $10 billion in public health funds by year end -report

    This would be part of larger request in the lame-duck session of Congress that will include funding for Ukraine and disaster relief for hurricane damage in Florida, the article said. It said officials also were debating seeking $2 billion for other health efforts, including about $1 billion for the global COVID response, as well as about $750,000 to combat diseases such as hepatitis C and monkeypox.

  • Jeff Bezos says he'll give away most of his $124 billion fortune

    Billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos recently said he plans to give away the “majority” of his fortune.

  • Katie Hobbs sees off far-right challenger to become Arizona governor

    Victory for Democrat over Trump-endorsed election denier Kari Lake is seen as a boost to voting rights

  • Army eliminates 650 Russian troops, 2 tanks, 12 armored vehicles in 24 hours, General Staff reports

    Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has lost about 80,860 of its soldiers, including 650 in the past day, the Ukrainian military’s General Staff said in its morning report on Facebook on Nov. 13.