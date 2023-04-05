Europe must not ‘separate’ from China, warns Macron as he lands in Beijing

Macron China - LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images

Europe must not “separate” from China, Emmanuel Macron warned on Wednesday as he landed in Beijing for talks with Xi Jinping on trade, diplomacy and the Ukraine conflict.

The French president’s comments come at the start of a three-day trip to China alongside European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, who last week said that Europe must “de-risk” ties with Beijing, notably by limiting Chinese access to sensitive technology.

In his speech, Mr Macron cautioned against breaking off trade or diplomatic ties with China despite differences.

“We must not disassociate ourselves, separate ourselves from China,” he said, adding that France would “commit proactively to continue to have a commercial relationship with China”.

Shortly after touching down in Beijing, Mr Macron said: ”We hear increasingly loud voices expressing strong concern about the future of relations between the West and China that in some form lead to the conclusion that there is an inescapable spiral of mounting tensions.”

There was also an impression that de-coupling from the Chinese economy was already underway and that the only remaining question was over pace and intensity, he added.

Mr Macron said the process of de-risking economies does not mean not doing any business with China as the interests of France were to keep a “multipolar” world.

“Strategic autonomy does not mean autarchy,” he added.

macron china - Liu Bin

Mr Macron’s first trip to China in four years is set to be dominated by the conflict in Ukraine, with an official from his office telling reporters he would seek to stand firm in talks with his Chinese counterpart, who he and Ms von der Leyen are due to meet on Thursday.

Mr Macron made it clear that while China could play a “major role” in finding a path to peace in the Ukraine war, Europe could not accept it offering Russia military aid.

“We have decided since the beginning of the conflict to help the victim, and we have also made it very clear that anyone helping the aggressor would be an accomplice in breach of international law,” he said.

However, Mr Macron told members of the French community earlier that France would seek to work with China “in this shared responsibility for peace and stability” in Ukraine.

“China, with its close relationship with Russia, which has been reaffirmed in recent days, can play a major role,” he said, noting Beijing’s stated opposition to the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine as well as its proposal for peace between Kyiv and Moscow.

“China's interest isn’t to have a lasting war,” he said.

Mr Macron also mentioned Vladimir Putin’s plan to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, which China opposes.

“Territorial integrity, the sovereignty of nations is part” of the Charter of the United Nations, which China affirmed, he said.

jean michel jarre - Ludovic Marin/Pool Photo via AP

Defending those principles “means moving forward together and trying to find a path for peace”, he added.

Europe's relations with China have soured in recent years first due to a stalled investment pact in 2021 and then Beijing's refusal to condemn Russia over Ukraine.

China this year proposed a 12-point peace plan for the Ukraine crisis, which called on both sides to agree to a gradual de-escalation leading to a comprehensive ceasefire.

But the plan was largely dismissed by the West due to China's refusal to condemn Russia, and the US and Nato then said China was considering sending arms to Russia, which Beijing has denied. Suspicions deepened after Mr Xi flew to Moscow for hours of closed-door meetings with Putin last month.

With Mr Macron facing embarrassing pension protests at home, the trip also offers a chance to land some economic wins as he travels with a 50-strong business delegation, including Airbus, which is negotiating a major plane order, Alstom and nuclear giant EDF.

Musician Jean-Michel Jarre - a star in China - and his Chinese girlfriend, the acclaimed actress Gong Li, are also part of the delegation.