Europe must stop ‘whining about Trump’, says Dutch PM

Mark Rutte, the prime minister of the Netherlands, wants Europe's politicians to stop complaining about Donald Trump and prepare themselves to work with him - Mateusz Wlodarczyk/NurPhoto

Europe needs to “stop whining” about Donald Trump as it has no control over who Americans elect and must work with whoever wins the race, the Dutch prime minister has said.

Mr Rutte, who is said to be positioning himself for the role of Nato’s next secretary-general, said the EU had to work with “whoever is on the dance floor”, referring to the US election.

“We have to do this because we want to do this, because it is in our interest. This is crucial. And all that whining and moaning about Trump, I hear that constantly over the last couple of days, let’s stop doing that,” he said during a discussion at a security conference in Munich.

There could also be “no doubt” that Vladimir Putin would “test Nato” if he were to win in Ukraine, Mr Rutte told conference delegates. And he said he was “cautiously optimistic” that the US Congress would eventually pass a crucial bill to supply arms to Ukraine.

Mr Trump’s former Russia adviser told The Telegraph that the Republican presidential hopeful regards Nato as a “protection racket” for European security, warning that EU leaders did not pay enough attention to that mindset when he was in power.

Dr Fiona Hill, a Durham-born British-American who served as Mr Trump’s Russia adviser from 2017 to 2019, said: “Basically what Trump is doing is devaluing and debasing Nato...he believes Europeans rip off the United States. He believes the fact that the EU is a competitor economically, and then asks for defence, is at the root of that rip off.

“He always has looked at US military defence of Europe as something of a protection racket, he’s talked all the way along [about how] Europeans should pay and if they don’t pay for their own defence they should pay directly for US defence.”

Her remarks came as European leaders anxiously discussed what could become of Nato if Mr Trump wins the next US elections.

His claim last week that he would encourage Putin to attack Nato countries that fail to meet spending commitments have left many concerned that the US cannot be relied on as a security guarantor. He has since doubled down on his Nato views, telling supporters at a rally that “if they’re not going to pay, we’re not going to protect”.

While Mr Trump has often complained about Nato spending, Dr Hill said: “What is new is the timing because we’ve now got the war in Ukraine... he’s saying this against a very different backdrop from 2017.”

In Germany, senior figures in Olaf Scholz’s SPD party, and the country’s finance minister, have raised the idea of the EU setting up its own nuclear deterrent in the event of a Trump presidency.

Emmanuel Macron, the French president, raised a similar proposal in 2020 without gaining much support from other leaders at the time.

However, growing concerns that Nato leaders in Europe may not be able to rely on the US “nuclear umbrella” if Mr Trump retakes power have pushed the issue back to the fore.

In an address to the Munich security conference on Saturday, Jens Stoltenberg, Nato’s secretary-general, said that such discussions were “not helpful” as they “would only undermine NATO in a time when we really need credible deterrence”.

Earlier on Saturday, Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, told the conference that he would invite Mr Trump to visit the front line if he were re-elected as the next US leader.

“If Mr Trump will come, I’m ready to go with him to the frontline,” he said.“I think if we’re in dialogue how to finish the war, we have to demonstrate to people who are decision makers what does it mean the real war, not in Instagram. Real war.”

Mr Zelensky also addressed the failure of the US Congress to pass a new spending package on Ukraine before breaking up for a two-week recess.

“Please remember everyone that dictators do not go on vacation,” he said.