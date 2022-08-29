Europe Nears Gas Storage Target Early Despite Russian Supply Cut

Ewa Krukowska
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The European Union is set to meet its gas storage filling goal two months ahead of target as the bloc braces for a tough winter with Russia limiting supplies and soaring energy prices raging through the continent.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Reserves in the EU were filled up to 79.4% as of Aug. 27 compared with the target of 80% by Nov. 1, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe inventory data. The EU bolstered its storage rules earlier this year after levels last winter turned out lower than in past years, particularly in German sites controlled by Russian exporter Gazprom PJSC, a factor that added to sharp increases in energy prices.

Gas storage helps absorb supply shocks and provides around 25% to 30% of the fuel consumed in winter. With bigger reserves, European nations are slightly better placed to face a further supply cut as Gazprom starts unexpected maintenance on the Nord Stream pipeline on Wednesday.

Lower temperatures seen across Eastern Europe, and parts of the Iberian peninsular next week will also help nations to conserve more gas as less energy is expected to be needed for cooling.

European natural gas prices on Monday plunged the most since March after Germany said its gas stores are filling up faster than planned. The drop in prices brings some relief after a furious rally with futures still trading almost six times higher than a year ago.

The EU wants to cut dependence on Russia, the region’s biggest energy supplier in the past years. The flows are to be replaced by growing renewables, greater efficiency and imports of pipeline gas and liquefied natural gas from other suppliers in the Mediterranean region, Africa, Middle East and U.S.

An obligatory minimum level of reserves will reinforce the security of supply this winter and in the heating seasons ahead, the European Commission said earlier this year. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Monday that the bloc would also take steps to intervene in electricity markets, intervening in the short term to dampen soaring power costs and eventually seeking to break the link between gas and electricity prices.

Read more: EU Plans Emergency Steps, Structural Fixes to Power Market

In Poland, reserves were filled up to almost 100% on Aug. 27 while Portugal’s storage was full. Italian storage was filled to 81%, while Hungarian to 62% and Bulgarian to 60%, GIE data showed.

In Germany, gas stores are filling up fast and are expected to meet an October domestic target of 85% full already next month, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said in a statement on Sunday.

But even with full storage sites, Germany risks not being able to make it through the winter if Russia stops gas flows, Klaus Mueller, president of the Federal Network Agency, the country’s energy regulator, said in an interview with Bloomberg News earlier this month.

The nation, EU’s largest energy importer, is restarting coal power plants to save gas. It’s also racing to bring online new infrastructure to import liquefied natural gas from across the globe, with the first two floating terminals set to start this winter.

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, meanwhile, urged businesses to cut energy use or face possible rationing this winter if Russia halts gas deliveries.

“There could be brutal gas outages overnight and serious economic and social consequences,” she said in speech Monday, adding that “companies would be the first hit” by rationing.

With more than 90% of its gas storage currently full, France should have enough of the fuel to cope with a winter with average temperatures, Engie Executive Vice President Claire Waysand said Monday.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Woodside Energy triples dividend as first-half profit skyrockets

    Reuters) -Woodside Energy Group Ltd more than tripled its interim dividend payout on Tuesday after the Australian gas producer posted a five-time increase in first-half profit on booming oil and gas prices. LNG prices have soared as sanctions on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine have worsened supply issues in an already tight market, leading buyers from Asia and Europe to seek alternative suppliers, benefiting producers in countries such Australia and Papua New Guinea. Woodside, among the top 10 global independent oil and gas producers after its merger with BHP's petroleum arm, announced an interim dividend of $1.09 per share, a more than three-fold increase on its last year's payout of 30 cents a share.

  • ECB’s Lane Urges ‘Steady Pace’ of Rate Hikes to Minimize Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Chief Economist Philip Lane urged a “steady pace” of interest-rate increases in fighting record inflation to minimize negative consequences -- seeming to push back after some of his colleagues floated a 75 basis-point hike at next week’s meeting.Most Read from BloombergDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Master’ RequestPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts Loom‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hi

  • White House Concerned About Energy Shortage Threat in Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- The US is concerned about an energy shortage in Europe and will work to alleviate that potential threat as the European Union faces soaring power prices ahead of winter, a top White House aide said. Most Read from BloombergDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Master’ RequestPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts Loom‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking RatesTrademark Filings Suggest Apple May Be Securing ‘Reality’ N

  • How to fix the student debt crisis for good

    President Biden's order to forgive hundreds of billions in student loans does nothing to address the rising costs of higher education that caused all of that debt to pile up in the first place.

  • 5 Of The Most Dog-Friendly Countries For Pet-Loving Travelers

    Visit one (or all) of these 5 dog friendliest countries for pet-loving travelers.

  • YouTube’s Top Business Executive Leaving Company

    The leadership change comes as YouTube contends with a slowdown in revenue growth and rising competition from short-video services such as TikTok.

  • Turkey Says Greek Missile System Locked on Its Fighter Jets

    (Bloomberg) -- Greek air defense missile locked onto Turkish F-16 fighter jets flying in international airspace over the Mediterranean, the Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement.Most Read from BloombergPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts LoomDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Master’ Request‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking RatesTrademark Filings Suggest Apple May Be Securing ‘Reality’ Names for AR/VR HeadsetStocks,

  • Ukraine launches counter-offensive in south as Russia shells port city

    Ukrainian troops bolstered by stepped-up Western military aid launched a long-awaited counter-offensive to retake territory in the south on Monday as Russian forces shelled residential areas of the Black Sea port city of Mykolaiv. Ukraine's new military attack came after several weeks of relative stalemate in a war that has killed thousands, displaced millions, destroyed cities and caused a global energy and food crisis amid unprecedented economic sanctions. Russian shelling of Mykolaiv killed at least two people, injured some 24 others and wiped out homes, according to city officials and witnesses.

  • Scholz revives vision for German-led air defense network in Europe

    The chancellor said his country would spend “substantially” on air defense, offering neighbors a chance to partake.

  • Mitchell Trubisky: “I have what it takes to help this team win games”

    Steelers coach Mike Tomlin won’t say who his starting quarterback is, if he knows. Mitch Trubisky knows he believes it should be him. “I feel confident with where I’m at,” Trubisky told reporters after Sunday’s preseason finale. “I feel confident with where I’m at and our overall developing as an offense. So I feel confident, [more]

  • Kremlin demands its invasion forces reach borders of Donetsk Oblast by Sept. 15 – Ukrainian official

    The Kremlin has ordered invading Russian forces to reach the administrative border of the Donetsk Oblast by Sept. 15, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andryushchenko reported on his Telegram channel on Aug. 29.

  • DOJ seeks the longest Capitol riot prison term yet — 17 years for 'eye-gouging' ex-NYPD officer who swung a flagpole at police

    The 210 months sought by the DOJ for Thomas Webster would be the longest Capitol riot sentence. His lawyer says Trump misled him.

  • Economic Gloom, Market Woes Cast Pall on Canadian Bank Earnings

    (Bloomberg) -- A slump in capital-markets activity and expectations that the economy may take a turn for the worse are casting a pall over a Canadian bank earnings season that showed the lenders’ core businesses in otherwise solid shape.Most Read from BloombergDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Master’ RequestPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts Loom‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking RatesTrademark Filings Suggest Apple May

  • Elon Musk Calls for More Oil and Gas Drilling to Avert Human Disaster

    Tesla's CEO has been sounding the alarm on the importance of the Russian war in Ukraine for the world.

  • Russia Confounds the West by Recapturing Its Oil Riches

    Moscow is raking in more revenue than ever with the help of new buyers, new traders and the world’s seemingly insatiable demand for crude. “Nobody’s brave enough to embargo 7.5 million barrels a day of Russian oil and oil products.”

  • You don't need to have a green thumb when you have this bonsai kit — now 40% off

    Even plant-loving beginners will enjoy this inexpensive bonsai tree bundle.

  • Indian rupee slips to record low, RBI steps in

    The Indian rupee dropped to an all-time low versus the dollar on Monday on bets the Federal Reserve will keep a restrictive stance for longer, prompting the Reserve Bank of India to step in. "The underlying tone for rupee is weak based on global tightening phase," said Arnob Biswas, head research at SMS Global Securities. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said restoring price stability will likely require maintaining a restrictive policy stance "for some time", seemingly pushing back against expectations that the U.S. central bank could cut rates later next year.

  • Fisker Ocean Looks to Make Splash in the EV World

    The Fisker Ocean makes an appearance in Brooklyn as the electric-vehicle company eyes a November production start.

  • Serena Williams Shares Daughter Olympia's Reaction to Her Retirement From Tennis

    Days after announcing the end of her tennis career, Serena Williams revealed that her daughter Olympia’s reaction to her retirement made her “sad.” Find out why.

  • Former DOJ official says Trump's special master request will dump a 'thankless' task on some intermediary's shoulders: 'No one wants this assignment'

    Signing on as the special master in Trump's burgeoning document fight is a "damned if you do, damned if you don't" situation, Barbara McQuade said.