Europe Needs to Bring Energy Prices Down, Von Der Leyen Says

(Bloomberg) -- The European Union needs to cut energy prices further as it pursues its ambitious green shift in the face of growing competition in clean technologies and geopolitical tensions, according to the head of its executive Ursula von der Leyen.

The 27-nation bloc, which aims to reach climate neutrality by 2050, is struggling with energy costs that are much higher than in the US and China, a factor that risks hampering investment in the region. Prices have eased from records seen at the height of an energy crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but they are still above pre-war levels.

“Energy prices need to fall further because they’re structurally higher in Europe than in other parts of the world,” von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, told a climate conference in Hamburg on Friday. “And that means we have to make the right decisions for investment now.”

For von der Leyen, the EU’s Green Deal strategy is not only a tool to cut emissions but also a way to cut dependence on fossil fuel imports and to lower the cost of energy. The commission is currently working on a climate road map for the next decade and is set to recommend next month a 2040 target of reducing greenhouse gases by 90%. The move would require an average annual investment of €1.5 trillion ($1.6 trillion).

“2024 will be a decisive year; experts are predicting more geo-economic tensions from the Red Sea to the Taiwan Strait, and this means there are potentials for supply chains to be disrupted, greater volatility on the energy markets and international competition will become harsher,” von der Leyen said.

“And in addition, we have a growing number of extreme weather crises due to global warming,” she added.” We Europeans must stick together as never before.”

