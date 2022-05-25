Europe should not look for ways to save Putin’s face, the EP President says

President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola

Russia's war against Ukraine - the main events of May 25



Instead, she said, every effort should be made to help Ukraine stand up against the Russian invasion, Ukrinform reports.

“I hear more and more often that journalists use phrases like 'save face', 'pacification', 'how can we end this to move forward?' Metsola said during a panel discussion in Davos, Switzerland, at the World Economic Forum.

“My answer is this: it’s not the time for talk of saving the face of Russia. This is not the time to talk about pacification. Now is the time for us to make every effort (to help Ukraine - ed.).”

Europe and European politicians should make every effort to do so, and not refer to any legal arguments, lack of political will and not look for reasons why Ukraine cannot win this war, she said.

“This (rhetoric), I think, is a threat that we see in all meetings, not just these days, but in the coming days, at next week's European Council,” Metsola said.

“I don’t want to hear those words, or people saying ‘We need to be able to answer how we are going to save face for Putin. I don’t want to hear the word 'pacification' ever again.’”