Europe would not survive an end of the rule of law, Luxembourg says

Meeting of EU Foreign Ministers at the European Council building in Brussels
LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - An end of the rule of law would mean the end of Europe, Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn warned on Tuesday, days before EU leaders are set to discuss a deepening dispute over the rule of law in Poland at a summit in Brussels.

"Europe will not digest the end of the rule of law. Europe will die from such a development... Europe has been built on democracy, liberty, respect - and the rule of law," Asselborn told reporters before a meeting of EU European affairs ministers in Luxembourg.

"We have to realize this, not only the members that respect the rule of law but also in places where the thinking is that the rule of law is not that important. If you challenge the rule of law, you do it for a reason. And this reason is the retention of power."

    The leader of Lebanon's Iran-backed Shi'ite group Hezbollah said on Monday that Thursday's Beirut violence was a dangerous and important event and marked a new phase in dealing with internal politics. In his first remarks since the bloodshed that marked the worst street violence in over a decade, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah lashed out at the Christian Lebanese Forces party and its head Samir Geagea, repeating accusations that they were responsible for the killing of the seven Shi'ites who died that day. The Lebanese Forces party, which has close ties to Saudi Arabia, has denied the accusation.