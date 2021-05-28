Europe has passed turning point but still needs ECB support: Schnabel

FILE PHOTO: 29th Frankfurt European Banking Congress (EBC) takes place in Frankfurt
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Balazs Koranyi, Francesco Canepa and Frank Siebelt
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Balazs Koranyi, Francesco Canepa and Frank Siebelt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The euro zone economy has reached a turning point and the recent rise in borrowing costs reflects improved fundamentals, European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel told Reuters, playing down concerns that rising yields risk choking off growth.

Facing a persistent uptick in borrowing costs, the ECB must decide on the future pace of its emergency bond buys at a June 10 meeting and a growing chorus of policymakers is calling for a steady flow of stimulus, fearing that the recovery might otherwise falter.

Schnabel, the head of the ECB's market operations, took a benign view of the rise in nominal yields, however, arguing that it was expected and that financing conditions remain favourable, in line with the bank's December commitment.

"Rising yields are a natural development at a turning point in the recovery - investors become more optimistic, inflation expectations rise and, as a result, nominal yields go up," Schnabel told Reuters in an interview. "This is precisely what we would expect and what we want to see."

"Financing conditions remain favourable," she argued, noting that real or inflation-adjusted rates are broadly stable.

Now emerging from a double-dip recession, the euro zone economy is set to grow more than 4% this year as the giant services sector recovers from COVID-19 lockdowns, although it will take another year to grow back to its pre-crisis level.

Reflecting this rapid improvement, 10-year German bond yields, a benchmark for the 19-country currency bloc, hit a two-year high this month. They now trade at around minus 20 basis points, up around 45 basis points since the ECB's December meeting.

The yield rise, though not considered excessive, has come even while the ECB is buying around 100 billion euros of debt each month and investors fear that any sign of a retreat could fuel a broad selloff.

Playing down concerns over borrowing costs, Schnabel also pushed back against calls by conservative policymakers for a reduction in bond buys, arguing that the concept of 'tapering' or gradually winding down the 1.85 trillion euro Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme is inconsistent with its aim.

"We always have to be willing to reduce or increase asset purchases in line with our promise to keep euro area financing conditions favourable," she said.

"The recovery still depends on continued policy support. A premature withdrawal of either fiscal or monetary support would be a great mistake," Schnabel added, noting that large parts of the economy were still in emergency mode.

FIREPOWER NOT A CONSTRAINT

The problem is that at the current pace, the ECB will exhaust its emergency bond purchase quota before the scheme's formal end next March, so either the quota needs to be increased or volumes must eventually drop.

But that is an issue for later, Schnabel said, arguing that the PEPP's remaining firepower is "quite large" and that the issue was not constraining decision-making.

With inflation set to remain below the ECB's target of almost 2% even after the emergency measures stop, more stimulus will be needed through other tools, like the ECB's older and more rigid Asset Purchase Programme, interest rates or liquidity operations.

"It's likely that when the PEPP ends, we will not have reached our (target)," Schnabel said. "In that case, we will continue to run a highly accommodative monetary policy also after the PEPP."

For the text of the Q&A of this interview, click on

(Editing by Catherine Evans)

Recommended Stories

  • Klarna's quarterly transaction value nearly doubles in Q1

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Swedish "buy now, pay later" company Klarna on Friday reported a jump in transactions using its platform in the January to March quarter, helped mainly by growth in the United States. Klarna's gross merchandise volume (GMV) - the value of transactions made using its payment platform - nearly doubled to $18.9 billion in the first quarter from $9.9 billion a year ago. The number of U.S. consumers using Klarna more than doubled to 17 million in April 2021 and app downloads in the country increased 125%, the company said in a statement.

  • The world’s largest crypto exchanges have invested in India despite unfriendly policies

    In November 2019, Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trade volumes, acquired WazirX, and last year, CoinDCX, secured financing from Seychelles-based BitMEX and San Francisco-based giant Coinbase.

  • Goldman says China is no longer center of commodities pricing

    While commodity prices fell after Chinese warnings over onshore speculation, "the fundamental path in key commodities such as oil, copper and soybeans remains orientated towards incremental tightness in H2, with scant evidence of a supply response sufficient to derail this bull market." The market is beginning to reflect this, as copper prices are increasingly driven by Western manufacturing data rather their Chinese counterparts, it said. "This is a role reversal from the bull market of the 2000's, with China now the incumbent consumer as the U.S. was when emerging Chinese demand squeezed out marginal U.S consumers," Goldman said.

  • India's Tata buys majority stake in online grocer BigBasket

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Tata Sons has acquired a majority stake in online grocery seller BigBasket, putting the Indian conglomerate in a direct race with e-commerce players Amazon.com Inc, Walmart's Flipkart and Reliance Industries. The stake was bought by Tata Digital Limited, a unit of Tata Sons. Tata on Friday declined to give further details on the deal, while BigBasket did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • Credit Suisse scandals prompt Switzerland to think unthinkable: punish bankers

    Exasperation with Credit Suisse following a string of scandals is prompting Switzerland to rethink a system in which top bankers have been largely untouchable. Credit Suisse's heavy losses from the collapse of family office Archegos and the decimation of billions of client investments backed by insolvent British financier Greensill have angered regulators and triggered a rare discussion among lawmakers about fining bankers. The debate, the biggest public discussion about banking reform since the financial crash, centres on ending the current laissez-faire regime, where fines on bankers are not possible, to copy Britain's stricter rule book.

  • Serge Ibaka might not play for Clippers in Game 3 because of back spasms

    The Clippers say back spasms have left backup center Serge Ibaka questionable to play in Game 3 of their first-round series against Dallas on Friday.

  • A mid-air error led NASA's Mars helicopter to tilt wildly back and forth in its latest flight - but it landed safely

    Ingenuity lost just one navigation photo, but that made it tilt back and forth in the air on the way to its most daring Mars landing yet.

  • Mystery as Senate rescinds confirmation of first female army secretary

    Christine Wormuth celebrated her confirmation on Twitter before Senate fracas saw it rolled back

  • Biden backs enormous Trump-era Alaska oil drilling project opposed by environmentalists

    In a move that shocked environmentalists, the Department of Interior defends a plan to extract hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil from Alaska’s National Petroleum Reserve

  • Trump investigation: NYC prosecutor convenes grand jury, signaling charges could be coming

    The convening of the grand jury indicates that Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance believes he has a case against Donald Trump or someone in his orbit.

  • McConnell reportedly asks GOP senators to vote against Capitol riot commission as ‘personal favor’

    Senate Republicans likely to block bipartisan commission to investigate assault

  • Town where Trump repeatedly demanded election probe says it has no evidence at all of fraud

    Trump and his supporters are yet to find any success in their allegations of elections fraud

  • India scraps local trials for COVID shots, says Pfizer vaccine could arrive by July

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India scrapped local trials for "well-established" foreign coronavirus vaccines on Thursday as it tries to accelerate its vaccination rollout, with a government official saying Pfizer shots could arrive by July. India reported 211,298 new infections on Thursday, the world's highest daily rise, but nearly half the daily infections it recorded earlier this month. Only about 3% of India's 1.3 billion people have been fully vaccinated, the lowest rate among the 10 countries with the most cases.

  • Mike Lindell tried to get into a Republican governors meeting. He was told to leave

    MyPillow CEO sought to challenge GOP officials over his debunked election fraud conspiracies

  • The Conservative Party received tens of thousands of pounds from non-existent companies

    An investigation by Insider has revealed nearly £30,000 in donations were received by the Conservative Party from companies that were no longer trading.

  • TikTok of anti-vaxx father offering daughter bribe to avoid jab highlights teens’ Covid battle against parents

    ‘My family is gone! By the end of this flu season most of you will be dead!’ the anguished father yells in a viral TikTok video

  • Boris Johnson defends virus record after ex-aide's attack

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday rejected claims by his former chief aide that he botched Britain's coronavirus response and is unfit for office, denying an allegation his government oversaw tens of thousands of needless deaths. Health Secretary Matt Hancock also hit back after Dominic Cummings singled him out for criticism in an excoriating attack on the government. Cummings, who left his job as Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s top adviser in November, claimed the government’s slow and chaotic initial response, and Johnson’s failure to learn from mistakes, meant that tens of thousands of people had died unnecessarily.

  • Plaschke: A first-round loss to Mavericks could have far-reaching implications for Clippers

    If the Clippers can't defeat the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the playoffs, it'll be their biggest meltdown yet. What do they do next?

  • Malaysian transport operator head fired after response to train crash

    KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -Malaysia's finance ministry said on Wednesday it had terminated the services of the chairman of the public transport operator amid an outcry over his response to a train accident in which more than 200 people were injured. On Monday, 47 commuters were severely hurt and 166 sustained minor injuries when two light rail metro trains collided head-on in an underground tunnel near the centre of Malaysia's capital Kuala Lumpur. Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Tajuddin Abdul Rahman, chairman of Prasarana Malaysia, appeared to joke about the collision in response to a question from a reporter on the situation in the tunnel.

  • With rattles and smoke, Peru shamans predict election outcome

    Peruvian shamans, with rattles, smoke and pictures of the Andean country's two presidential candidates, are trying to read the tea leaves ahead of a polarized run-off election on June 6 with polls showing what could be a tight contest. On a stony hillside in Lima, shamans burned incense and played musical instruments in colorful, traditional outfits to predict the winner from between socialist front-runner Pedro Castillo and conservative Keiko Fujimori. The vote could tip copper-rich Peru sharply to the left, with Castillo pledging to rewrite the constitution and levy larger portions of mining wealth.