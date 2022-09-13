Europe’s Poorest Nation Fears Gas Prices Will Crash Its Economy

Andra Timu
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Moldova’s teetering economy may face the double shock of a cutoff in Russian gas and “extraordinarily high” energy prices as Europe’s poorest nation braces for winter, the country’s premier said.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said the nation of 2.6 million wedged between Ukraine and Romania is preparing for all scenarios, with annual inflation exceeding 30% and an Oct. 1 deadline to negotiate a debt repayment with Russia’s Gazprom PJSC -- despite Moldova’s five-year contract with the gas giant.

With no progress in the talks -- and President Vladimir Putin’s government turning on the nation since it elected pro-European President Maia Sandu two years ago -- a full cutoff of gas supplies may be looming.

“Even if Gazprom continues the deliveries, we still have to reduce consumption because the prices are very, very high,” Gavrilita, 44, said in an interview in Bucharest on Tuesday. The soaring prices are an “anomaly” for summer, she said, “and we don’t know how much they will continue to grow during the winter.”

Moldova has pressed its ambitions to join the European Union. EU leaders in June approved both Ukraine and Moldova as membership candidates as part of a fast-track process.

Its government has moved to alleviate the burden, switching the heating system in the capital Chisinau from gas to heating oil and targeting a reduction in consumption by 15%. Gavrilita’s government has also opened talks with Romania for potential gas supplies at an affordable price.

But with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine raging next door and relations with Moscow souring even before the conflict, the former Soviet republic has been at risk of being pulled into a broader conflict -- particularly because of the Russian-occupied breakaway territory of Transnistria within its borders.

Gavrilita said the talks have intensified with the self-proclaimed authorities in Transnistria since the war began in February, because “we want to keep peace and stability in the country.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Europe's top supplier of natural gas says capping prices won't fix the continent's energy crisis

    "A maximum price would not solve the fundamental problem, which is that there is too little gas in Europe," Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said.

  • Nikola Founder Milton Faces New York Jury in His Toughest Sales Job

    (Bloomberg) -- Trevor Milton sold investors on the idea his company was building the truck of the future. Now, he’ll have to persuade a jury his alleged lies weren’t material.Two years after he abruptly resigned from the board of Nikola Corp. -- the company he started -- Milton is set to go on trial in New York on securities fraud and wire fraud charges, facing a maximum prison term of 25 years if convicted of the most serious charge.Milton, 40, who founded Nikola in 2014, built the startup into

  • Crucial CPI, Hoping for the Real Thing, Wall Street Braces, Intel, Rockin' Apple

    Trading volume remains the missing ingredient that prevents me from confirming this rally as the 'real thing.'

  • Whistleblower: China, India had agents working for Twitter

    Twitter's former security chief told Congress Tuesday there was “at least one agent” from China's intelligence service on Twitter's payroll and that the company knowingly allowed India to add agents to the company roster as well, potentially giving those nations access to sensitive data about users. Zatko told lawmakers that the social media platform is plagued by weak cyber defenses that make it vulnerable to exploitation by “ teenagers, thieves and spies” and put the privacy of its users at risk. “I am here today because Twitter leadership is misleading the public, lawmakers, regulators and even its own board of directors," Zatko said as he began his sworn testimony.

  • Germany, EU race to fix energy crisis

    BERLIN/FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Germany will step up lending to energy firms at risk of being crushed by soaring gas prices, it said Tuesday, as Europe readied proposals to help households and industry cope with an energy crisis. The European Commission will on Wednesday announce targets to cut electricity consumption and a revenue cap for non-gas fuelled plants. Separately, the EU's securities watchdog is considering measures to help energy firms struggling to meet rocketing collateral demands.

  • Backup power line restored at occupied Zaporizhzhya NPP, says IAEA

    A backup power line, connecting the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) to the Ukrainian power grid, was restored on Sept. 11, the International Atomic Energy Agency reported on Twitter.

  • Dutch reportedly plan apology for slavery, launch of a legacy fund this year — or maybe next year

    The Dutch government reportedly will apologize for the Netherlands’ role in the slave trade but apparently not right away, planning […] The post Dutch reportedly plan apology for slavery, launch of a legacy fund this year — or maybe next year appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Dominion Energy's (NYSE:D) investors will be pleased with their 14% return over the last year

    The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But investors can boost returns by picking...

  • Kazakhstan Capital Nur-Sultan Reverts to Former Name of Astana

    (Bloomberg) -- Just three years after he renamed the capital city after outgoing leader Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has changed his mind.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapThese Cities Have the Most Millionaires in New RankingXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetTokaye

  • Prediction: 3 Growth Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030

    In the hit movie The Social Network, which recounts the founding story of Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ: META) Facebook, a key character tells a young Mark Zuckerberg that his company is headed for a billion-dollar valuation. Let's take a closer look at three stocks with real potential to be trillion-dollar companies by 2030, delivering strong gains for investors along the way (spoiler alert: Zuckerberg's Meta Platforms is one of them).

  • Jennifer Lawrence Calls Erika Girardi 'Evil' While Dismissing 'Boring' Season of RHOBH

    "I would go as far as to say, she needs a publicist ASAP," Jennifer Lawrence said of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Girardi

  • EXPLAINER: Ukraine's nuclear power plant shutdown cuts risks

    The forced shutdown of Ukraine’s endangered and crippled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant — Europe’s largest — significantly reduces the risk of a radiation disaster that has haunted the world for weeks. The last of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia plant’s six nuclear reactors was shut down Sunday because Russia’s military actions in Ukraine had repeatedly cut reliable external power supplies. On Sunday, one plant connection to Ukraine’s power grid was restored, so the sixth reactor’s power wasn’t needed for the safety systems.

  • China's New Space Station Has a Big Role to Play—Scientifically and Diplomatically

    The Tiangong orbiting laboratory will fill a void the International Space Station will leave—both scientifically and diplomatically

  • Gold Slides as Hotter US Inflation Keeps Hawkish Fed on Track

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold fell the most in almost a month after US inflation data came in hotter than expected, maintaining pressure on the Federal Reserve to keep aggressively raising rates.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapThese Cities Have the Most Millionaires in New RankingXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful

  • NYC woman sentenced to 4 months in prison after in-flight fight caused plane to divert

    Two women got into a fight with another passenger who asked them to stop using a racial slur on an American Airlines flight from Texas to LA.

  • Euro’s Rally to Get More Momentum From US Inflation Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- The euro is up by almost 3% from two-decade lows hit a week ago against the dollar, and option markets suggest the rally has more room to run.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetStock Rout Deepens as Inflation Woes Hit Sentiment: Markets WrapUkrainian Successes Raise Russian Collapse to Realm of PossibilityJeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Rocket Suffers Failure Seconds Into Uncrewe

  • Video shows Russian fighter jet crashing immediately after sharp turn in take-off, Ukraine says

    Ukraine's Ministry of Defence posted a video of what they say is a Russian Su-25 jet crashing right after take-off in Crimea.

  • DOJ points out that Trump's legal filings don't align with his public statements about the Mar-a-Lago records

    Trump raised "questions about the classification status of the records" but didn't "provide any evidence" that they had been declassified, DOJ said.

  • Video appears to show Donald Trump making unannounced visit to Washington DC. Still unclear what he's doing back in DC.

    Former President Donald Trump is currently undergoing a DOJ investigation into his mishandling of top secret classified materials found at Mar-a-Lago, his resort in Florida, which was searched by the FBI on August 8th. In the FBI raid, extremely top secret documents were found, some related to nuclear weapons, causing grave concern among the international security community. Recently, a Trump appointed Judge, Judge Aileen Cannon, granted Trump a special master which blocked the DOJ from using the documents seized during the raid until a special master was able to review them.

  • Medvedev so terrified by security guarantees for Ukraine that hes talking about an apocalypse

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - TUESDAY, 13 SEPTEMBER 2022, 19:09 Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, has called the recommendations of the Kyiv Security Compact for the strategic partnership of Ukraine and the guarantor states "a prologue to WWIII".